08.10.2021 15:00

Piper Sandler Expands Merchant Banking Group with the Addition of Seth Harward

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the hiring of Seth Harward as managing director and partner in the merchant banking group. He will serve alongside the groups managing directors Tom Schnettler, Bob Rinek and Ted Christianson and will be based in Piper Sandlers Charlotte office.

Harward brings extensive growth equity investment experience to Piper Sandlers merchant banking group after having served as partner with Frontier Growth, where he evaluated thousands of growth-stage software businesses and was instrumental in building Frontiers growth equity investment origination capability within the technology & software sector. Prior, Harward was director of business development for the Council for Entrepreneurial Development in Research Triangle Park, where he was responsible for developing and managing strategic relationships, including relationships with many venture capital firms, in order to benefit the entrepreneur business community in North Carolina.

"Seth brings a proven capability of building an effective investment origination organization to merchant banking, which will augment our teams existing capabilities and help us continue scaling our growth equity investment practice as we invest the remaining Fund II capital and prepare to raise Piper Sandler Merchant Banking Fund III, said Ted Christianson, merchant banking managing director. "Seths knowledge of software, along with his ability to forge and maintain relationships within the technology sector, are a great complement to our team and will benefit our investors.

Piper Sandler Merchant Banking is the growth equity investment arm of Piper Sandler Companies. Our team strives to partner with founders and CEOs of growing, commercial stage businesses that can benefit by leveraging Piper Sandlers knowledge, experience, capital and relationships to build market leading enterprises. We provide investment advisory services through the affiliated registered investment adviser, PSC Capital Partners LLC. For more information, click this link.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in Europe through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Alternative asset management and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

©2021. Since 1895. Piper Sandler Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036

