Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing, finance and data, today announced its inclusion in Forbes Magazines list of Americas Best Employers for Women, for the second consecutive year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190702005586/en/

Pitney Bowes inclusion within the 2019 list of high-performing American businesses reflects its deep-rooted commitment to doing the right thing, the right way  a value which has been at the heart of the business for almost a century and continues to drive its culture today.

"Forbes recognition of our inclusion and support of women across our organization is a celebration of our culture and values, said Sheryl Battles, Vice President Global Diversity, Inclusion and Engagement at Pitney Bowes. "Every employee has diverse or distinguishing characteristics which are part of who they are such as country of origin, thought process, gender orientation, and generation. Creating an environment where differences are valued allows them to bring the very best of who they are to work. When we do this, our clients get the very best from us.

At Pitney Bowes women represent:

  • 40% of the Board of Directors
  • 42% of the global workforce
  • 31% of the CEOs Senior Management Team
  • 29% of senior executives globally
  • And, women lead businesses that generate 40% of the companys annual revenue

Pitney Bowes inclusion in the Forbes Magazine List of Americas Best Employers for Women is the latest in its numerous accolades recognizing the companys diverse workforce and inclusive culture including:

  • 2018 Best Companies for Large Employers
  • 2018 Forbes Best Companies for Women
  • 2018 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index (GEI)

About Forbes Magazine List of Americas Best Employers for Women

For the second year running, Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to identify companies doing the most to support their female workforces. Statista surveyed 60,000 Americans, including 40,000 women, working for businesses with at least 1000 employees. Respondents were asked to rate their organizations on criteria such as working conditions, diversity and how likely they would be to recommend their employer to others. Female respondents were asked to rate their employers on factors such as parental leave, discrimination and pay equity. They were also requested to nominate organizations in industries outside their own. The final list ranks the 300 employers that received the most recommendations and have the most gender-diverse boards and executive ranks.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; presort services; office mailing and shipping; location data; and software. For nearly 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.

