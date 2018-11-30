PotlatchDeltic Corporation Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq:PCH) today reported net income of $6.6 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, on revenues of $181.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Excluding after-tax special items consisting of a gain on the sale of the legacy Deltic MDF facility and a loss on the extinguishment of debt, adjusted net income was $5.3 million, or $0.08 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2019.

First Quarter 2019 Highlights

Generated $28.3 million of Total Adjusted EBITDDA

Closed the sale of legacy Deltic MDF facility for $92 million, generating $43 million in cash, after taxes

Refinanced $150.0 million of 7.5% debt, reducing annual interest expense run rate by over $5 million

Repurchased 278,947 shares for $10.2 million

"Our first quarter results reflect seasonally lower activity and challenging operating conditions, said Mike Covey, chairman and chief executive officer. "We continue to expect improvement in lumber prices as the building season gets underway in earnest. Meanwhile, our balance sheet remains strong and provides the flexibility to drive shareholder value, stated Mr. Covey.

Financial Highlights

($ in millions, except per share data) Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q1 2018 Revenues $ 181.7 $ 217.3 $ 199.9 Net income $ 6.6 $ 1.8 $ 14.6 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted (in thousands) 67,916 68,110 50,786 Net income per diluted share $ 0.10 $ 0.03 $ 0.29 Adjusted net income $ 5.3 $ 2.7 $ 35.2 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.08 $ 0.04 $ 0.69 Total Adjusted EBITDDA $ 28.3 $ 36.4 $ 64.7 Distributions per share $ 0.40 $ 3.94 $ 0.40 Net cash from operations $ 19.1 $ 30.5 $ 34.9 Cash and cash equivalents $ 104.8 $ 76.6 $ 102.3

Consolidated results include Deltic Timber beginning February 21, 2018. The financial statements included within this release do not include Deltic Timbers financial results for any period prior to the merger date.

Business Performance: Q1 2019 vs. Q4 2018

Resource

First Quarter 2019 Highlights

Northern sawlog prices decreased 9% due to lower lumber index pricing and seasonally heavier logs

Northern sawlog volumes decreased seasonally

Southern sawlog and pulpwood prices increased due to constrained log supply as a result of wet weather

($ in millions) Q1 2019 Q4 2018 $ Change Resource Revenues $ 68.2 $ 74.5 $ (6.3 ) Resource Adjusted EBITDDA $ 26.9 $ 29.8 $ (2.9 )

Wood Products

First Quarter 2019 Highlights

Lumber price realizations increased approximately 4% to $380 per MBF in Q1 2019

Lumber shipments declined 10% due to operational and transportation issues

($ in millions) Q1 2019 Q4 2018 $ Change Wood Products Revenues $ 132.3 $ 148.5 $ (16.2 ) Wood Products Adjusted EBITDDA $ 7.2 $ 3.6 $ 3.6

Real Estate

First Quarter 2019 Highlights

Sold 2,342 acres of rural real estate at an average price of $1,801 per acre

Sold 7 residential lots at an average of $96,129 per lot

Q4 2018 included a commercial real estate sale and 67 residential lots

($ in millions) Q1 2019 Q4 2018 $ Change Real Estate Revenues $ 6.2 $ 16.4 $ (10.2 ) Real Estate Adjusted EBITDDA $ 2.7 $ 12.6 $ (9.9 )

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which management believes are useful to investors, securities analysts and other interested parties. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDDA to evaluate the performance of the company. This is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDDA before certain items that impact comparison of the performance of our business either period-over-period or with other businesses.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share are non-GAAP measures that represent GAAP net income and GAAP net earnings per diluted share before certain items that impact the ability of investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to compare the performance of our business, either period-over-period or with other businesses.

