Piraeus Bank announces that it has successfully completed the book
building process for the issuance of 10NC5 dated subordinated notes
amounting to 400 million, through its wholly owned UK subsidiary,
Piraeus Group Finance Plc and under the 25,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term
Note Programme. The notes are placed in the international debt capital
markets and will increase Piraeus Banks total capital ratio by ca. 90
basis points.
Demand for the transaction stood at approximately 850 million, with 135
investors placing orders as part of the book building process, which was
run by Goldman Sachs International and UBS Investment Bank. Orders from
more than 20 jurisdictions were received.
The coupon of the issue has been set at 9.75% and settlement is
scheduled for June 26th 2019.
Piraeus Banks Chief Executive Officer Christos Megalou commented: "We
are very pleased with the results of our Tier 2 issuance and the overall
market reception. This is the first public Tier 2 issuance by a Greek
bank since 2008. The high level of investor demand is a clear vote of
confidence from the market in the overall progress we have made at
Piraeus Bank. The issuance fortifies further our balance sheet and acts
as a key enabler for the implementation of our "Agenda 2023 strategic
plan, which will benefit our investors, customers and employees.
About Piraeus Bank
Piraeus Bank, founded in 1916, is the leading lender in Greece with a
29% loan market share, offering a full range of financial products and
services to more than 5mn customers. Total assets of the Group amounted
to 59bn, net loans to 38bn and customer deposits to 44bn on 31 March
2019. Piraeus Bank employees 12 thousand people in Greece and operates a
nationwide network of 548 units, ranking first in customer satisfaction
in the Greek market. In parallel, the Bank is at the forefront of
digitalization and innovation in Greece, catering for the needs of more
than 1.4mn customers in e-banking services. For more information on
Piraeus Bank: http://www.piraeusbankgroup.com/en/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190619005639/en/