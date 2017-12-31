Pivotal SAKURA Phase 3 Clinical Data to be Featured in Oral and Poster Presentations at The Aesthetic Meeting 2018

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC), a biotechnology company
developing neuromodulators for use in treating aesthetic and therapeutic
conditions, today announced oral and ePoster presentations of clinical
data from the companys two pivotal SAKURA Phase 3 trials of
DaxibotulinumtoxinA Injectable (RT002) at The Aesthetic Meeting 2018,
organized by the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS)
and taking place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York, New
York, April 26-May 1, 2018. The companys SAKURA Phase 3 clinical
program included two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled
pivotal trials to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a single
administration of RT002 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe
glabellar lines in 609 adults.
Scheduled presentations at the 2018 American
Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Meeting:
Oral Presentation:
SAKURA 1 and 2 Phase 3 Pivotal Studies
DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002) for the Treatment of Moderate
to Severe Glabellar Lines will be delivered during the
Premier
Global Hot Topics session by Brian S. Biesman, M.D., F.A.C.S.,
Clinical Assistant Professor at Vanderbilt University School of
Medicine, in Nashville, Tennessee.
Dr. Biesman will present
top-line results from the pivotal SAKURA Phase 3 trials of RT002
injectable for the treatment of moderate-to-severe glabellar lines in
adults. These results were first released on December 5, 2017. Dr.
Biesman also will participate in a panel discussion following his
presentation entitled "Whats the Difference and Why Should I Start
Using a New Toxin?
ePoster Presentation: Duration of Effect in Two Phase 3, Randomized,
Double-Blind, Placebo Controlled, Multi-Center Trials Evaluating Safety
& Efficacy of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection Treating Moderate to
Severe Glabellar Lines (SAKURA 1 & 2). Dr. Arthur Swift, M.D.,
C.M., F.R.C.S.(C), Westmount Institute of Plastic Surgery in Westmount,
Québec, Canada is the lead author of the ePoster, which will feature the
top-line results from the pivotal SAKURA Phase 3 trials.
"We are very pleased that the compelling data from our SAKURA trials
will be highlighted by key luminaries at a leading U.S. plastic surgery
conference, including highly statistically significant results for RT002
and its differentiated long-acting 6-month performance, said Dan
Browne, President and Chief Executive Officer at Revance. "As previously
announced, SAKURA 3, our final, long-term safety study in this program
has been fully enrolled. We anticipate completion of this trial in the
second half of this year, followed by our regulatory filing for RT002 to
treat glabellar lines in the first half of 2019.
About Revance Therapeutics, Inc.
Revance Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing
neuromodulators for use in treating aesthetic and underserved
therapeutic conditions, including muscle movement disorders and pain.
The company's lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection
(RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar
lines, cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis, with plans to initiate
studies in upper limb spasticity and chronic migraine. RT002 has the
potential to be the first long-acting neuromodulator. Revance has
developed a proprietary, stabilizing excipient peptide technology
designed to create novel, differentiated therapies. The company has a
comprehensive pipeline based upon its peptide technology, including
injectable and topical formulations of daxibotulinumtoxinA. More
information on Revance may be found at www.revance.com.
"Revance Therapeutics and the Revance logo are registered trademarks of
Revance Therapeutics, Inc.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements related to Revance Therapeutics' 2018 Financial Outlook and
other financial performance, the process and timing of, and ability to
complete, current and anticipated future clinical development of our
investigational drug product candidates, including but not limited to
initiation and design of clinical studies for current and future
indications, related results and reporting of such results; statements
about our business strategy, timeline and other goals and market for our
anticipated products, plans and prospects; and statements about our
ability to obtain regulatory approval; and potential benefits of our
drug product candidates and our technologies.
Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties
that could cause actual results to differ materially from our
expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to: the outcome, cost, and timing of our product development activities
and clinical trials; the uncertain clinical development process,
including the risk that clinical trials may not have an effective design
or generate positive results; our ability to obtain and maintain
regulatory approval of our drug product candidates; our ability to
obtain funding for our operations; our plans to research, develop, and
commercialize our drug product candidates; our ability to achieve market
acceptance of our drug product candidates; unanticipated costs or delays
in research, development, and commercialization efforts; the
applicability of clinical study results to actual outcomes; the size and
growth potential of the markets for our drug product candidates; our
ability to successfully commercialize our drug product candidates and
the timing of commercialization activities; the rate and degree of
market acceptance of our drug product candidates; our ability to develop
sales and marketing capabilities; the accuracy of our estimates
regarding expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and needs for
financing; our ability to continue obtaining and maintaining
intellectual property protection for our drug product candidates; and
other risks. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause
actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or
implied by statements in this press release may be found in Revance's
periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the
"SEC"), including factors described in the section entitled "Risk
Factors" of our annual report on Form 10-K filed March 2, 2018. These
forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Revance
disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425006374/en/