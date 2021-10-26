  • Suche
Piper Sandler Expands Technology Investment Banking with Addition of Matthew Ochsner

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Matthew Ochsner as a managing director within the firms technology investment banking group. He will be focused on internet technology and will be based in the firms newly opened Austin office.

Ochsner brings over 18 years of operational and investment banking experience within the internet technology sector. Prior to joining Piper Sandler, Ochsner led the Amazon Web Services M&A Advise program within the private equity team at Amazon. Prior to that, he worked at Needham & Company, LLC as the sole West Coast internet banker and subsequently Yahoo! and Google. Ochsner earned a bachelors degree from Villanova University and an MBA from Golden Gate University.

"We are excited about the continued expansion of our internet technology investment banking platform and look forward to welcoming Matt to the team, said Steven Schmidt, head of technology investment banking at Piper Sandler. "Matts experience at Google, Yahoo!, and Amazon provides him with first-hand knowledge of the internet technology market and makes him uniquely positioned to lead this growing area of our business. I am looking forward to partnering with him as we continue to deepen our domain expertise and present the high-quality advisory services our clients expect from Piper Sandler.

Ochsners hire complements a robust growth initiative for the firms technology investment banking group. Piper Sandlers technology investment banking team advises clients in application, infrastructure and vertical-market software, internet and digital media, communications, networking and security technologies, gaming, services, transportation technology and financial technology.

"Piper Sandler has established itself as a top firm by continually serving the needs of its clients across equity capital markets, debt capital markets, and financial advisory services, said Ochsner. "I am excited to be joining such a robust platform and contribute to the growing internet technology business.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in Europe through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Alternative asset management and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

©2021. Since 1895. Piper Sandler Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036

