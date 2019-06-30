finanzen.net
20 Trends für 2020: Starten Sie gut informiert ins neue Börsenjahr! Hier erfahren, welche Trends die Commerzbank Aktienmarktanalysten erwarten! -w-
09.01.2020 15:21
Bewerten
(0)

Popular Announces 2020 Planned Capital Actions

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Popular, Inc. ("Popular or the "Company) (NASDAQ: BPOP) announced today the following planned capital actions for 2020:

  • an increase in the Companys quarterly common stock dividend from $0.30 per share to $0.40 per share, commencing with the dividend payable in the second quarter of 2020, subject to the approval by the Companys Board of Directors; and
  • common stock repurchases of up to $500 million.

"We are pleased to announce our proposed capital actions for 2020 which are in line with our continued goal of delivering enhanced shareholder returns while maintaining prudent capital levels, said Ignacio Alvarez, President & Chief Executive Officer. "This increase in capital return to our shareholders reflects Populars strong financial and capital position. We remain focused on executing our strategic initiatives in order to continue driving long-term shareholder returns.

Common stock repurchases may be executed in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. The timing and exact amount of the share repurchases will be subject to various factors, including market conditions and the Companys capital position and financial performance.

The announcement of the planned common stock repurchases follows the non-objection from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

The Company also announced that, on December 12, 2019, the Company completed the previously announced $250 million accelerated share repurchase transaction ("ASR) with respect to its common stock. In connection therewith, the Company received an initial delivery of 3,500,000 shares of common stock during the first quarter of 2019 and received 1,165,607 additional shares of common stock on December 12, 2019. The final number of shares delivered at settlement was based on the average daily volume weighted average price of its common stock, net of a discount, during the term of the ASR, which amounted to $53.58. The Company accounted for this as a treasury stock transaction.

About Popular, Inc.

Popular, Inc. is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, by both assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Populars principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation those about Populars business, financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives and future performance. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on managements current expectations and, by their nature, involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions. Potential factors, some of which are beyond the Companys control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation the effect of competitive and economic factors, and our reaction to those factors, the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses, delinquency trends, market risk and the impact of interest rate changes, capital market conditions, capital adequacy and liquidity, the effect of legal and regulatory proceedings and new accounting standards on the Companys financial condition and results of operations. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature, are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate, "believe, "continues, "expect, "estimate, "intend, "project and similar expressions, and future or conditional verbs such as "will, "would, "should, "could, "might, "can, "may or similar expressions, are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Nachrichten zu Popular Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Popular News
RSS Feed
Popular zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Popular Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
18.01.2006Update Popular Inc.: Market PerformKeefe Bruyette
13.07.2005Update Popular Inc.: HoldMoors & Cabot
08.07.2005Update Popular Inc.: Market PerformKeefe Bruyette
30.06.2005Update Popular Inc.: HoldBrean Murray
18.03.2005Update Popular Inc.: NeutralMerrill Lynch

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
18.01.2006Update Popular Inc.: Market PerformKeefe Bruyette
13.07.2005Update Popular Inc.: HoldMoors & Cabot
08.07.2005Update Popular Inc.: Market PerformKeefe Bruyette
30.06.2005Update Popular Inc.: HoldBrean Murray
18.03.2005Update Popular Inc.: NeutralMerrill Lynch

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Popular Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

Meistgelesene Popular News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Popular News
Werbung

Inside

BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Kurspotenzial
Villeroy & Boch sowie BASF mit kuriosem Verlauf
Vontobel: Cash Alternativen  ein schwieriger Spagat
Mutige Tüftler braucht das Land
Ölpreise geben alle Gewinne seit Jahresbeginn wieder ab
Allianz  Korrektur beendet?
ING Markets: DAX zieht wieder hoch
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Der Euro Stoxx 50 ist voll im Plan
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Popular-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Popular Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Profiteure von Trumps Strategie
Der deutsche Börsenstar erlebt den größten Absturz seiner Geschichte
Diese Sparidee ist die Lösung für das Zins-Dilemma
So werden Sie die Schimmelplage in ihrer Wohnung los
Die Simplicissimus-Methode  die beste Strategie für Ihr Geld

News von

Varta wirft chinesischen Firmen Patentverletzungen vor: Aktie stürzt ab
Varta-Aktie im Crash: Kurse vor starker Erholung?
Infineon-Aktie: Riesenchance für Anleger bis Februar
Dicke Dividenden: So viel schütten die Konzerne in Dax, MDax und Co. aus
Steigt der Bitcoin um 1000 Prozent?

Heute im Fokus

Dow eröffnet höher -- DAX legt kräftig zu -- Facebook-Aktie nähert sich Rekordhoch -- VW steigert Auslieferungen -- CANCOM-Vorstandschef geht -- Apple, Tesla, MorphoSys, AIXTRON im Fokus

Nordex-Aktie profitiert - Metzler lobt Auftragsentwicklung. CES: Ford plant Robotaxis für Ende 2021. Finanzausschuss billigt Kaufvertrag für Tesla-Fabrikgelände. AUDI schließt 2019 mit Schlussspurt ab. Air France-KLM mit mehr Passagieren und höherer Auslastung. Daimler liefert im Dezember mehr Pkw aus.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 1 2020.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 1 2020.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 1 2020.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im November 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Hohe Gehälter:
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie lange halten Sie Ihre Zertifikate durchschnittlich im Depot?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:34 Uhr
Dow eröffnet höher -- DAX legt kräftig zu -- Facebook-Aktie nähert sich Rekordhoch -- VW steigert Auslieferungen -- CANCOM-Vorstandschef geht -- Apple, Tesla, MorphoSys, AIXTRON im Fokus
Immobilien
15:28 Uhr
Worauf Anleger bei offenen Immobilienfonds achten sollten, um zu profitieren
Aktie im Fokus
15:40 Uhr
Rally treibt Facebook-Aktie immer näher ans Rekordhoch
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Varta AGA0TGJ5
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TeslaA1CX3T
NEL ASAA0B733
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
EVOTEC SE566480
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
Infineon AG623100
BayerBAY001
BASFBASF11