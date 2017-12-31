Popular, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $300,000,000 Principal Amount of 6.125% Senior Notes due 2023

Popular, Inc. ("Popular) (NASDAQ:BPOP) announced today that it has
agreed to sell an aggregate of $300,000,000 principal amount of its
6.125% Senior Notes due 2023 (the "Senior Notes). Popular intends to
use the net proceeds from the offering plus available cash to redeem
$450 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 7.00% Senior
Notes due on July 1, 2019.
The Senior Notes will bear interest at a rate of 6.125% per year,
payable on March 14 and September 14 of each year, commencing on March
14, 2019. The Senior Notes will mature on September 14, 2023.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co.
LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running
managers of the offering. Popular Securities, LLC is acting as one of
the co-managers of the offering. The offering is being conducted as a
public offering by means of a prospectus supplement filed as part of an
effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission ("SEC) on Form S-3. Popular expects to close the
offering on or about September 14, 2018.
Before investing in the offering, interested parties should read the
prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus for the offering
and the other documents Popular has filed with the SEC, which are
incorporated by reference in the prospectus supplement and the
accompanying prospectus and provide more complete information about
Popular and the offering. Copies of the preliminary prospectus
supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may
be obtained, when available, from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383
Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10179, Attention: Investment Grade
Syndicate Desk or by calling (212)-834-4533; Barclays Capital Inc., 745
Seventh Avenue, New York, New York 10019, Attention: Syndicate
Registration or by calling (888) 603-5847; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200
West Street, New York, New York 10282, Attention: Registration
Department or by calling (866) 471-2526; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 1585
Broadway, 29th Floor, New York, New York 10036, Attention: Investment
Banking Division or by calling (866) 471-2526. Electronic copies of the
prospectus supplement may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SECs
website at http://www.sec.gov/.
This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation
of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any
state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be
unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities
laws of any such state or jurisdiction. This press release is being
issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 134 under the Securities
Act of 1933, as amended. Any offer, if at all, will be made only by
means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus,
forming a part of the effective registration statement.
About Popular, Inc.
Popular, Inc. is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, by
both assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding
companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico,
Populars principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial
banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular
also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing,
investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through
specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular
provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its
New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches
located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
including without limitation those about Populars business, financial
condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, and future
performance. These statements are not guarantees of future performance,
are based on managements current expectations and, by their nature,
involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions. Potential
factors, some of which are beyond Populars control, could cause actual
results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by,
such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without
limitation the effect of competitive and economic factors, and our
reaction to those factors, the adequacy of the allowance for loan
losses, delinquency trends, market risk and the impact of interest rate
changes, capital market conditions, capital adequacy and liquidity, the
effect of legal proceedings and new accounting standards on Populars
financial condition and results of operations, the impact of Hurricanes
Irma and Maria on us, our ability to successfully integrate the auto
finance business acquired from Wells Fargo & Company, as well as the
unexpected costs, including, without limitation, costs due to exposure
to any unrecorded liabilities or issues not identified during the due
diligence investigation of the business or that are not subject to
indemnification or reimbursement, and risks that the business may suffer
as a result of the transaction, including due to adverse effects on
relationships with customers, employees and service providers. All
statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature,
are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate, "believe, "continues,
"expect, "estimate, "intend, "project and similar expressions, and
future or conditional verbs such as "will, "would, "should, "could,
"might, "can, "may or similar expressions, are generally intended to
identify forward-looking statements.
More information on the risks and important factors that could affect
Populars future results and financial condition is included in our
Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and our
Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and
June 30, 2018. Our filings are available on Populars website (www.popular.com)
and on the Securities and Exchange Commission website (www.sec.gov).
Popular assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking
statements or information which speak as of their respective dates.
