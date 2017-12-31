finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung zu Aktienanleihen ist gefragt! Jetzt an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen +++
12.09.2018 02:43
Bewerten
(0)

Popular, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $300,000,000 Principal Amount of 6.125% Senior Notes due 2023

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Popular, Inc. ("Popular) (NASDAQ:BPOP) announced today that it has agreed to sell an aggregate of $300,000,000 principal amount of its 6.125% Senior Notes due 2023 (the "Senior Notes). Popular intends to use the net proceeds from the offering plus available cash to redeem $450 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 7.00% Senior Notes due on July 1, 2019.

The Senior Notes will bear interest at a rate of 6.125% per year, payable on March 14 and September 14 of each year, commencing on March 14, 2019. The Senior Notes will mature on September 14, 2023.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering. Popular Securities, LLC is acting as one of the co-managers of the offering. The offering is being conducted as a public offering by means of a prospectus supplement filed as part of an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC) on Form S-3. Popular expects to close the offering on or about September 14, 2018.

Before investing in the offering, interested parties should read the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus for the offering and the other documents Popular has filed with the SEC, which are incorporated by reference in the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and provide more complete information about Popular and the offering. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk or by calling (212)-834-4533; Barclays Capital Inc., 745 Seventh Avenue, New York, New York 10019, Attention: Syndicate Registration or by calling (888) 603-5847; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, Attention: Registration Department or by calling (866) 471-2526; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 1585 Broadway, 29th Floor, New York, New York 10036, Attention: Investment Banking Division or by calling (866) 471-2526. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SECs website at http://www.sec.gov/.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 134 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any offer, if at all, will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, forming a part of the effective registration statement.

About Popular, Inc.

Popular, Inc. is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, by both assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Populars principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation those about Populars business, financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, and future performance. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on managements current expectations and, by their nature, involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions. Potential factors, some of which are beyond Populars control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation the effect of competitive and economic factors, and our reaction to those factors, the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses, delinquency trends, market risk and the impact of interest rate changes, capital market conditions, capital adequacy and liquidity, the effect of legal proceedings and new accounting standards on Populars financial condition and results of operations, the impact of Hurricanes Irma and Maria on us, our ability to successfully integrate the auto finance business acquired from Wells Fargo & Company, as well as the unexpected costs, including, without limitation, costs due to exposure to any unrecorded liabilities or issues not identified during the due diligence investigation of the business or that are not subject to indemnification or reimbursement, and risks that the business may suffer as a result of the transaction, including due to adverse effects on relationships with customers, employees and service providers. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature, are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate, "believe, "continues, "expect, "estimate, "intend, "project and similar expressions, and future or conditional verbs such as "will, "would, "should, "could, "might, "can, "may or similar expressions, are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements.

More information on the risks and important factors that could affect Populars future results and financial condition is included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018. Our filings are available on Populars website (www.popular.com) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission website (www.sec.gov). Popular assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or information which speak as of their respective dates.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Popular Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Popular News
RSS Feed
Popular zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Popular Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
18.01.2006Update Popular Inc.: Market PerformKeefe Bruyette
13.07.2005Update Popular Inc.: HoldMoors & Cabot
08.07.2005Update Popular Inc.: Market PerformKeefe Bruyette
30.06.2005Update Popular Inc.: HoldBrean Murray
18.03.2005Update Popular Inc.: NeutralMerrill Lynch

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
18.01.2006Update Popular Inc.: Market PerformKeefe Bruyette
13.07.2005Update Popular Inc.: HoldMoors & Cabot
08.07.2005Update Popular Inc.: Market PerformKeefe Bruyette
30.06.2005Update Popular Inc.: HoldBrean Murray
18.03.2005Update Popular Inc.: NeutralMerrill Lynch

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Popular Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Popular News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Popular News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Jobs - Alle Stellenangebote auf einen Blick
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones beschleunigt Abwärtstrend.
CO2-Preisanstieg beflügelt den europäischen Energiesektor
UBS: Daimler - Sprinter-Werk in den USA eröffnet
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Bayer, Lufthansa, BMW
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag  DAX fährt auf der letzten Rille
ING Markets: DAX vor neuem Anstieg?
DekaBank: Deka-EZB-Kompass: In kleinen Schritten zum Ausgang
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Popular-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Popular Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Worauf man in Zukunft beim Online-Shopping achten muss
Dieser Tag brachte das Weltfinanzsystem an den Abgrund
Ein kleiner Fehler, und die Stimmung kann schnell kippen
Lieber eine neue Küche als bessere Wärmedämmung
Die Mietenstopp-Idee und das Versagen in der Wohnungspolitik

News von

Goldpreis: Ausverkauf - Die Stimmung der Profis fällt auf den tiefsten Stand seit Ende 2001
Silberpreis: Alarmstufe Rot
Carl Zeiss-Meditec und Co.: Bei diesen Aktien sollten Anleger in Deckung gehen
DAX kämpft um 11.900 Punkte - Fusionsgerüchte treiben Aktien der Deutsche Bank und Commerzbank
DAX schließt wieder unter 12.000 Punkte - Commerzbank-Aktie stark

News von

Mit dieser Strategie will Deutschland Konkurrenz für Giganten wie Apple, Amazon und Co. schaffen
In einem Hamburger Unternehmen werden Mitarbeiter für ihrer Fehler belohnt
"Ich habe beruflich noch nie etwas Schlimmeres erlebt": Zwei Gründerinnen erklären, wie sich Scheitern anfühlt
Warum es Banken in Deutschland viel schwerer haben als in anderen Ländern
Wirtschaftshistoriker: Die nächste Krise könnte Deutschland besonders hart treffen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Minus -- Gewinne an der Wall Street -- ZEW-Index steigt stärker als erwartet -- Fusionsphantasie treibt Deutsche Bank-Aktie und Commerzbank-Aktie an -- VW, Facebook, Sonos im Fokus

Ericsson erhält milliardenschweren 5G-Auftrag von T-Mobile US. Fusion von Linde und Praxair steht anscheinend vor Genehmigung in China. Bayer-Aktien durchbrechen Marke von 70 Euro. Neue Unilever soll an Heiligabend ihr Börsendebüt geben.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

So viel verdienen die reichsten Amerikaner pro Stunde
Wer ist an der Spitze?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 36 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 36 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
So viel erhalten Bundesliga-Clubs durch Trikotsponsoring
Das Trikotsponsoring der Bundesliga 2018/2019
Deutschlands wohlhabendste Selfmade-Milliardäre
Das sind die reichsten Selfmade-Milliardäre in Deutschland
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der Bitcoin Ihrer Meining nach Ende 2018?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
11.09.18
DAX schließt im Minus -- Gewinne an der Wall Street -- ZEW-Index steigt stärker als erwartet -- Fusionsphantasie treibt Deutsche Bank-Aktie und Commerzbank-Aktie an -- VW, Facebook, Sonos im Fokus
Sonstiges
01:00 Uhr
Nebenwerte: Kleine Superhelden
Sonstiges
03:26 Uhr
Finanzanalyst Richter: "Kryptowährungen sind ein riesiger Scherz"
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Netflix Inc.552484
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Intel Corp.855681
TwitterA1W6XZ
GoProA1XE7G
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
EVOTEC AG566480