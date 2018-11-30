PotlatchDeltic Announces Changes to Idaho Recreation Permits

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ: PCH) today announced changes to requirements for recreational permits in Idaho.

PotlatchDeltic recently leased day use recreational access on over 567,000 acres of Idaho timberland to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. The agreement secures and preserves access to the public for recreational activities such as hunting, fishing, trapping, wildlife viewing, hiking and recreational travel.

Through the agreement, the public is free to recreate on PotlatchDeltic Idaho lands, except for some parcels associated with log yards, mill sites and certain acres listed for sale. Recreational travel is limited to motor vehicle travel on roads open to full sized vehicles. As a result, passenger vehicle permits are no longer required and those who have purchased a passenger vehicle permit from PotlatchDeltic for 2019 will receive an automatic refund. Permits and fees are still required for ATV use, camping and firewood cutting. PotlatchDeltic will also continue its exclusive campsite leases in select areas of North Idaho. PotlatchDeltic general recreation policies and regulations will remain in effect. Additional information can be found at https://idahoaccess.potlatchdeltic.com.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 1.9 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

