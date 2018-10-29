Pitney Bowes Delivering New Value through Partnership Ecosystem of Developers, Startups and Partners on its Open Platforms for Shipping and Mailing

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides
commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing, and
data, today announced the launch of new applications to help simplify
shipping. This new value, delivered through the SendPro C-Series, was
created through an ecosystem of third-party global developers, startups
and partners on the Pitney Bowes Commerce Cloud. These applications will
be delivered in partnership with Google Cloud's Orbitera commerce
platform.
This represents the latest milestone in the companys journey to
reinvent and expand its business into the $40 billion digital commerce
and shipping market. Since the launch of the SendPro C-Series
Android
platform last year, two global Hackathons brought together developers
from major technology communities and innovation platforms to focus on
simplifying shipping, mailing and related workflows by integrating with
Pitney Bowes.
"Our Android sending solution, allows us the flexibility to quickly
bring to market a breadth of applications and solutions from not only
Pitney Bowes, but from our technology partners as well, said Manish
Choudhary, senior vice president, global SMB products and strategy,
Pitney Bowes. "Weve created a powerful ecosystem that is delivering
incredible new value to our clients, helping them simplify the complex
world of shipping.
The SendPro C-Series is a digital multi-carrier platform that enables
offices of all sizes to easily select the ideal sending option for every
parcel, letter and flat they send. The C-Series leverages the latest
cloud technology to securely deliver greater value and convenience to
users through a range of apps, analytics and services. Here are some of
the applications that have been recently launched to clients:
-
SendPro
Care SendPro Care leverages IOT & data science to allow all SMB
clients to easily diagnose and resolve device related issues. It
provides self-serve and an account summary on postage savings, usage,
funds and customer support tickets status. The SendPro Care
application is available to download on iOS
& Android.
-
SendPro Analytics Leveraging investments in PBs cloud and
IOT Analytics infrastructure, SendPro Analytics gives Pitney Bowes
clients visibility on their spending and provides recommendations on
potential savings opportunities.
-
Shipping Alerts and Reports This easy to use application is
for all shipment reports. It keeps SMBs updated in real-time on
delivery status, failed delivery alerts and recommendations to save on
shipping costs. Clients can also selectively purchase insurance for
packages.
-
Shipping Calendar The Shipping Calendar saves on shipping
costs by allowing retailers to choose the cheapest shipping option
based on target delivery date.
-
Front Office Assistant - This application manages visitors and
appointments, and tracks time for employees and contractors.
-
Same Day Delivery
This third-party application powered
by Deliv,
provides same day delivery in 35 markets and 1,400 cities across the
U.S. Users can schedule pickups, print labels, track deliveries and
get notifications.
-
Ordoro This third-party application is for E-tailers selling
on multiple channels including Amazon, eBay, Walmart and their own
ecommerce store. The Ordoro
application aggregates orders from all sales channel in a single
dashboard. E-tailers can print shipping labels in a single click with
a choice of multiple carriers and shipping methods.
-
Freshdesk SMBs can manage customer service efficiently with
this third-party application from Freshworks.
In the case of failed delivery or return alerts, tickets are created
automatically so clients can proactively reach out to their customers.
"The world of commerce is changing every day. Its all about speed and
convenience, and businesses have to keep up, said Daphne Carmeli,
founder and CEO of Deliv. "Were excited to partner with a leader like
Pitney Bowes and make same day delivery available with the click of a
button.
Freshworks provides a state of the art Artificial Intelligence (AI)
platform which is integrated with the C-Series. The chatbot, nicknamed
Freddy, provides predictive customer service and helps resolve client
issues more efficiently. Freshworks was a key partner in the global
Hackathons which led to the creation of many new apps.
"We are excited to partner with Pitney Bowes to bring the capabilities
of Freddy, our Omnibot AI platform into their Sendpro C-series device.
Freddy will be the first point of contact for customers to help resolve
their issues faster through self-service as well be available for
round-the-clock automated customer support," said Girish Mathrubootham,
CEO of Freshworks
"SendPro and Ordoro solve two different aspects of the same shipping and
mailing problem, said Jagath Narayan, co-founder and CEO of Ordoro.
"We're excited to bring Ordoro's advanced ecommerce shipping
capabilities to the thousands of businesses who already use the SendPro
platform.
This journey began in April 2016 with the launch of the Pitney
Bowes Commerce Cloud, a commerce enabler that provides access to
solutions, analytics and APIs across the full commerce continuum with
speed and agility to help clients identify customers, locate
opportunities, enable communications, power shipping from anywhere to
everywhere, and manage payments.
Additional applications are being developed and are in the pipeline to
be launched in the coming months. For more information, please visit the
following websites:
-
To learn more about C Series Apps bundles, click here
-
To learn more about the PB Startup Accelerator program, click here
-
To get access to developer portal & tech resources from PB & partners,
click here
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181029005357/en/