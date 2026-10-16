PolyPeptide Group / Key word(s): Tender Offer

PolyPeptide Group: Definitive interim result of the public tender offer of Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.



16-Oct-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Media Release – ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Definitive interim result of the public tender offer of Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Baar, Switzerland, 16 October 2026 – Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd. ("Samsung Biologics"), through its direct subsidiary Samsung Peptide AG ("Samsung Peptide"), today published the definitive interim result of its public tender offer (the "Offer") for all publicly held registered shares of PolyPeptide Group AG ("PolyPeptide") (SIX: PPGN).

The main offer period of the Offer ended on 12 October 2026, at 4:00 p.m. Swiss time. According to the definitive interim result as published by Samsung Peptide,

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the participation of Samsung Peptide and the persons acting in concert with Samsung Peptide amounts to 29,123,892 PolyPeptide shares in aggregate, corresponding to 87.92% of the issued share capital and voting rights of PolyPeptide ( participation rate ); and

); and 29,014,418 PolyPeptide shares were tendered into the Offer until the end of the main offer period of the Offer, corresponding to 87.59% of the issued share capital and voting rights of PolyPeptide and 87.88% of all PolyPeptide shares to which the Offer relates (success rate).

The definitive interim result that has been published today by Samsung Peptide is available at https://samsungbiologics.com/offer. The provisional and the definitive end result of the Offer will be published after the end of the additional acceptance period (see below).

According to the definitive interim result as published by Samsung Peptide,

the Offer condition pursuant to section B.7.1(a) ( Minimum Acceptance Rate ) of the offer prospectus of Samsung Peptide dated 31 August 2026 (the "Offer Prospectus") has been satisfied; and

) of the offer prospectus of Samsung Peptide dated 31 August 2026 (the "Offer Prospectus") has been satisfied; and the Offer condition pursuant to section B.7.1(d) (No Material Adverse Effect) of the Offer Prospectus has been satisfied.

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In its definitive interim result, Samsung Peptide has declared the Offer successful (zustande gekommen), subject to the satisfaction of certain remaining Offer conditions, including among others the receipt of regulatory approvals in certain jurisdictions as well as the removal of the transfer restrictions and voting limitations from PolyPeptide’s articles of association and the election of the persons nominated by Samsung Biologics to the board of directors of PolyPeptide by resolution of an extraordinary general meeting of PolyPeptide. PolyPeptide has invited for an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 26 October 2026 to resolve on these matters.

According to the definitive interim result as published by Samsung Peptide, the additional acceptance period of ten (10) trading days for the subsequent acceptance of the Offer will commence on 19 October 2026 and end on 30 October 2026, 4:00 p.m. Swiss time, in accordance with section B.6 (Additional Acceptance Period) of the Offer Prospectus.

According to the definitive interim result as published by Samsung Peptide, based on the current understanding of the regulatory approval procedures in various countries as set out in the Offer Prospectus (see the Offer condition pursuant to section B.7.1(b) (Merger and FDI Clearances)), it is expected that, subject to the satisfaction of all Offer conditions, the settlement of the Offer indicated in the Offer Prospectus to take place on 13 November 2026 will be postponed in accordance with section B.7.3 of the Offer Prospectus, and that the transaction is currently expected to be completed towards the end of 2026 or in Q1 2027.

According to the definitive interim result as published by Samsung Peptide, Samsung Peptide intends to pursue a squeeze-out of any remaining public shareholders and to apply to SIX Exchange Regulation for the delisting of the PolyPeptide shares following the settlement of the Offer.

Contact

PolyPeptide Group AG

Strategic Marketing and Corporate Communications

Laura Rosso

mediateam@polypeptide.com

T: +41 43 502 0580



PolyPeptide Group AG

Finance / Investor Relations

Tim Brandl

investorrelations@polypeptide.com

T: +41 43 502 0580



About PolyPeptide

PolyPeptide Group AG and its consolidated subsidiaries ("PolyPeptide") is a specialized Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients. By supporting its customers mainly in pharma and biotech, it contributes to the health of millions of patients across the world. PolyPeptide serves a fast-growing market, offering products and services from pre-pre-clinical to commercial stages. Its broad portfolio reflects the opportunities in drug therapies across areas and with significant exposure to metabolic diseases, including GLP-1. Dating back to 1952, PolyPeptide today runs a global network of six GMP-certified facilities in Europe, the U.S. and India. PolyPeptide's shares (SIX: PPGN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit polypeptide.com.

