06.08.2020 23:22

Piper Sandler Expands Equity Capital Markets with the Hiring of Michael Kane

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank and institutional securities firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Michael Kane as a managing director within equity capital markets and head of convertible and equity-linked origination. He will be based in the firms New York office.

Prior to joining Piper Sandler, Kane was a managing director within the equity-linked capital markets group at Cantor Fitzgerald. Prior to that, he was a managing director at RBC Capital Markets. Earlier in his career, Kane worked at Barclays Capital and Shearman & Sterling LLP.

"We welcome Michael to the team. His experience advising on, structuring, negotiating and executing equity-linked securities transactions will allow us to comprehensively service clients in this important part of the capital structure, said David Stadinski, managing director and global head of equity capital markets at Piper Sandler.

"I am excited to join the team at Piper Sandler. The firms strong culture and growing platform reflect its client-first approach, market leadership and commitment to the communities in which it operates, said Michael Kane. "I look forward to working with our clients to develop and execute convertible and equity-linked solutions.

Kane earned a bachelors degree, cum laude, from Amherst College, a masters degree in public health from Yale University, and a joint Juris Doctor and Master of Business Administration degree from Kellogg School of Management and Northwestern University School of Law.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank and institutional securities firm driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in Europe through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Private equity strategies and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

©2020. Since 1895. Piper Sandler Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036