Reconciliations to GAAP are set forth in the accompanying schedules.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended, including without limitation, our expectations regarding the U.S. housing market; strong repair and remodel market; lumber demand and pricing; 2019 lumber shipments; effect on annual adjusted EBITDDA of $10 per thousand board foot change in price; Northern and Southern log and pulpwood sales and pricing; Q2 2019 timber harvest; real estate sales and cost basis; the direction of our business markets; business conditions; Reduction of interest expense as a result of Farm Credit patronage; 2019 capital expenditures; Q2 2019 interest expense; Q2 2019 corporate expense; Q2 2019 income tax; dividend payout ratio; and similar matters. You should carefully read forward-looking statements, including statements that contain these words, because they discuss the future expectations or state other "forward-looking information about PotlatchDeltic. A number of important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond PotlatchDeltics control, including the U.S. housing market; changes in timberland values; changes in timber harvest levels on the company's lands; changes in timber prices; changes in policy regarding governmental timber sales; availability of logging contractors and shipping capacity; changes in the United States and international economies; changes in interest rates; changes in the level of construction activity; changes in Asia demand; changes in tariffs, quotas and trade agreements involving wood products; currency fluctuation; changes in demand for our products; changes in production and production capacity in the forest products industry; competitive pricing pressures for our products; unanticipated manufacturing disruptions; changes in general and industry-specific environmental laws and regulations; unforeseen environmental liabilities or expenditures; weather conditions; restrictions on harvesting due to fire danger; changes in raw material, fuel and other costs; share price; the successful execution of the companys strategic plans; the companys ability to meet expectations; and the other factors described in PotlatchDeltics Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the companys other filings with the SEC. PotlatchDeltic assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as otherwise required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, all of which speak only as of the date hereof.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income Unaudited Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2018 Revenues $ 181,716 $ 217,250 $ 199,897 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 154,215 192,000 139,155 Selling, general and administrative expenses 16,570 14,412 13,656 Gain on sale of facility (9,176 )   Deltic merger-related costs  874 19,255 161,609 207,286 172,066 Operating income 20,107 9,964 27,831 Interest expense, net (5,464 ) (10,102 ) (5,660 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (5,512 )   Non-operating pension and other postretirement costs (980 ) (1,941 ) (1,857 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 8,151 (2,079 ) 20,314 Income taxes (1,591 ) 3,878 (5,717 ) Net income $ 6,560 $ 1,799 $ 14,597 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.03 $ 0.29 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.03 $ 0.29 Dividends per share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 Special distribution per share1 $  $ 3.54 $  Weighted-average shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 67,860 65,486 50,425 Diluted 67,916 68,110 50,786

1 Deltic earnings and profit special distribution of $222 million, paid on November 15, 2018.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited (in thousands, except share amounts) March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 104,787 $ 76,639 Customer receivables, net 18,009 21,405 Inventories, net 62,408 60,805 Other current assets 18,625 22,675 Assets held for sale  80,674 Total current assets 203,829 262,198 Property, plant and equipment, net 273,118 272,193 Investment in real estate held for development and sale 80,675 79,537 Timber and timberlands, net 1,666,168 1,672,815 Intangible assets, net 17,634 17,828 Other long-term assets 31,790 21,281 Total assets $ 2,273,214 $ 2,325,852 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 72,565 $ 60,993 Current portion of long-term debt 39,981 39,973 Current portion of pension and other postretirement employee benefits 5,997 5,997 Liabilities held for sale  29,321 Total current liabilities 118,543 136,284 Long-term debt 715,837 715,391 Pension and other postretirement employee benefits 110,476 110,659 Deferred tax liabilities, net 15,956 32,009 Other long-term obligations 34,016 16,730 Total liabilities 994,828 1,011,073 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, authorized 4,000 shares, no shares issued   Common stock, $1 par value, authorized 100,000 shares, issued 67,588 and 67,570 shares 67,588 67,570 Additional paid-in capital 1,660,450 1,659,031 Accumulated deficit (312,874 ) (282,391 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (136,778 ) (129,431 ) Total stockholders equity 1,278,386 1,314,779 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,273,214 $ 2,325,852

PotlatchDeltic Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited For the three months ended (in thousands) March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 March 31, 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 6,560 $ 1,799 $ 14,597 Adjustments: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 16,274 19,476 12,635 Basis of real estate sold 1,556 6,025 3,605 Gain on sale of facility (9,176 )   Loss on extinguishment of debt 5,512   Change in deferred taxes (16,099 ) (1,718 ) (1,058 ) Pension and other postretirement employee benefits 3,106 4,222 3,814 Equity-based compensation expense 1,617 1,688 3,279 Other, net (786 )  (542 ) Change in working capital and operating-related activities, net 13,983 2,621 8,394 Real estate development expenditures (1,766 ) (1,968 ) (608 ) Funding of pension and other postretirement employee benefits (1,714 ) (1,620 ) (9,202 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 19,067 30,525 34,914 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Property, plant and equipment additions (3,760 ) (11,384 ) (3,632 ) Timberlands reforestation and roads (4,242 ) (4,914 ) (2,860 ) Acquisition of timber and timberlands  (4,712 )  Cash and cash equivalents acquired in merger   3,419 Proceeds on sale of facility 60,045   Other, net 130 153 232 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 52,173 (20,857 ) (2,841 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Distributions to common stockholders1 (27,065 ) (71,462 ) (25,102 ) Proceeds from Potlatch revolving line of credit   100,000 Repayment of Potlatch revolving line of credit   (100,000 ) Repayment of Deltic revolving line of credit   (106,000 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 150,000  100,000 Repayment of long-term debt (150,000 )  (14,250 ) Premiums and fees on debt retirement (4,865 )   Repurchase of common stock (10,158 )   Other, net (213 ) (8 ) (4,838 ) Net cash used in financing activities (42,301 ) (71,470 ) (50,190 ) Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 28,939 (61,802 ) (18,117 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning 79,441 141,243 120,457 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending $ 108,380 $ 79,441 $ 102,340