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About Samsung Peptide and Samsung Biologics

Samsung Peptide is a direct subsidiary of Samsung Biologics. Samsung Biologics and PolyPeptide have concluded a transaction agreement on 17 July 2026 regarding the Offer. Samsung Peptide is acting as the formal offeror of the Offer. Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a leading Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), offering end-to-end integrated services that range from late discovery to commercial manufacturing. With a combined biomanufacturing capacity of 785,000 liters across Bio Campus I and II in Korea, and 60,000 from the acquisition of a manufacturing facility in Rockville, Maryland, U.S., Samsung Biologics holds total global manufacturing capacity of 845,000 liters. Samsung Biologics has also secured land for Bio Campus III, laying the groundwork for future capacity expansion to support next-generation therapies and emerging modalities. Samsung Biologics leverages cutting-edge technologies and expertise to advance diverse modalities, including multispecific antibodies, fusion proteins, antibody-drug conjugates, and mRNA therapeutics. By implementing the ExellenS™ framework across its manufacturing network with standardized designs, unified processes, and advanced digitalization, Samsung Biologics ensures plant equivalency and speed for manufacturing continuity. Samsung Biologics' global manufacturing and commercial network spans Korea, the U.S., and Japan. Samsung Biologics America supports clients based in the U.S. and Europe, while its Tokyo sales office serves the APAC region. Samsung Biologics continues to invest in new capabilities to maximize operational and quality excellence, ensuring flexibility and agility for clients. Samsung Biologics is committed to the on-time, in-full delivery of safe, high-quality biomedicines, as well as to making sustainable business decisions for the betterment of society and global health. For more information, please visit https://samsungbiologics.com.

Legal Notice and Disclaimer

No Offer / Offer Restrictions

The information in this media release is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to purchase, sell, exchange or issue, or any solicitation of an offer to sell, purchase, exchange or subscribe to, any registered shares or other securities of PolyPeptide or any other person, nor shall it form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract in relation thereto. This media release is not part of Samsung Peptide's publication of the definitive interim result of the Offer or any other publication, communication or other documentation of Samsung Peptide or Samsung Biologics relating to the Offer, including without limitation the Offer Prospectus (the "Offer Documentation”). Terms and conditions of the Offer have been published by Samsung Peptide and Samsung Biologics in the Offer Documentation. Shareholders of PolyPeptide are urged to read the Offer Documentation, which is available at https://samsungbiologics.com/offer.

This announcement is not for publication, release or distribution in any country or jurisdiction in which it would be considered unlawful or otherwise violate any applicable laws or regulations, or which would require Samsung Peptide or Samsung Biologics to change or amend the terms or conditions of the Offer in any way, to make an additional filing with any governmental, regulatory or other authority or take additional action in relation to the Offer. Full Offer restrictions can be found in Samsung Peptide's Offer Prospectus at https://samsungbiologics.com/offer.

Forward-looking Information and Statements

This media release has been prepared by PolyPeptide and includes forward-looking information and statements concerning the outlook for the Group’s business. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the factors that may affect the Group's future performance. These expectations, estimates and projections are generally identifiable by statements containing words such as ‘expects’, ‘believes’, ‘estimates’, ‘targets’, ‘plans’, ‘projects’, ‘outlook’ or similar expressions. There are numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond PolyPeptide’s control, that could cause the group’s actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information and statements made in this media release and that could affect the group’s ability to achieve its stated targets. Although PolyPeptide believes that its expectations reflected in any such forward-looking statement are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that those expectations will be achieved.

Except as otherwise required by law, PolyPeptide disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments.