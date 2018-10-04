finanzen.net
04.10.2018
PMI and Scuderia Ferrari Look to the Future with Mission Winnow A Shared Pursuit for Excellence and Innovation Drive Long-Running Partnership

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) and Scuderia Ferrari today rounded a new turn in their 45-year partnership with the unveiling of Mission Winnow, a new global initiative to create engagement around the role of science, technology and innovation as a powerful force for good in any industry. The global initiative takes to the tracks this week at the Formula 1 2018 Honda Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.

"Through Mission Winnow we want to let the world know how we have changed, to share our pride in the transformation that the people of PMI have achieved, as well as our dedication to rigorous science and innovation that can lead to a better future, said André Calantzopoulos, Chief Executive Officer of PMI.

"We will use this global platform as a window into the new PMI and to challenge preconceptions, as we know there are many who may have doubts about us and our motivations. Our partnership with Scuderia Ferrari gives us the opportunity to build on many encouraging individual conversations with critics and supporters alike and reach out to a broad audience to engage at scale.

The word "winnow (pronounced: "win"oh) was selected because it perfectly describes the meticulous and disciplined route that PMI is following to achieve its ambitious vision of a smoke-free future. The wordand PMIs visionis about focus, transparency, care and single-minded determination.

"Winnow originally referred to the removal of chaff from grain, but it came to be used more broadly to describe the separating out of the unnecessary, the extraction of the good and distinguishing what is true from what is inaccurate or misleading. For PMI, this is critically important in a world of information overload.

The company also believes it is critically important to adhere to an uncompromising commitment of continuous improvement through the dedicated and diligent pursuit of scientific and engineering excellence with an intense focus on details. This commitment and focus are creating a paradigm shift in the tobacco industry toward a better future.

Calantzopoulos added, "Mission Winnow encapsulates our commitment to strive for better in everything we do. To winnow, or to discard old approaches, is what we at PMI are doingwe take learnings from past mistakes to shape our future.

Driving to the future, PMI has chosen a path that is in all aspects very complex, and faces many challenges. Like Scuderia Ferrari, the company has set a course forward, and there is no turning back: PMI must constantly and rapidly progress, examining and analyzing the way ahead by learning every day and adjusting to improve at the next corner.

"Mission Winnow is about how we are transforming as a company, what we believe in and the way we work to enable a better future. Scuderia Ferrari is the ideal partner for Mission Winnow because of the teams passion for innovation and drive to constantly improve in the quest for victory, said Miroslaw Zielinski, President Science & Innovation at PMI.

Zielinski added: "We are launching Mission Winnow in the F1 circuit because motorsport fans understand there is no reverse gear in racing, only forward thinking and we believe they will want to share this vision.

Mission Winnow provides an insiders view of two companies that operate in very different fields but have a great deal in common. For both companies, success hinges on the passion of their people for the highest standards of performance in pursuit of overarching ambitions. Mission Winnow does not and will never advertise or promote any tobacco products. Mission Winnow is not about what, it is about how and why.

To learn more about Mission Winnow visit www.missionwinnow.com or @missionwinnow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Philip Morris International: Who We Are

We are a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the United States of America. Were building our future on smoke-free products and electronic devices that are a much better consumer choice than continuing to smoke cigarettes. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the art facilities and scientific substantiation, we aim to ensure that our smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. Our vision is that these products ultimately replace cigarettes to the benefit of adult smokers, society, our company and our shareholders. For more information, see www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

