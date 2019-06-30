finanzen.net
24.09.2019
Polaris Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, and hold a webcast and conference call at 9:00 a.m. central time on the same day to discuss the results.

The call will be hosted by Scott Wine, Chairman and CEO; and Mike Speetzen, Executive Vice President  Finance and CFO.

A slide presentation and link to the webcast will be posted on the Polaris Investor Relations website at ir.polaris.com. To listen to the conference call by phone, dial 1-877-883-0383 in the U.S., or 1-412-902-6506 Internationally. The Conference ID is 7682873.

A replay of the webcast will be available by accessing the same webcast link on our website at ir.polaris.com.

About Polaris
As the global leader in Powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2018 sales of $6.1 billion, Polaris high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments, and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

21.05.2019Polaris Industries OutperformBMO Capital Markets
10.12.2018Polaris Industries NeutralB. Riley FBR
23.10.2018Polaris Industries BuyLake Street
23.10.2018Polaris Industries BuyB. Riley FBR
13.04.2018Polaris Industries HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
21.05.2019Polaris Industries OutperformBMO Capital Markets
23.10.2018Polaris Industries BuyLake Street
23.10.2018Polaris Industries BuyB. Riley FBR
13.04.2018Polaris Industries HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
27.10.2017Polaris Industries Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
10.12.2018Polaris Industries NeutralB. Riley FBR
03.01.2018Polaris Industries NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
15.09.2017Polaris Industries NeutralUBS AG
21.07.2017Polaris Industries NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
25.01.2017Polaris Industries Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
25.10.2017Polaris Industries UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
21.07.2017Polaris Industries UnderperformRBC Capital Markets

