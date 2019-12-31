finanzen.net
Üben Sie das Forex & CFD Trading kostenlos in einem risikofreien Demokonto bei Admiral Markets!-w-
30.06.2020 10:00

PMI Reports 2019 ESG Performance in Its First Integrated Report

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Regulatory News:

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) today published its first Integrated Report, a comprehensive overview of the companys environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance and its progress toward delivering a smoke-free futureincluding the companys ambition to switch more than 40 million adult smokers to its smoke-free products by 2025, with half of the total to come from non-OECD countries.

PMIs Integrated Report 2019 demonstrates the role of the organization's strategy, governance, and performance in the creation of value over the short, medium, and long terms. Further, the report shows PMIs approach and important progress in various ESG areas, while setting new and ambitious targets for 2025 that complement the companys prior aspirations. The Integrated Report also highlights the companys most material sustainability topics, including the health impacts of the companys products, an aspect often not captured by external ESG assessments. The report focuses on this key area, and describes how the company is working to reduce the harm caused by tobacco use by replacing combustible products with scientifically substantiated reduced-risk alternatives.

PMIs evolution from sustainability reporting to integrated reporting helps investors make the connection between our product-focused sustainability initiatives, which form the core of our ESG strategy, and our financial performance over time. The report also enables the companys stakeholders to better evaluate the companys progress in achieving its purpose. PMIs Statement of Purpose, adopted by the companys Board of Directors earlier this year and published in its 2020 proxy statement, is also available in the Integrated Report.

"Clarity of purpose is essential for the internal alignment of any company. Since we announced our smoke-free commitment in 2016, we have made enormous progress in terms of organizational capabilities, the integration of sustainability into every aspect of our transformation, and our business, said André Calantzopoulos, Chief Executive Officer, PMI. "PMIs Statement of Purpose reaffirms our commitment to deliver a smoke-free future for the benefit of people who would otherwise continue to smoke and, hence, to global public health. It is clear to all of us at PMI that the biggest positive impact our company can have on society is to replace cigarettes with less harmful alternatives; this is at the very core of our corporate strategy and sits atop our sustainability priorities while we are progressing well on all others.

The Integrated Report 2019 demonstrates how PMI is focusing its resources on developing, scientifically substantiating, and responsibly commercializing smoke-free products that are a better choice than continued smoking, with the aim of completely replacing cigarettes as soon as possible. The company believes that, with the right regulatory encouragement and support from civil society, cigarette sales can end within 10 to 15 years in many countries.

In 2016, PMI introduced a set of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), referred to as Business Transformation Metrics, to transparently measure and verify its progress toward a world without cigarettes. In 2019, we continued to expand this set of metrics.

Highlights from our 2019 performance across these metrics include:

  • PMI continued to shift significant resources toward delivering a smoke-free future, with 98 percent of total R&D expenditure and 71 percent of total commercial expenditure directed toward smoke-free products in 2019.
  • PMIs smoke-free product net revenues reached 18.7 percent of total net revenues in 2019, compared to 2.7 percent in 2016; by 2025 the company aspires to have 38 to 42 percent of total net revenues coming from smoke-free products. In 2019, net revenues from smoke-free products already exceeded 50 percent of total net revenues in four markets.
  • PMIs smoke-free product shipment volume increased to approximately 60 billion units, up from 7.7 billion in 2016 with an aspiration of more than 250 billion units by 2025. PMIs combustible product shipment volume in 2019 declined to 732 billion units, down from 845 billion in 2016, partly reflecting the impact of adult smokers switching to our smoke-free products.
  • Since announcing our smoke-free vision in 2016, PMI has delisted over 600 cigarette SKUs globally, while significantly broadening our portfolio of heated tobacco units, to over 400 SKUs.
  • At year-end 2019, there were an estimated 9.7 million users worldwide who have stopped smoking and switched to PMIs heat-not-burn smoke-free product IQOS, compared to 6.6 million in 2018. PMIs vision of a smoke-free future is a global and inclusive one, aiming to provide access to better alternatives to all smokers around the world. Approximately half of PMIs global cigarette sales volume is in non-OECD countries. We therefore aspire that over 20 million smokers in non-OECD countries switch to our smoke-free products by 2025, half of our global aspiration of over 40 million users by that time.

