finanzen.net
26.05.2020 22:45

Polaris Declares Regular Cash Dividend and Announces Covenant Relief

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) today announced a sharp turnaround in its business performance, the declaration of a regular quarterly cash dividend and amended covenant agreements.

"I am extremely proud of the resiliency and dedication of our Polaris team, as their agility has enabled our response to the unexpectedly sharp recovery we are seeing, which in many cases has meant unprecedented demand for our brands and vehicles, said Scott Wine, Polaris Chairman and CEO. "The influx of new customers to our dealerships is very encouraging, as people seeking fun family activities while social distancing recognize that our vehicles and "Think Outside tagline resonate with their desires. With demand rapidly accelerating, bringing our global plant network back online  including the recent resumption of production at our Monterrey facility  provides an important sign of normalcy for our business. While we are pleased by current developments, we continue to act prudently to drive business success and remain watchful for a more difficult economic environment. The actions we are announcing today allow us to maintain strong financial flexibility while continuing to return capital to our shareholders, proving our ongoing commitment to deliver shareholder value despite the macroeconomic uncertainty we are facing.

Dividend

Polaris announced today that its Board of Directors have declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.62 per share payable on June 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 5, 2020.

Covenant Relief

To further enhance Polaris liquidity and ensure full availability under its credit agreement, today the Company and its partner lenders and noteholders amended their arrangements to favorably adjust the existing financial covenants. Under the revised agreements, the Companys maximum leverage ratio temporarily increases from 3.5 to 1 to 4.75 to 1. This covenant relief, which will be in place until March 31, 2021, is structured to provide Polaris the ability to maximize the use of its existing credit facility, allowing for increased liquidity and flexibility should there be any additional unexpected negative impact on the business resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Polaris

As the global leader in Powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2019 sales of $6.8 billion, Polaris high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments, and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release, including managements expectations regarding 2020 future sales and demand for our products, the enhanced ability of the Company to mitigate an economic downturn given its broadened portfolio, future shipments, net income, and net income per share, future cash flows and capital requirements and the ability to access credit facilities, operational initiatives, and the potential impact of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, are forward-looking statements that involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as the severity and duration of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting impact on the Companys business and the global economy; the Companys ability to successfully implement its manufacturing operations expansion and supply chain initiatives, product offerings, promotional activities and pricing strategies by competitors; economic conditions that impact consumer spending; disruptions in manufacturing facilities; acquisition integration costs; product recalls, warranty expenses; impact of changes in Polaris stock price on incentive compensation plan costs; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; environmental and product safety regulatory activity; effects of weather; commodity costs; freight and tariff costs (tariff relief or ability to mitigate tariffs); changes to international trade policies and agreements; uninsured product liability claims; uncertainty in the retail and wholesale credit markets; performance of affiliate partners; changes in tax policy; relationships with dealers and suppliers; and the general overall economic and political environment. Investors are also directed to consider other risks and uncertainties discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any duty to any person to provide updates to its forward-looking statements.

Nachrichten zu Polaris Industries Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
30.04.20
Experten sehen bei Polaris Industries-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)
29.04.20
Polaris Industries: Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen (finanzen.net)
27.04.20
Ausblick: Polaris Industries gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
13.04.20
Erste Schätzungen: Polaris Industries stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
31.03.20
Polaris Industries-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im März (finanzen.net)
27.01.20
Ausblick: Polaris Industries vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
25.07.19
Polaris Industries stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
21.07.19
Ausblick: Polaris Industries zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Polaris Industries News
RSS Feed
Polaris Industries zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Polaris Industries Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
21.05.2019Polaris Industries OutperformBMO Capital Markets
10.12.2018Polaris Industries NeutralB. Riley FBR
23.10.2018Polaris Industries BuyLake Street
23.10.2018Polaris Industries BuyB. Riley FBR
13.04.2018Polaris Industries HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
21.05.2019Polaris Industries OutperformBMO Capital Markets
23.10.2018Polaris Industries BuyLake Street
23.10.2018Polaris Industries BuyB. Riley FBR
13.04.2018Polaris Industries HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
27.10.2017Polaris Industries Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
10.12.2018Polaris Industries NeutralB. Riley FBR
03.01.2018Polaris Industries NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
15.09.2017Polaris Industries NeutralUBS AG
21.07.2017Polaris Industries NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
25.01.2017Polaris Industries Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
25.10.2017Polaris Industries UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
21.07.2017Polaris Industries UnderperformRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Polaris Industries Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Polaris Industries News

30.04.20Experten sehen bei Polaris Industries-Aktie Potenzial
07.05.20BJ's Wholesale Club. Polaris Industries. Abbott Laboratories. Eldorado Resorts and Apple highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
27.04.20Ausblick: Polaris Industries gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
29.04.20Polaris Industries: Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen
05.05.20Why Polaris Industries Rocketed 47.3% Higher in April
28.04.20ATVs. Motorcycles. and Boats May Prove a Tough Combo for Polaris Industries in Q1
29.04.20Polaris Industries Inc (PII) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
01.05.20Polaris Industries Offers 1 Surprise Amid a Gloomy Q1 Report
Weitere Polaris Industries News
Werbung

Trading-News

Podcast mit Dr. Rittweger: Was bringt die digitale Krankenversicherung?
Markus Koch Webinar: Unser Geld und das Coronavirus
Burberry-Aktie vor Ausbruch
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Die Bullen zeigen sich mit Power
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Infineon, Continental, BMW
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Auch Vermögen haben ein Immunsystem
Exporo: Neues Immo-Invest-Angebot für 6 % p.a.
Oskar: Lohnt sich: Korrekturen und Krisen professionell nutzen
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Polaris Industries-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Polaris Industries Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wie Sie aus nichts 4491 Euro machen
So wird Ihr Homeoffice zum Steuerspar-Modell
Riester, Rürup oder Betriebsrente? Was sich für Sie wirklich lohnt
Bald leben wir in unbezahlbaren Wohnmaschinen
So verbessern Sie Ihren Schufa-Score

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Handel endet grün -- Siemens will schnell auf Distanz zu Energie-Sparte -- IPO: Warner Music bietet bis zu 70 Mio Aktien -- Uniper, HeidelDruck, Wirecard, Merck im Fokus

Wirtschaftsindex der Chicago-Fed weist auf schwere Rezession. Börsengang von Kaffee-Holding JDE Peet's soll Milliarden bringen. Fraport: Fluggastzahlen am Frankfurter Flughafen bleiben im Keller. Mercedes-AMG-Chef wird CEO von Aston Martin. Covestro reduziert wegen Pandemie Gehälter und Arbeitszeiten. Erneute Gewinnmitnahmen bei zooplus nach Berenberg-Abstufung. Siemens will zunächst 45 Prozent an Energie-Sparte behalten. EVOTEC beteiligt sich an Finanzierungsrunde von Exscientia.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 21 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 21 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 21 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q1 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
26.05.20
DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Handel endet grün -- Siemens will schnell auf Distanz zu Energie-Sparte -- IPO: Warner Music bietet bis zu 70 Mio Aktien -- Uniper, HeidelDruck, Wirecard, Merck im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
26.05.20
Aurora Cannabis-Aktie: Analysten bleiben trotz starker Zahlen skeptisch
Aktie im Fokus
26.05.20
Goldman Sachs: Diese Aktien haben kräftiges Aufwärtspotenzial
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Lufthansa AG823212
TUITUAG00
Wirecard AG747206
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
Infineon AG623100
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
ITM Power plcA0B57L
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Microsoft Corp.870747