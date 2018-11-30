Pitney Bowes to Showcase Innovative Shipping and Mailing Solutions at National Postal Forum

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides
commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing,
finance, and data, today announced it will showcase a full range of
digital and physical shipping and mailing solutions at the 51st National
Postal Forum (NPF), May 5-8 at the Indiana Convention Center in
Indianapolis, Indiana, booth #329.
For nearly a century, Pitney Bowes has helped clients take the
complexity out of their mailing to enhance productivity, increase
effectiveness and reduce costs. Today, Pitney Bowes is doing the same in
the area of shipping, with physical and digital parcel solutions that
power global commerce.
"The world of commerce is highly complex and businesses need a trusted
partner to help them simplify their processes and solve real business
challenges they face every day, said Jason Dies, EVP and President,
Pitney Bowes SMB Solutions. "With nearly 100 years of leadership in the
mailing and shipping industry, Pitney Bowes is that reliable and trusted
partner. Our innovative solutions deliver the accuracy and precision
needed to drive commerce.
Pitney Bowes leaders will play a prominent role at NPF with several key
speaking appearances, including Wednesday, May 7, at noon, Pitney Bowes
Presort Services President Debbie Pfeiffer will address more than 1,000
attendees at the NPF Partnership Recognition Luncheon. Debbie will
introduce keynote speaker Molly Fletcher, who will share the
unconventional techniques that helped her thrive as one of the first
female sports agents in the high stakes, big ego world of professional
sports.
At booth #329, Pitney Bowes will feature a range of digital and physical
solutions that deliver greater impact, including the SendPro
family of sending solutions, which combine shipping, mailing and
payments on one integrated platform. On display at the show will be:
-
SendPro
Online the simplest, most complete online postage solution for
sending letters, overnights and packages with USPS® and
other major carriers.
-
SendPro
Enterprise a cloud-based multi-carrier shipping and mailing
system offering superior control, visibility and accuracy for more
complex, multi-location enterprises.
-
SendPro Tablet a
one of a kind smart technology solution that
lets you easily ship all your packages and parcels from anywhere in
the office.
-
SendPro
+ - an all-in-one solution to simplify, track and save on office
shipping and mailing without having to leave your office.
-
SendSuite®
Tracking Online a cloud based receiving & tracking software
solution that tracks all inbound packages, mail and deliveries that
enter an organization through a simple scan of a barcode.
-
Insights - an innovative cloud-based data analytics platform that
provides organizations a 360-degree view of their entire mailing and
shipping operation including postage and shipping spend, leases for
mailing equipment, and postage balance information.
Presort Services for First-Class Mail®, Bound & Packet Mail, and
Marketing Mail
Pitney
Bowes Presort Services the largest workshare partner of the USPS®;
processes over 16 billion letters and flats annually to help businesses
optimize their mailing workflows and reduce postage costs. Pitney Bowes
will pick-up, sort, and induct your letters, flats and Bound
& Packet Mail into the USPS® network, while driving down mailing
costs and improving operational efficiencies. Associated services
include:
-
Return Mail solutions reduce return mail and mitigate its impact on
your bottom line. Piney Bowes captures and digitizes information from
Undeliverable as Addressed (UAA) labels, then utilizes a mix of
proprietary and public databases in the cloud to update addresses for
future mailings.
-
SecureCAPTURE
leverages 2-D barcodes printed in the mailpiece address block to
capture critical data mailers cant get anywhere else. The solution
transmits data via a secure FTP site and helps clients: demonstrate
industry compliance; identify chain of custody; reconcile differences
between job files and physical mail; and allocate internal financial
costs.
Ecommerce logistics services consumers love
Pitney Bowes leverages the USPS network to deliver market-leading
logistics services to ecommerce brands of all sizes. Learn why we are
top-ranked on the IR1000 vendor list for services such as Fulfillment,
Delivery, Returns and International Ecommerce.
Pitney Bowes industry insights and leadership
Pitney Bowes industry experts will be sharing valuable insights and tips
on key topics ranging from mailing and shipping to direct marketing.
Sunday, May 5
-
"Quantifying the Value of Mail in an Omni-Channel Marketplace
1:30
p.m. 2:30 p.m. Greta Wilson and Nat Cooper
Monday, May 6
-
""Everything is Addressable"
11:00 a.m.
Noon Jeff Stangle and Amy Metz
Tuesday, May 7
-
"Informed Delivery and Commingling:
How to
make everything work as intended"
11:00 a.m. Noon
Steven Krejcik and Elizabeth Trumbull
-
"Informed Visibility and the Compliance Mailer"
2:45
p.m. 3:45 p.m. Judy Kalus
-
"Timing is Everything:
How Marketing
Mail can deliver customers at light speed"
2:45 p.m.
3:45 p.m. Anik Jain and Nat Cooper
Wednesday, May 9
-
"2D Barcodes: More than just a pattern"
8:00
a.m. 9:00 a.m. Paula Stoskopf
About Pitney Bowes
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing
commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around
the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy
and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs
in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns;
cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort
services; location data; customer information and engagement software;
services; and financing. For nearly 100 years Pitney Bowes has been
innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of
getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional
information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190502005574/en/