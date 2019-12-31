PotlatchDeltic Announces Virtual Annual Shareholder Meeting Due to COVID-19

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) today announced that, due to the emerging public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak, Governor Inslees extension of the Stay Home order through May 4, 2020, and to support the health and well-being of Company employees and shareholders, it has changed the format for the PotlatchDeltic Annual Meeting of Shareholders from an in-person meeting format to a virtual meeting format. The meeting will be held May 4, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time. A replay of the meeting will be available on the Companys website until May 4, 2021.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, PotlatchDeltic shareholders are entitled to vote in the Annual Meeting if they were a shareholder of record as of the close of business on March 13, 2020, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by their bank, broker, or nominee. To attend and to vote in the virtual meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PCH2020, shareholders must enter the control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form, or notice they previously received. Persons without a control number may attend the Annual Meeting as guests, but they will not have the option to vote shares or ask questions. Whether or not shareholders plan to attend the Annual Meeting, the Company urges shareholders to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used by shareholders to vote each shareholders shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

