Piper Sandler Expands Equity Capital Markets with the Hiring of Michael Kane

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank and institutional securities firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Michael Kane as a managing director within equity capital markets and head of convertible and equity-linked origination. He will be based in the firms New York office.

Prior to joining Piper Sandler, Kane was a managing director within the equity-linked capital markets group at Cantor Fitzgerald. Prior to that, he was a managing director at RBC Capital Markets. Earlier in his career, Kane worked at Barclays Capital and Shearman & Sterling LLP.

"We welcome Michael to the team. His experience advising on, structuring, negotiating and executing equity-linked securities transactions will allow us to comprehensively service clients in this important part of the capital structure, said David Stadinski, managing director and global head of equity capital markets at Piper Sandler.

"I am excited to join the team at Piper Sandler. The firms strong culture and growing platform reflect its client-first approach, market leadership and commitment to the communities in which it operates, said Michael Kane. "I look forward to working with our clients to develop and execute convertible and equity-linked solutions.

Kane earned a bachelors degree, cum laude, from Amherst College, a masters degree in public health from Yale University, and a joint Juris Doctor and Master of Business Administration degree from Kellogg School of Management and Northwestern University School of Law.