1 A special distribution of $222 million was paid on November 15, 2018, representing the accumulated earnings and profits of Deltic Timber Corporation. $44.4 million of the special distribution was paid in cash, while the remaining balance was paid in shares of PotlatchDeltics common stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation Segment Information Unaudited For the three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2018 Revenues Resource $ 68,158 $ 74,512 $ 76,506 Wood Products 132,306 148,506 139,815 Real Estate 6,164 16,347 10,555 206,628 239,365 226,876 Intersegment Resource revenues (24,912 ) (22,115 ) (26,979 ) Consolidated revenues $ 181,716 $ 217,250 $ 199,897 Adjusted EBITDDA1 Resource $ 26,850 $ 29,766 $ 37,697 Wood Products 7,226 3,621 28,950 Real Estate 2,703 12,535 8,002 Corporate (10,654 ) (8,816 ) (8,716 ) Eliminations and adjustments 2,127 (663 ) (1,201 ) Total Adjusted EBITDDA 28,252 36,443 64,732 Basis of real estate sold (1,556 ) (6,025 ) (3,605 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization (15,797 ) (18,866 ) (12,196 ) Interest expense, net (5,464 ) (10,102 ) (5,660 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (5,512 )   Non-operating pension and other postretirement employee benefits (980 ) (1,941 ) (1,857 ) Gain (loss) on fixed assets 32 (714 ) 4 Gain on sale of facility 9,176   Inventory purchase price adjustment in cost of goods sold   (1,849 ) Deltic merger-related costs  (874 ) (19,255 ) Income before income taxes $ 8,151 $ (2,079 ) $ 20,314 Depreciation, depletion and amortization Resource $ 10,265 $ 12,227 $ 8,646 Wood Products 5,042 6,166 3,354 Real Estate 209 220 40 Corporate 281 253 156 15,797 18,866 12,196 Bond discounts and deferred loan fees2 477 610 439 Total depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 16,274 $ 19,476 $ 12,635 Basis of real estate sold Real Estate $ 1,588 $ 6,068 $ 3,723 Eliminations and adjustments (32 ) (43 ) (118 ) Total basis of real estate sold $ 1,556 $ 6,025 $ 3,605

1 Management uses Adjusted EBITDDA to evaluate company and segment performance. See the reconciliation of Total Adjusted EBITDDA on page 8, Reconciliations. 2 Bond discounts and deferred loan fees are included in interest expense, net in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation Reconciliations Unaudited For the three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (in thousands, except per share amount) 2019 2018 2018 Total Adjusted EBITDDA Net income (GAAP) $ 6,560 $ 1,799 $ 14,597 Interest, net 5,464 10,102 5,660 Income taxes 1,591 (3,878 ) 5,717 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 15,797 18,866 12,196 Basis of real estate sold 1,556 6,025 3,605 Loss on extinguishment of debt 5,512   Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs 980 1,941 1,857 Deltic merger-related costs  874 19,255 Gain on sale of facility (9,176 )   Inventory purchase price adjustment in cost of goods sold   1,849 (Gain) loss on fixed assets (32 ) 714 (4 ) Total Adjusted EBITDDA $ 28,252 $ 36,443 $ 64,732 Adjusted net income Net income (GAAP) $ 6,560 $ 1,799 $ 14,597 Special items: Loss on extinguishment of debt 5,512   Gain on sale of facility, after tax (6,790 )   Deltic merger-related costs  874 19,255 Inventory purchase price adjustment in cost of goods sold, after tax   1,368 Adjusted net income $ 5,282 $ 2,673 $ 35,220 Adjusted net income per diluted share Net income per diluted share (GAAP) 0.10 0.03 0.29 Special items: Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.08   Gain on sale of facility, after tax (0.10 )   Deltic merger-related costs  0.01 0.38 Inventory purchase price adjustment in cost of goods sold, after tax   0.02 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.08 $ 0.04 $ 0.69

