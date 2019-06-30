finanzen.net
21.01.2020 22:09
Piper Sandler Companies to Hold Management Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results prior to the opening of the market on Friday, January 31, 2020. The earnings release will be available at the firms website at www.pipersandler.com.

The company will hold a conference call at 9 a.m. ET (8 a.m. CT) that same day to discuss the financial results. Chad Abraham, chief executive officer; Debbra Schoneman, president; and Tim Carter, chief financial officer, will host the call.

Participants can access the call by dialing 888-810-0209 (domestic) or 706-902-1361 (international) and referencing reservation number: 9648948. Callers should dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the call time. A live audio webcast of the call will be available through the firms website at www.pipersandler.com.

A recording of the conference call will be available for replay approximately three hours following the completion of the live call. Participants can listen to the recording by dialing 855-859-2056 and referencing reservation number: 9648948. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available through firms website referenced above.

Notice Regarding Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
As disclosed on January 6, 2020, Piper Jaffray Companies and Sandler ONeill + Partners, L.P. merged to become Piper Sandler Companies. The financial results that will be reported for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 will be those of Piper Jaffray Companies, and will not include the financial results of Sandler ONeill + Partners, L.P.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler is a leading investment bank and institutional securities firm driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Through a distinct combination of candid counsel, focused expertise and empowered employees, we deliver insight and impact to each and every relationship. Our proven advisory teams combine deep product and sector expertise with ready access to global capital. Founded in 1895, the firm is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the United States and in London, Aberdeen and Hong Kong.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank and institutional securities firm driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in Europe through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Asset management products and services are offered through separate investment advisory affiliates.

Follow Piper Sandler: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Since 1895. Member SIPC and NYSE.

© 2020 Piper Sandler Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036

