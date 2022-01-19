  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+ + + Neu bei CMC: Gehebelt im Portfolio handeln - Realisierung 1x pro Jahr! + + + DPS sind komplexe Instrumente und unterliegen einem Verlustrisiko. -w-
19.01.2022 13:00

Plot your paradise with new Garmin Navionics+ marine cartography

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), the worlds largest1 and most innovative marine electronics manufacturer, today announced Garmin Navionics+ and premium Garmin Navionics Vision+ for Garmin chartplotters, the newest generation of marine cartography products from Garmin. Wherever mariners choose to plot their paradise, new Garmin cartography products offer an all-in-one mapping solution that integrates detail-rich inland and offshore content, as well as a variety of tools to support smarter and safer navigation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220119005173/en/

New marine cartography from Garmin features integrated inland and coastal content, all-new chart presentation, daily chart updates, advanced autorouting technology, and much more for Garmin chartplotters. (Photo: Business Wire)

New marine cartography from Garmin features integrated inland and coastal content, all-new chart presentation, daily chart updates, advanced autorouting technology, and much more for Garmin chartplotters. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Garmin Navionics+ and Garmin Navionics Vision+ offer our best and most feature-rich marine cartography experience to date  a true game-changer for boaters and anglers, said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. "Now, with new coverage regions, mariners have the freedom to confidently explore inshore and offshore waters with a full suite of mapping content and advanced features. Plus, with access to daily chart updates, mariners can stay informed about the latest changes to their maps and charts and benefit immediately from new cartography releases.

In addition to unparalleled worldwide coverage and No. 1 marine mapping1, new Garmin cartography offers a myriad of features  including an all-new chart presentation, daily chart updates and advanced autorouting capabilities  that are designed to smoothly guide boaters on the water, or quickly lead anglers to where the fish may be hiding. It also features color-shaded target depth ranges, up to 1-foot depth contours, free downloadable NOAA raster images2, shallow water shading and exclusive access to ActiveCaptain community content for valuable insight on points of interest (POI), recommendations and advice from fellow boaters.

Heres whats new with Garmin cartography:

New, redesigned chart presentation

Garmin Navionics+ and Garmin Navionics Vision+ introduce an improved look and feel  with vivid color palettes and greater detail of coastal and inland features  to deliver a new, on-screen cartography presentation for more intuitive navigation on lake or sea. This new interface displays charts in striking detail with a crystal-clear look at the depths below the boat, as well surrounding structure and navigational aids above the waterline.

Up to 5,000 daily updates

With up to 5,000 updates to chart content every day, Garmins new cartography products offer the latest insights about any body of water for enhanced situational awareness and peace of mind while navigating. Daily chart updates combine millions of contributions from private and public surveyors, crowd-sourced data and more, delivering the freshest, most up-to-date content each time mariners leave shore. With coverage of more than 42,000 lakes worldwide, daily updates allow for immediate access to new chart data and lake content as it is released. A one-year subscription is included with the purchase of Garmin Navionics+ or Garmin Navionics Vision+ and offer a quick-and-easy way to sync a mobile device to Garmin chartplotters for unlimited daily updates via the ActiveCaptain® smart device app.

Advanced autorouting technology

New Garmin cartography also includes Auto Guidance+ technology3 with faster route calculations and improved routing detail. After selecting departure and arrival points, Auto Guidance+ considers a variety of factors  overhead clearance, chart data, popular routes and desired depth  then creates a suggested route for mariners to follow to their destination.

See more with premium Garmin Navionics Vision+ content

For more advanced features, boaters and anglers can upgrade to premium Garmin Navionics Vision+ to discover more about the coasts they cruise or lakes they fish. Premium Garmin cartography includes all the standard features found in Garmin Navionics+, with the addition of high-resolution relief shading, sonar imagery, unique 3D views, high-resolution satellite imagery, aerial photography and more.

Garmin Navionics+ and premium Garmin Navionics Vision+ can be purchased via download or microSD card for compatible Garmin chartplotters with suggested retail prices ranging from $129.99 to $399.99, based on varying coverage. Compatible chartplotters with built in g3 cartography can convert to Garmin Navionics+ content with the purchase of an update microSD card; Simply install the update card to receive the enhanced content and gain access to daily updates.

Garmin Navionics+ and Garmin Navionics Vision+ are compatible with current Garmin chartplotters, including the GPSMAP® 8400/8600, GPSMAP 7×3/9×3/12×3, ECHOMAP Ultra, ECHOMAP UHD series and more. Previous chartplotter models, such as the GPSMAP 7x2 Series, will continue to have access to updates of Garmin BlueChart g3 coastal charts and LakeVü g3 inland maps with Navionics data via download or microSD card purchase. For more information about Garmin cartography and chartplotter compatibility, click here.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most innovative, highest quality, and easiest to use marine electronics the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For the seventh consecutive year, Garmin was recently named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). Other Garmin marine brands include Fusion® and Navionics®. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, email media.relations@garmin.com, follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garmin, youtube.com/garmin or linkedin.com/company/garmin, and find us on the blog at garmin.com/blog/marine.