ESG highlights from the Integrated Report 2019 include:

  • In 2019, PMI conducted a comprehensive and critical review of the companys commercial activities related to product marketing and sales activities. The studys findings were published in December 2019 in a report, Responsible Marketing Practices, on PMI.com. By the end of 2020, PMI aims for youth access prevention (YAP) programs to be in place in markets representing over 90 percent of PMIs total shipment volume; by 2023, PMI aims to have 100 percent of PMIs portfolio of electronic smoke-free devices equipped with age-verification technology.
  • In 2019, PMI continued to assess and mitigate environmental risks and impacts across its value chain including a 42 percent absolute reduction of CO2e scope 1+2+3 compared to its 2010 baseline; 72 percent of electricity used and purchased within PMI factories was from renewable sources; PMI has committed to achieving carbon neutrality in its direct operations (scope 1+2) by 2030 and across the companys entire value chain (scope 1+2+3) by 2050.
  • PMI continued to focus on the well-being of its tobacco farming communities: In 2019 we did not find any incidents of child labor in over 99 percent of the more than 300,000 tobacco farms monitored. The company aims by 2025 to have zero child labor in its tobacco supply chain, including by ensuring that 100 percent of contracted tobacco farmers make a living income.

Huub Savelkouls, Chief Sustainability Officer, said: "Our Integrated Report aims to provide a comprehensive overview of what PMI is about, combined with a holistic set of metrics that go beyond our financial disclosures, covering our business transformation, as well as environmental, social, and governance topics. We support and seek to align with GRI, SASB, and TCFD disclosure standards, enabling all stakeholders to benchmark our strategy and performance.

Download the full Integrated Report 2019 at PMI.com/IntegratedReport2019. Additional information on the companys sustainable actions, aspirational targets, and commitments are available on PMI.com/Sustainability.

Aspirational targets and goals do not constitute financial projections, and achievement of future results are subject to risks, uncertainties, and inaccurate assumptions, as outlined in the forward-looking and cautionary statements on page 189 of the Integrated Report 2019. Key terms, definitions, and explanatory notes are set forth in the Integrated Report 2019. In the 2019 Integrated Report and in related communications, the term "materiality, "material, and similar terms, when used in the context of economic, environmental and social topics, are defined in the referenced sustainability standards, and are not meant to correspond to the concept of materiality under the U.S. securities laws and/or disclosures required by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future
Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company, and its shareholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products and associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the United States. In addition, PMI ships a version of its IQOS Platform 1 device and its consumables authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to Altria Group, Inc. for sale in the U.S. under license. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities, and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. PMIs smoke-free IQOS product portfolio includes heat-not-burn and nicotine-containing vapor products. As of March 31, 2020, PMI estimates that approximately 10.6 million adult smokers around the world have already stopped smoking and switched to PMIs heat-not-burn product, available for sale in 53 markets in key cities or nationwide under the IQOS brand. For more information, please visit http://www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

Nachrichten zu Philip Morris Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
05.06.20
Philip Morris International kündigt Dividende an (MyDividends)
15.05.20
Philip Morris bringt Alternativ-Tschick auf den Markt (Nachrichten.at)
30.04.20
Philip Morris-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats (finanzen.net)
22.04.20
Philip Morris hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt (finanzen.net)
20.04.20
Ausblick: Philip Morris vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
06.04.20
Erste Schätzungen: Philip Morris legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
01.04.20
Erste Schätzungen: Philip Morris vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
06.03.20
Philip Morris International gibt Dividende bekannt (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Philip Morris News
RSS Feed
Philip Morris zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Philip Morris Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
28.08.2019Philip Morris NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.08.2019Philip Morris UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
19.07.2019Philip Morris OverweightBarclays Capital
23.05.2019Philip Morris Equal WeightBarclays Capital
20.07.2018Philip Morris BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
19.07.2019Philip Morris OverweightBarclays Capital
20.07.2018Philip Morris BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
10.04.2018Philip Morris BuyDeutsche Bank AG
16.10.2015Philip Morris International OverweightBarclays Capital
21.03.2013Philip Morris International kaufenJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
28.08.2019Philip Morris NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.05.2019Philip Morris Equal WeightBarclays Capital
20.07.2018Philip Morris Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
13.04.2015Philip Morris International HoldArgus Research Company
22.10.2012Philip Morris International holdJefferies & Company Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Philip Morris Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Philip Morris News

