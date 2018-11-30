finanzen.net
14.05.2019 14:00
POSaBIT Data Reveals Integrated Loyalty Programs are Essential for Repeat Cannabis Sales

As the cannabis industry continues on its growth trajectory, dispensaries with an integrated loyalty solution in place have a true competitive advantage, according to POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT), a leading financial technology and point-of-sale (POS) provider serving cannabis retailers. POSaBIT analyzed hundreds of thousands of transactions across more than 120 stores in California, Washington, and Colorado and found that dispensaries with a loyalty program integrated into their POS saw more than a marked increase in customer-spend in-store.

"Regardless of sector, its universally recognized that the more you know your customer, the better you can deliver to them and grow your business, said POSaBIT Co-founder and CEO Ryan Hamlin. "This industry matures and competition thickens between dispensaries with every new state that legalizes cannabis, so its crucial for stores to move beyond piecemeal solutions to integrated all-in-one solutions that can serve up business intelligence across its payments, online ordering, loyalty, and POS.

POSaBIT analyzed a portion of its proprietary data and today made public some of the black-and-white benefits to an integrated loyalty program, including:

  • Stores that offer loyalty and online ordering together see higher sales than stores that dont offer, or connect the two
  • Washington has been a first mover toward integration across solutions, showing the states maturing at a faster clip than others
  • Customers that are loyalty rewards program members have a 28 percent higher average ticket value and also visit more frequently

"During the greenrush, merchants needed to move fast and implement solutions, like a loyalty program, regardless of whether they were integrated, said Hamlin. "The competition is fierce between stores and store owners cant afford any downtime or loss of data by integrating their solutions. Thats where were proud to offer the white-glove treatment that combines valuable data-gathering to import the data that these legacy solutions have yielded while ensuring the stores do not have to experience any interruption.

"Like their POS system, the POSaBIT loyalty program is simple to use and allows us to easily text sales and promotions to todays mobile-centric customer, said High Point Cannabis General Manager Derek Christensen. "As a result, weve seen a huge increase in the volume of customers that come in since we started leveraging these cutting-edge tactics.

About POSaBIT

POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT) is a financial technology company that delivers unique and innovative, blockchain-enabled payment processing and point-of-sale systems for cash-only businesses. POSaBIT specializes in resolving pain points for complex, high-risk, emerging industries like cannabis with an all-in-one solution that is compliant, user-friendly and utilizes top-of-the-line hardware. POSaBITs unique solution provides a safer and transparent environment for merchants while creating a better overall experience for the consumer. For additional information, visit: www.posabit.com.

