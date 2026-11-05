PolyPeptide Group / Key word(s): Tender Offer

PolyPeptide Group: Definitive end result of the public tender offer of Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.



05-Nov-2026 / 07:05 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Media Release – ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Definitive end result of the public tender offer of Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Baar, Switzerland, 5 November 2026 – Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd. ("Samsung Biologics"), through its direct subsidiary Samsung Peptide AG ("Samsung Peptide"), today published the definitive end result of its public tender offer (the "Offer") for all publicly held registered shares of PolyPeptide Group AG ("PolyPeptide") (SIX: PPGN).

The additional acceptance period of the Offer ended on 30 October 2026, at 4:00 p.m. Swiss time. According to the definitive end result as published by Samsung Peptide,

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the participation of Samsung Peptide and the persons acting in concert with Samsung Peptide amounts to 32,458,892 PolyPeptide shares in aggregate, corresponding to 97.99% of the issued share capital and voting rights of PolyPeptide ( participation rate ); and

); and 32,350,302 PolyPeptide shares were tendered into the Offer until the end of the additional acceptance period of the Offer, corresponding to 97.66% of the issued share capital and voting rights of PolyPeptide and 97.98% of all PolyPeptide shares to which the Offer relates (success rate).

The definitive end result that has been published today by Samsung Peptide is available at https://samsungbiologics.com/offer.

According to the definitive end result as published by Samsung Peptide, the Offer remains subject to certain remaining Offer conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals in certain jurisdictions.

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In its provisional end result published on 2 November 2026, Samsung postponed the settlement of the Offer in accordance with section B.7.3 (Period for which the Offer Conditions are in Force and Effect and Deferral) of the offer prospectus of Samsung Peptide dated 31 August 2026 (the "Offer Prospectus"). Samsung confirmed in its provisional and definitive end result that based on the current understanding of the regulatory approval procedures in various countries (see the Offer condition pursuant to section B.7.1(b) (Merger and FDI Clearances) of the Offer Prospectus), the transaction is currently expected to be completed towards the end of 2026 or in Q1 2027.

According to the definitive end result as published by Samsung Peptide, Samsung Peptide intends to pursue a squeeze-out of any remaining public shareholders and to apply to SIX Exchange Regulation for the delisting of the PolyPeptide shares following the settlement of the Offer.

Contact

PolyPeptide Group AG

Strategic Marketing and Corporate Communications

Laura Rosso

mediateam@polypeptide.com

T: +41 43 502 0580



PolyPeptide Group AG

Finance / Investor Relations

Tim Brandl

investorrelations@polypeptide.com

T: +41 43 502 0580

About PolyPeptide

PolyPeptide Group AG and its consolidated subsidiaries ("PolyPeptide") is a specialized Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients. By supporting its customers mainly in pharma and biotech, it contributes to the health of millions of patients across the world. PolyPeptide serves a fast-growing market, offering products and services from pre-pre-clinical to commercial stages. Its broad portfolio reflects the opportunities in drug therapies across areas and with significant exposure to metabolic diseases, including GLP-1. Dating back to 1952, PolyPeptide today runs a global network of six GMP-certified facilities in Europe, the U.S. and India. PolyPeptide's shares (SIX: PPGN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit polypeptide.com.

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About Samsung Peptide and Samsung Biologics

Samsung Peptide is a direct subsidiary of Samsung Biologics. Samsung Biologics and PolyPeptide have concluded a transaction agreement on 17 July 2026 regarding the Offer. Samsung Peptide is acting as the formal offeror of the Offer. Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a leading Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), offering end-to-end integrated services that range from late discovery to commercial manufacturing. With a combined biomanufacturing capacity of 785,000 liters across Bio Campus I and II in Korea, and 60,000 from the manufacturing facility in Rockville, Maryland, U.S., Samsung Biologics holds total global manufacturing capacity of 845,000 liters. Samsung Biologics has also secured land for Bio Campus III, laying the groundwork for future capacity expansion to support next-generation therapies and emerging modalities. Samsung Biologics leverages cutting-edge technologies and expertise to advance diverse modalities, including multispecific antibodies, fusion proteins, antibody-drug conjugates, and mRNA therapeutics. By implementing the ExellenS™ framework across its manufacturing network with standardized designs, unified processes, and advanced digitalization, Samsung Biologics ensures plant equivalency and speed for manufacturing continuity. Samsung Biologics' global manufacturing and commercial network spans Korea, the U.S., Europe, and Japan. Samsung Biologics continues to invest in new capabilities to maximize operational and quality excellence, ensuring flexibility and agility for clients. Samsung Biologics is committed to the on-time, in-full delivery of safe, high-quality biomedicines, as well as to making sustainable business decisions for the betterment of society and global health. For more information, please visit https://samsungbiologics.com.

Legal Notice and Disclaimer

No Offer / Offer Restrictions

The information in this media release is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to purchase, sell, exchange or issue, or any solicitation of an offer to sell, purchase, exchange or subscribe to, any registered shares or other securities of PolyPeptide or any other person, nor shall it form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract in relation thereto. This media release is not part of Samsung Peptide's publication of the definitive end result of the Offer or any other publication, communication or other documentation of Samsung Peptide or Samsung Biologics relating to the Offer, including without limitation the Offer Prospectus (the "Offer Documentation”). Terms and conditions of the Offer have been published by Samsung Peptide and Samsung Biologics in the Offer Documentation. Shareholders of PolyPeptide are urged to read the Offer Documentation, which is available at https://samsungbiologics.com/offer.

This announcement is not for publication, release or distribution in any country or jurisdiction in which it would be considered unlawful or otherwise violate any applicable laws or regulations, or which would require Samsung Peptide or Samsung Biologics to change or amend the terms or conditions of the Offer in any way, to make an additional filing with any governmental, regulatory or other authority or take additional action in relation to the Offer. Full Offer restrictions can be found in Samsung Peptide's Offer Prospectus at https://samsungbiologics.com/offer.

Forward-looking Information and Statements

This media release has been prepared by PolyPeptide and includes forward-looking information and statements concerning the outlook for the Group’s business. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the factors that may affect the Group's future performance. These expectations, estimates and projections are generally identifiable by statements containing words such as ‘expects’, ‘believes’, ‘estimates’, ‘targets’, ‘plans’, ‘projects’, ‘outlook’ or similar expressions. There are numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond PolyPeptide’s control, that could cause the group’s actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information and statements made in this media release and that could affect the group’s ability to achieve its stated targets. Although PolyPeptide believes that its expectations reflected in any such forward-looking statement are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that those expectations will be achieved.

Except as otherwise required by law, PolyPeptide disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments.