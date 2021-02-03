  • Suche
Pitney Bowes Named One of Forbes Best Employers for Women 2021

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, has been recognized as part of Forbes annual list of Americas Best Employers for Women 2021. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005299/en/

Pitney Bowes among Forbes Best Employers for Women for fourth consecutive year. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Pitney Bowes among Forbes Best Employers for Women for fourth consecutive year.

The Best Employers for Women 2021 were chosen based on an independent survey of 50,000 employees currently employed at companies with at least 1,000 workers in their U.S. operations and focused around issues relevant to women in the workplace. The participants assessed their companies according to the following criteria: Discrimination, Family Support, Flexibility, Parental Leave, Pay Equity, and Representation & Career. Additionally, participants were asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively with regards to gender issues, from which only the recommendations of women were considered.

"Pitney Bowes is a place that not only talks about diversity and inclusion, but actually demonstrates it as well. I feel it in every conversation. Everybody is being valued. People pause and listen or ask that clarifying question, said Ana Chadwick, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Pitney Bowes. "Its both the diversity and the inclusiveness that I have felt that makes me incredibly proud to have joinedbe a part ofPitney Bowes.

"Pitney Bowes is thrilled to be recognized by Forbes as a Best Employer for Women for the fourth consecutive year, said Sheryl Battles, Vice President Global Diversity, Inclusion and Engagement at Pitney Bowes. "Through generations of leadership and continuing changes in our business, weve sought to deliver our best to our stakeholders by creating a diverse and inclusive culture. We are proud of our long history of strategic action and advocacy for diversity and inclusion, but also know there is more work to do and are energized to continue moving forward.

Pitney Bowes established its first Womens Resource Group in the late 1980s to support the growth of women throughout the company. The Pitney Bowes Womens Inclusion Network (PBWIN) was established in 2016 to create a community of advocates and allies of all genders who want to grow their awareness and understanding, enhance collaboration and support the professional advancement of women. It is based on the belief that when women win, the company wins and is designed to create opportunities for conversation, learning, and best practice exchange for womens growth and development.

In 2020, in response to the challenges of the pandemic, PBWIN created a separate network for caregivers of all genders, the Pitney Bowes Caregiver Assurance Network (PBCAN). PBCAN provides a voice and forum to leverage practical information, education and support about the joys and challenges of caring for others while navigating the professional world.

Pitney Bowes history of diversity and inclusion started in the 1940s, and that legacy of leadership continues through today with active support from the Board of Directors, CEO and leadership team and employees. The companys vision is to use diversity and inclusion as a competitive differentiator to attract and engage the best talent, generate enhanced value for clients, work together better and deliver relevant innovation in the markets it operates. The companys belief in the value of leveraging differences to produce superior results can be seen in the fact that Women have led a variety of Pitney Bowes businesses and operations since the 1990s. Today, women comprise 50% of the companys Board of Directors, 43% of the global workforce, 30% of the Senior Management Team and 32% of management.

Pitney Bowes inclusion in the Forbes Magazine List of Americas Best Employers for Women is the latest in its numerous accolades recognizing the companys diverse workforce and inclusive culture including:

  • 2021 Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index
  • 2021 Best Workplace in Asia by the Great Place to Work® Institute
  • 2020, 2021 Forbes Best Employer for Diversity
  • 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 Forbes Best Companies for Women
  • 2018, 2019, 2020 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index (GEI)
  • 2018 Forbes Best Large Employers
  • 2018, 2021 Indias Best Companies to Work For
  • Catalyst CEO Champions for Change

To learn more about Pitney Bowes commitment to diversity and inclusion visit our newsroom.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; and financing. For nearly 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

19.07.21
Erste Schätzungen: Pitney Bowes präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
07.06.21
Pitney Bowes zahlt vierteljährliche Dividende aus (MyDividends)
04.05.21
Pitney Bowes meldet Dividende (MyDividends)
01.05.21
Pitney Bowes: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
28.04.21
Ausblick: Pitney Bowes zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
15.04.21
Erste Schätzungen: Pitney Bowes veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
03.02.21
Pitney Bowes erzielt weniger Gewinn und hält die Dividende stabil (MyDividends)
03.02.21
Pitney Bowes stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)

