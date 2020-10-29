  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+ + + EU-Emissionshandel - Partizipieren Sie mit UBS an der Kursentwicklung des CO2-Preises + + + -w-
24.08.2021 18:34

Piper Sandler Expands Chemicals Equity Research with the Hiring of Charlie Neivert

Folgen
DRUCKEN

Börsenspiel Trader: Clever handeln und Jaguar I-PACE gewinnen. Jetzt anmelden! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of managing director and senior research analyst Charles Neivert. Charles will expand Piper Sandlers equity research effort into the Chemicals & Agriculture sector, and he will be based in the firms New York office.

"This marks an important expansion of our equity research platform, which now has more than 50 publishing senior research analysts, into a new chemicals vertical and it will allow us to leverage the investments the firm has made in the chemicals sector with the acquisition of The Valence Group in early 2020, said Michael Cox, co-head of global equities at Piper Sandler.

Prior to joining Piper Sandler, Neivert worked at Cowen, and previously Dahlman Rose, for over 10 years. He brings experience spanning three decades covering the chemicals sector, including Morgan Stanley and New Vernon Associates, a chemicals-focused boutique equity research firm that he co-founded. He will work in close partnership with Piper Sandlers energy research team and the firms continued expansion in the energy transition & renewables space.

Neivert earned a bachelors degrees in chemistry and economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in the U.K. through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Ltd., authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Private equity strategies and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

Follow Piper Sandler: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

©2021. Since 1895. Piper Sandler Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036

Nachrichten zu Piper Jaffray Companies

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero. Jetzt informieren (Anzeige)
31.07.21
Piper Jaffray Companies: So schnitt der Konzern im vergangenen Quartal ab (finanzen.net)
28.07.21
Ausblick: Piper Jaffray Companies zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
01.05.21
Piper Jaffray Companies legte die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
28.04.21
Ausblick: Piper Jaffray Companies verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
05.02.21
Piper Jaffray Companies legte die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
31.10.20
Piper Jaffray Companies: Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
29.10.20
Ausblick: Piper Jaffray Companies stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Piper Jaffray Companies News
RSS Feed
Piper Jaffray Companies zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Piper Jaffray Companies

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
19.03.2015Piper Jaffray Companies NeutralMKM Partners
19.07.2007Piper Jaffray outperformWachovia Sec
12.04.2006Update Piper Jaffray Co.: OutperformWachovia Sec
09.11.2005Update Piper Jaffray Co.: UnderperformKeefe Bruyette
09.11.2005Piper Jaffray underperformKeefe Bruyette
19.07.2007Piper Jaffray outperformWachovia Sec
12.04.2006Update Piper Jaffray Co.: OutperformWachovia Sec
09.11.2005Update Piper Jaffray Co.: UnderperformKeefe Bruyette
09.11.2005Piper Jaffray underperformKeefe Bruyette
19.01.2005Update Piper Jaffray Co.: UnderperformWachovia Sec

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Piper Jaffray Companies nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Piper Jaffray Companies News

30.07.21Piper Sandler Companies Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results; Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.55 Per Share
31.07.21Piper Jaffray Companies: So schnitt der Konzern im vergangenen Quartal ab
28.07.21Ausblick: Piper Jaffray Companies zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Weitere Piper Jaffray Companies News
Werbung

Trading-News

Commerzbank: Stabilisiert sich der Kurs? Wie sich risikofreudige Anleger jetzt positionieren können, lesen Sie hier!
JD.com warnt vor Ertragsbelastungen - Aktie steigt trotzdem
Vontobel: Neues Bitcoin Zertifikat  einfach und ohne Angst vor Coindiebstahl am Kryptohype partizipieren
DZ BANK - Angriff auf das Jahreshoch wird vorbereitet
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Nvidia klettert auf Allzeithoch
Warum Börsenhöchststände der größte Feind der Anleger sind
Dr. Markus Elsässer: Als Amateur die Börsen-Profis schlagen - kleine Tipps aus der Börsenwerkstatt von Dr. Markus Elsässer
Fondsmanager im Interview über Aufwärtstrend am Aktienmarkt - was ist gerade im Trend?
Allvest powered by Allianz erhält erneut Bestnote - bis 5. September bei Vertragsabschluss 15 Bonus sichern!
Das größte Risiko
Die Renten­in­for­ma­tion - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Piper Jaffray Companies-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Piper Jaffray Companies Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Regierung beschließt radikale Wende in Corona-Politik
DAX-Chartanalyse: Der beste Sommer seit Jahren
SAP, Merck-KGaA und Fresenius: Drei DAX-Aktien mit relativer Stärke und BO-Kaufempfehlung
Die 500 wertvollsten Unternehmen der Welt: Das Top-Ten-Depot
RWE-Aktie in starker Korrektur: Wie Anleger sich jetzt verhalten sollten

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht mit Gewinnen aus dem Handel -- Dermapharm verdient operativ deutlich mehr -- LANXESS stärkt mit Übernahme Materialschutz-Geschäft -- QIAGEN, CTS Eventim, Home24, PUMA, Boeing im Fokus

EU-Behörde genehmigt weitere Impfstoff-Werke für BioNTech und Moderna. Delta Air Lines bestellt weitere Airbus A321neo. Stellantis entwickelt vernetztes Cockpit mit Foxconn. Lufthansa baut Streckennetz weiter auf. Novartis verfehlt mit Kymriah primären Phase-3-Endpunkt. FDA gibt Bayer-Blockbuster Xarelto noch eine Zusatzindikation. HENSOLDT erhält weiteren Bundeswehr-Auftrag.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 33 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 33 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 33 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
Die besten Börsentage aller Zeiten
Welche Indizes konnten die höchsten Zugewinne einfahren?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen