Molten Ventures plc

("Molten Ventures", "Molten", or the "Company")

Portfolio update and Notice of Results

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Further partial realisation of holding in Revolut and notice of Half Year Results presentations

Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high-growth technology businesses, announces a further partial realisation of its holding in Revolut, generating proceeds of circa £50 million.

At 31 March 2026 Molten’s fair value holding in Revolut was £175 million. As part of the Company’s ongoing portfolio management, in the first half of FY27 Molten realised circa £70 million from that holding. The expected 30 September 2026 fair value holding in Revolut will be circa £130 million, and the Company has now realised a further circa £50 million at that valuation.

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To date, Molten has now realised proceeds of circa £180 million from its investment in Revolut, delivering a multiple on invested capital of circa 21x. This transaction brings total realisation proceeds so far in the current financial year ending 31 March 2027 to more than £150 million.

The Company also confirms it will announce its half year results on Tuesday 24 November 2026. A presentation for analysts and other registered investment professionals will be held on 24 November 2026 at 9:30am GMT, both in-person at Molten’s London office and virtually.

To register to attend in-person, please email molten@sodali.com.

To register to attend virtually, please visit: https://brrmedia.news/GROW_IR_2026

Molten will also be hosting a presentation via the Investor Meet Company platform on Friday, 27 November 2026 at 09:30am GMT. The presentation is open to all existing and potential investors, and will include a live Q&A session. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard or at any time during the presentation.

Investors can sign up for the event for free via this link: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/molten-ventures-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Molten on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Ben Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer of Molten Ventures, commented:

"This latest realisation is a further demonstration of our disciplined approach to crystallising value from our most mature holdings. The proceeds strengthen our ability to recycle capital into new primary and secondary opportunities, underpinning our commitment to NAV-accretive, shareholder-focused disciplined capital allocation."

Enquiries:

Molten Ventures plc Ben Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer Andrew Zimmermann, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)20 7931 8800 ir@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Corporate Broker Joshua Hughes Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Berenberg Corporate Broker Ben Wright Harry Nicholas Mark Whitmore +44 (0)20 3207 7800 Sodali & Co Public Relations Elly Williamson Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217 molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures:

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm investing in and supporting rapidly growing technology companies across the UK and Europe. Its team of experienced investment professionals focuses on businesses with significant potential at the forefront of innovation and growth.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GROW), Molten Ventures plc gives public market investors access to a diversified portfolio of exciting, privately held technology businesses. Since 2016, Molten has deployed more than £1 billion of capital and realised over £900 million in proceeds from its investments. Across the Group, Molten manages over £2 billion of assets.

For further details, please visit: https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc