Popular, Inc. Announces Redemption of Senior Notes

Popular, Inc. ("Popular) (NASDAQ: BPOP) announced today that it has
delivered a redemption notice to The Bank of New York Mellon to redeem,
on October 15, 2018, all outstanding $450,000,000 7.000% Senior Notes
due 2019 issued by Popular ("2019 Notes). The redemption price for the
2019 Notes will be the sum of the present values of the remaining
scheduled payments of principal and interest on the 2019 Notes to be
redeemed that would be due after the Redemption Date and on or prior to
June 1, 2019 (exclusive of any interest accrued to the Redemption Date),
discounted to the Redemption Date on a semiannual basis (assuming a
360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months) at the Treasury Rate
plus 50 basis points, plus in each case unpaid interest, if any, accrued
to, but not including the Redemption Date (the "Redemption Price).
Capitalized terms used herein, and not otherwise defined, have the
meanings assigned to them in the Senior Indenture, dated as of February
15, 1995, as supplemented, in each case between Popular, as issuer, and
The Bank of New York Mellon, as trustee.
The 2019 Notes are held only in book-entry form through The Depository
Trust Company ("DTC). DTC will redeem the 2019 Notes in accordance with
its procedures and notify the holders. Holders of the 2019 Notes need
not take any action to receive payment of the Redemption Price.
This redemption is being made pursuant to Populars 2018 capital plan
and follows the non-objection from the Board of Governors of the Federal
Reserve System.
About Popular, Inc.
Popular, Inc. is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, by
both assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding
companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico,
Populars principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial
banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular
also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing,
investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through
specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular
provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its
New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches
located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.
