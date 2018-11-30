Pitney Bowes to Showcase Innovative Shipping and Mailing Solutions at National Postal Forum

finanzen.net
02.05.2019 17:10
Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing, finance, and data, today announced it will showcase a full range of digital and physical shipping and mailing solutions at the 51st National Postal Forum (NPF), May 5-8 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana, booth #329.

For nearly a century, Pitney Bowes has helped clients take the complexity out of their mailing to enhance productivity, increase effectiveness and reduce costs. Today, Pitney Bowes is doing the same in the area of shipping, with physical and digital parcel solutions that power global commerce.

"The world of commerce is highly complex and businesses need a trusted partner to help them simplify their processes and solve real business challenges they face every day, said Jason Dies, EVP and President, Pitney Bowes SMB Solutions. "With nearly 100 years of leadership in the mailing and shipping industry, Pitney Bowes is that reliable and trusted partner. Our innovative solutions deliver the accuracy and precision needed to drive commerce.

Pitney Bowes leaders will play a prominent role at NPF with several key speaking appearances, including Wednesday, May 7, at noon, Pitney Bowes Presort Services President Debbie Pfeiffer will address more than 1,000 attendees at the NPF Partnership Recognition Luncheon. Debbie will introduce keynote speaker Molly Fletcher, who will share the unconventional techniques that helped her thrive as one of the first female sports agents in the high stakes, big ego world of professional sports.

At booth #329, Pitney Bowes will feature a range of digital and physical solutions that deliver greater impact, including the SendPro family of sending solutions, which combine shipping, mailing and payments on one integrated platform. On display at the show will be:

  • SendPro Online  the simplest, most complete online postage solution for sending letters, overnights and packages with USPS® and other major carriers.
  • SendPro Enterprise  a cloud-based multi-carrier shipping and mailing system offering superior control, visibility and accuracy for more complex, multi-location enterprises.
  • SendPro Tablet  a one of a kind smart technology solution that lets you easily ship all your packages and parcels from anywhere in the office.
  • SendPro + - an all-in-one solution to simplify, track and save on office shipping and mailing without having to leave your office.
  • SendSuite® Tracking Online  a cloud based receiving & tracking software solution that tracks all inbound packages, mail and deliveries that enter an organization through a simple scan of a barcode.
  • Insights - an innovative cloud-based data analytics platform that provides organizations a 360-degree view of their entire mailing and shipping operation including postage and shipping spend, leases for mailing equipment, and postage balance information.

Presort Services for First-Class Mail®, Bound & Packet Mail, and Marketing Mail

Pitney Bowes Presort Services the largest workshare partner of the USPS®; processes over 16 billion letters and flats annually to help businesses optimize their mailing workflows and reduce postage costs. Pitney Bowes will pick-up, sort, and induct your letters, flats and Bound & Packet Mail into the USPS® network, while driving down mailing costs and improving operational efficiencies. Associated services include:

  • Return Mail solutions  reduce return mail and mitigate its impact on your bottom line. Piney Bowes captures and digitizes information from Undeliverable as Addressed (UAA) labels, then utilizes a mix of proprietary and public databases in the cloud to update addresses for future mailings.
  • SecureCAPTURE leverages 2-D barcodes printed in the mailpiece address block to capture critical data mailers cant get anywhere else. The solution transmits data via a secure FTP site and helps clients: demonstrate industry compliance; identify chain of custody; reconcile differences between job files and physical mail; and allocate internal financial costs.

Ecommerce logistics services consumers love

Pitney Bowes leverages the USPS network to deliver market-leading logistics services to ecommerce brands of all sizes. Learn why we are top-ranked on the IR1000 vendor list for services such as Fulfillment, Delivery, Returns and International Ecommerce.

Pitney Bowes industry insights and leadership

Pitney Bowes industry experts will be sharing valuable insights and tips on key topics ranging from mailing and shipping to direct marketing.

Sunday, May 5

  • "Quantifying the Value of Mail in an Omni-Channel Marketplace
    1:30 p.m.  2:30 p.m.  Greta Wilson and Nat Cooper

Monday, May 6

  • ""Everything is Addressable"
    11:00 a.m.  Noon  Jeff Stangle and Amy Metz

Tuesday, May 7

  • "Informed Delivery and Commingling:
    How to make everything work as intended"
    11:00 a.m.  Noon  Steven Krejcik and Elizabeth Trumbull
  • "Informed Visibility and the Compliance Mailer"
    2:45 p.m.  3:45 p.m.  Judy Kalus
  • "Timing is Everything:
    How Marketing Mail can deliver customers at light speed"
    2:45 p.m.  3:45 p.m.  Anik Jain and Nat Cooper

Wednesday, May 9

  • "2D Barcodes: More than just a pattern"
    8:00 a.m.  9:00 a.m.  Paula Stoskopf

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; location data; customer information and engagement software; services; and financing. For nearly 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

