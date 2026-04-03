PolyPeptide Group / Key word(s): AGMEGM

PolyPeptide announces results of the annual General Meeting 2026



08.04.2026 / 18:10 CET/CEST





Media release

PolyPeptide announces results of the annual General Meeting 2026

Baar, 8 April 2026 – PolyPeptide Group AG (SIX: PPGN), a specialized global CDMO for peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients, today announced that the shareholders approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at the Company’s fifth annual General Meeting with a large majority.

The Chair of the Board of Directors of PolyPeptide Group AG (the "Company"), Peter Wilden, welcomed the shareholders at the Company’s fifth annual General Meeting ("AGM 2026") that took place at the Chollerhalle in Zug. At the AGM 2026, a total of 26,780,855 shares with voting rights were represented, corresponding to 80.85% of the issued registered shares of the Company.

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All six members of the Board of Directors proposed for re-election were appointed for a term of office ending at the conclusion of the next annual General Meeting 2027. Peter Wilden was re-elected as Chair of the Board of Directors, and Philippe Weber and Peter Wilden were each individually re-elected as members of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee for a term of office ending at the conclusion of the next annual General Meeting 2027.

Further proposals of the Board of Directors that were approved at the AGM 2026 included, among others, the re-election of the Statutory Auditors and the Independent Proxy as well as the approval of the maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee. The shareholders also granted discharge to all members of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee in office in the financial year 2025 for their activities in the financial year 2025. The shareholders approved the Management Report, Statutory Financial Statements, Consolidated Financial Statements and the report on non-financial matters, in each case, for the financial year 2025 as well as the Remuneration Report 2025 in a separate consultative vote.

The minutes of the AGM 2026 will be available within 15 days on the Company’s website. The next annual General Meeting 2027 will be held on 7 April 2027.

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Contact

PolyPeptide Group AG

Corporate Communications

Lauren Starr

mediateam@polypeptide.com

T: +41 43 502 0580



PolyPeptide Group AG

Investor Relations

Tim Brandl

investorrelations@polypeptide.com

T: +41 43 502 0580



About PolyPeptide

PolyPeptide Group AG and its consolidated subsidiaries ("PolyPeptide") is a specialized Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients. By supporting its customers mainly in pharma and biotech, it contributes to the health of millions of patients across the world. PolyPeptide serves a fast-growing market, offering products and services from pre-clinical to commercial stages. Its broad portfolio reflects the opportunities in drug therapies across areas and with significant exposure to metabolic diseases, including GLP-1. Dating back to 1952, PolyPeptide today runs a global network of six GMP-certified facilities in Europe, the U.S. and India. PolyPeptide's shares (SIX: PPGN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit polypeptide.com.

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Disclaimer

This media release has been prepared by PolyPeptide Group AG and contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of management. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this release. PolyPeptide Group AG is providing the information in this release as of this date and, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, does not undertake any obligation to update any statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.