PMI and Scuderia Ferrari Look to the Future with Mission Winnow A Shared Pursuit for Excellence and Innovation Drive Long-Running Partnership

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) and Scuderia Ferrari
today rounded a new turn in their 45-year partnership with the unveiling
of Mission Winnow, a new global initiative to create engagement around
the role of science, technology and innovation as a powerful force for
good in any industry. The global initiative takes to the tracks this
week at the Formula 1 2018 Honda Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.
"Through Mission Winnow we want to let the world know how we have
changed, to share our pride in the transformation that the people of PMI
have achieved, as well as our dedication to rigorous science and
innovation that can lead to a better future, said André Calantzopoulos,
Chief Executive Officer of PMI.
"We will use this global platform as a window into the new PMI and to
challenge preconceptions, as we know there are many who may have doubts
about us and our motivations. Our partnership with Scuderia Ferrari
gives us the opportunity to build on many encouraging individual
conversations with critics and supporters alike and reach out to a broad
audience to engage at scale.
The word "winnow (pronounced: "win"oh) was selected because it
perfectly describes the meticulous and disciplined route that PMI is
following to achieve its ambitious vision of a smoke-free future. The
wordand PMIs visionis about focus, transparency, care and
single-minded determination.
"Winnow originally referred to the removal of chaff from grain, but it
came to be used more broadly to describe the separating out of the
unnecessary, the extraction of the good and distinguishing what is true
from what is inaccurate or misleading. For PMI, this is critically
important in a world of information overload.
The company also believes it is critically important to adhere to an
uncompromising commitment of continuous improvement through the
dedicated and diligent pursuit of scientific and engineering excellence
with an intense focus on details. This commitment and focus are creating
a paradigm shift in the tobacco industry toward a better future.
Calantzopoulos added, "Mission Winnow encapsulates our commitment to
strive for better in everything we do. To winnow, or to discard old
approaches, is what we at PMI are doingwe take learnings from past
mistakes to shape our future.
Driving to the future, PMI has chosen a path that is in all aspects very
complex, and faces many challenges. Like Scuderia Ferrari, the company
has set a course forward, and there is no turning back: PMI must
constantly and rapidly progress, examining and analyzing the way ahead
by learning every day and adjusting to improve at the next corner.
"Mission Winnow is about how we are transforming as a company, what we
believe in and the way we work to enable a better future. Scuderia
Ferrari is the ideal partner for Mission Winnow because of the teams
passion for innovation and drive to constantly improve in the quest for
victory, said Miroslaw Zielinski, President Science & Innovation at PMI.
Zielinski added: "We are launching Mission Winnow in the F1 circuit
because motorsport fans understand there is no reverse gear in racing,
only forward thinking and we believe they will want to share this
vision.
Mission Winnow provides an insiders view of two companies that operate
in very different fields but have a great deal in common. For both
companies, success hinges on the passion of their people for the highest
standards of performance in pursuit of overarching ambitions. Mission
Winnow does not and will never advertise or promote any tobacco
products. Mission Winnow is not about what, it is about how and why.
To learn more about Mission Winnow visit www.missionwinnow.com
or @missionwinnow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Philip Morris International: Who We Are
We are a leading international tobacco company engaged in the
manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other nicotine-containing
products in markets outside the United States of America. Were building
our future on smoke-free products and electronic devices that are a much
better consumer choice than continuing to smoke cigarettes. Through
multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the art
facilities and scientific substantiation, we aim to ensure that our
smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous
regulatory requirements. Our vision is that these products ultimately
replace cigarettes to the benefit of adult smokers, society, our company
and our shareholders. For more information, see www.pmi.com
and www.pmiscience.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005747/en/