1 Based on 2020 reported sales.
2 Raster cartography cannot be viewed on echoMAP CHIRP and ECHOMAP Plus combos but can be viewed on mobile devices via the ActiveCaptain mobile app
3 Auto Guidance+, Auto Guidance and Dock-to-Dock Autorouting are for planning purposes only and do not replace safe navigation operations

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, Fusion, Navionics, GPSMAP, BlueChart and ActiveCaptain are registered trademarks and ECHOMAP, Garmin Navionics+, Garmin Navionics Vision+ and Auto Guidance+ are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on managements current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 26, 2020, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at http://www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu Garmin Ltd.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Garmin News
RSS Feed
Garmin zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Garmin Ltd.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
13.06.2012Garmin buyDougherty & Company LLC
24.02.2012Garmin neutralDougherty & Company LLC
19.11.2010Garmin sellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
05.11.2010Garmin equal-weightBarclays Capital
22.10.2010Garmin equal-weightBarclays Capital
13.06.2012Garmin buyDougherty & Company LLC
24.02.2012Garmin neutralDougherty & Company LLC
05.11.2010Garmin equal-weightBarclays Capital
22.10.2010Garmin equal-weightBarclays Capital
21.09.2010Garmin neutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.09.2010Garmin equal-weightBarclays Capital
19.11.2010Garmin sellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Garmin Ltd. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Garmin News

04.01.22Garmin expands its Tread series. offering ultimate all-terrain navigation and worldwide communication to overlanders and powersports enthusiasts
10.01.22Garmin releases 2021 Garmin Connect Fitness Report
11.01.22Coming soon to a city near you: the 2022 Garmin Tacx Mash Down Tour
03.01.22Garmin acquires Vesper Marine. a leading provider of marine communication equipment and services
04.01.22Stylish vívomove Sport hybrid smartwatch by Garmin is a timeless blend of fashion and function
04.01.22Take calls and send texts from the Venu 2 Plus health and fitness GPS smartwatch by Garmin
14.01.22Garmin and Tacx announce unrivaled roster of sponsored professional cycling teams and athletes for 2022
18.01.22Garmin® Ltd. schedules its fourth quarter 2021 earnings call
18.01.22Garmin unveils sweeping updates to its flagship fenix lineup of rugged multisport smartwatches
18.01.22Garmin introduces epix. a premium multisport smartwatch featuring vibrant AMOLED display and up to 16 days of battery life
Weitere Garmin News
Werbung

Trading-News

Lufthansa-Aktie: Frachtgeschäft auf Rekordniveau. Jetzt auf einen Turnaround setzen?
US-Dollar vor Fed-Sitzung: Es traut sich kaum einer
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf Daimler, Delivery Hero, Continental
Pfizer will in Biotech expandieren
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

BIT-Capital-Gründer Jan Beckers über seinen Werdegang und neue Fonds
Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Upstart Holdings mit Achterbahnfahrt
PRIMA Fonds Service - Einladung zum Fondsmanager-Dialog Q1/2022 am 25.01.2022 um 11 Uhr
Quartalssplitter - Ohne Aktien geht es nicht
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Garmin-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Garmin Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Microsofts Metaverse-Move  diese Gaming-Aktien profitieren
Wer jetzt trotz Corona Urlaub bucht, sollte Folgendes tun
Ewiger Boom  oder platzt jetzt die Immobilienblase?
Xis Botschaft an alle China-Aktionäre und die Macht der Marke
Das Ende des billigen Sparplans? Jetzt droht der Gebührenschock

News von

DAX im Minus: Zinserhöhungsängste drücken Aktien und treiben Bond-Renditen
Aktienfonds zieht bei Plug Power die Reißleine
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Übernahmefantasie um Kaufhauskette Kohl's
DAX-Chartanalyse: Pause geht weiter
DAX holt schwachen Auftakt auf - Leoni-Aktie unter Druck

Heute im Fokus

DAX dreht ins Plus -- LEONI im Fadenkreuz des Bundeskartellamts -- Deutsche Telekom steigt in den Markt mit Cloud-Telefonie ein -- Tesla, ProSiebenSat.1, Zalando im Fokus

UnitedHealth übertrifft Erwartungen und bekräftigt Prognose 2022. Schaeffler: Ordentlicher Jahresauftakt - steigende Materialkosten belasten aber. Apple warnt Politik vor Datenschutz-Aufweichung durch neue Gesetze. ASML erwartet 20% Wachstum in 2022. GlaxoSmithKline ernennt Tony Wood zum designierten CSO. Hypoport: Wachstum bei Europace verbessert sich etwas im vierten Quartal.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt
Wer ist oben angekommen?
Studie zeigt: In diesen zehn deutschen Städten sind die Nebenkosten am höchsten
Teures Wohnen
Die reichsten Amerikaner 2021
Das sind die zehn reichsten Amerikaner 2021
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Haben Sie Verständnis für Menschen, die gegen die Corona-Politik demonstrieren?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen