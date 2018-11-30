PotlatchDeltic Announces Changes to Idaho Recreation Permits

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ: PCH) today announced changes to requirements for
recreational permits in Idaho.
PotlatchDeltic recently leased day use recreational access on over
567,000 acres of Idaho timberland to the Idaho Department of Fish and
Game. The agreement secures and preserves access to the public for
recreational activities such as hunting, fishing, trapping, wildlife
viewing, hiking and recreational travel.
Through the agreement, the public is free to recreate on PotlatchDeltic
Idaho lands, except for some parcels associated with log yards, mill
sites and certain acres listed for sale. Recreational travel is limited
to motor vehicle travel on roads open to full sized vehicles. As a
result, passenger vehicle permits are no longer required and those who
have purchased a passenger vehicle permit from PotlatchDeltic for 2019
will receive an automatic refund. Permits and fees are still required
for ATV use, camping and firewood cutting. PotlatchDeltic will also
continue its exclusive campsite leases in select areas of North Idaho.
PotlatchDeltic general recreation policies and regulations will remain
in effect. Additional information can be found at https://idahoaccess.potlatchdeltic.com.
About PotlatchDeltic
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust
(REIT) that owns nearly 1.9 million acres of timberlands in Alabama,
Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its
taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an
industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate
development business and a rural timberland sales program.
PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated
to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber
resources. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.