05.06.20Philip Morris International kündigt Dividende an
29.06.20Altria vs. Philip Morris: Which Is Better?
24.06.20Philip Morris Looks Undervalued
29.06.20The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Alphabet. AT&amp;T. Philip Morris International. Amazon. Microsoft. Texas Instruments and United Parcel Service
26.06.20Top Stock Reports for Alphabet. AT&T & Philip Morris
Weitere Philip Morris News
Werbung

Trading-News

DZ BANK - Trendschub nach Gap Down in Vorbereitung
Scalable Capital | Live-Seminare
DAX  Monatskerze warnt
Novartis erleidet milliardenschweren Rückschlag
Vontobel: Attraktive Chancen - Aktienanleihen auf Beiersdorf, Beiersdorf, Henkel
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Hamburger Fischmarkt
Zeit für Qualität
Oskar: Herausforderungen beim ETF-Kauf
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Philip Morris-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Philip Morris Peer Group News

29.06.20Altria vs. Philip Morris: Which Is Better?
28.06.20ROUNDUP: Weitere Werbeverbote fürs Rauchen auf der Zielgeraden
28.06.20Weitere Tabak-Werbeverbote im Bundestag auf der Zielgeraden
26.06.20BAT court bid to overturn South Africa tobacco ban hit by delay
26.06.20BAT-Aktie: Leichter Dämpfer
19.06.20Altria (MO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
18.06.20Altria Focuses on Pricing &amp; RRPs Amid Soft Cigarette Volumes
18.06.20Ex-Berater Bolton: Trump bat Xi offenbar um Wahlkampfhilfe
12.06.20Altria (MO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
12.06.20Drogenbeauftragte: Mehrwertsteuer nicht auf Tabak und Alkohol senken

News von

Die Inflation wird kommen  aber anders als gedacht
Das Niedersachsen-Modell ist simpel, aber ungerecht
Jetzt gilt die 20-Milliarden-Wette  an die fast niemand glaubt
Kindersitz, Anhänger und Lastenrad  so sitzt Ihr Kind sicher
Bewässerung für den Balkon - Die besten Systeme im Überblick

News von

Regierung bemüht sich um Schadensbegrenzung im Fall Wirecard
Wirecard-Pleite: Was Mastercard-Kunden und Sparer jetzt wissen müssen
DAX verteidigt 12.000er Marke - Corona-Sorgen bleiben - Wirecard mit größten Kursplus der DAX-Geschichte
Goldpreis: Kaufrausch unter Terminmarktprofis
Mojmir Hlinka - Was er Wirecard-Anlegern rät: "Steckt nicht den Kopf in den Sand! Dem Aktienmarkt den Rücken zu kehren, wäre fehl am Platz"

Heute im Fokus

DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen notieren im Plus -- Wirecard darf Dienste in Großbritannien wieder aufnehmen -- Wells Fargo senkt Dividende -- Varta erhält 300 Millionen Euro Fördermittel

Boeing 737 Max gelingt Testflug nach Startverbot. China drückt Sicherheitsgesetz für Hongkong durch. Norwegian storniert 97 Boeing-Flugzeuge - und klagt auf Schadenersatz. Commerzbank-Aufsichtsratssitzung zu Sparplänen wohl abgesagt. Passagierzahlen am Frankfurter Flughafen erholen sich ein bisschen. BaFin-Chef Hufeld weist Vorwurf der Schlamperei bei Wirecard zurück.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 26 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 26 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 26 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind 2020 die 10 bestbezahlten Prominenten der Welt
Welcher Promi macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q1 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Würden Sie nach Bewältigung der Corona-Pandemie gerne mehr von zu Hause aus arbeiten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
09:54 Uhr
DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen notieren im Plus -- Wirecard darf Dienste in Großbritannien wieder aufnehmen -- Wells Fargo senkt Dividende -- Varta erhält 300 Millionen Euro Fördermittel
Aktie im Fokus
10:00 Uhr
Investor hat eine halbe Milliarde Dollar in Apple-Aktien und hofft, dass die Apple-Aktie fällt
Kryptowährungen
10:03 Uhr
Bitcoin-Analyse: Von verwahrten bis verschwundenen BTC
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Lufthansa AG823212
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
TUITUAG00
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
NetCents TechnologyA2AFTK
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Varta AGA0TGJ5
BayerBAY001
Allianz840400
ITM Power plcA0B57L
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81