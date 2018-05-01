finanzen.net
22.03.2019 00:28
Bewerten
(0)

PotlatchDeltic Names Anna Torma Vice President, Public Affairs

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ: PCH) announced today the appointment of Anna Torma as Vice President, Public Affairs. Anna will succeed Mark Benson, who is retiring.

"Anna has deep forest products sector knowledge and brings a wealth of relevant experience to the company in her new role, said Mike Covey, PotlatchDeltics CEO and Chairman of the board. "She joined PotlatchDeltic as Director, Public Affairs in April 2018, after assisting Deltic Timber with their strategic review and subsequent merger. Prior to working with Deltic, Ms. Torma served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs at Forestar Group, where she focused on investor relations and corporate communications. Previously, she was a sell-side senior equity research analyst for more than 15 years, specializing in paper & forest products. Ms. Torma received her Master of Business Administration and a law degree from the University of Western Ontario and holds a Bachelor of Science in Forestry from Lakehead University.

Mark Benson is retiring following a 42-year career with the company and has served in many roles, most notably as Vice President, Public Affairs for the past 13 years. "Mark has served the company and industry well during his distinguished career and I want to thank him for the many contributions he has made to PotlatchDeltic. We wish him the very best in his well-deserved retirement, added Covey.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland land sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Potlatch Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Potlatch News
RSS Feed
Potlatch zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Potlatch Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
15.03.2019Potlatch OutperformBMO Capital Markets
19.04.2017Potlatch Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
14.10.2016Potlatch Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
17.06.2016Potlatch OutperformRBC Capital Markets
27.04.2016Potlatch OutperformRBC Capital Markets
15.03.2019Potlatch OutperformBMO Capital Markets
14.10.2016Potlatch Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
17.06.2016Potlatch OutperformRBC Capital Markets
27.04.2016Potlatch OutperformRBC Capital Markets
23.04.2015Potlatch OutperformRBC Capital Markets
19.04.2017Potlatch Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
10.12.2010Potlatch holdStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
23.10.2012Potlatch sellUBS AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Potlatch Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Potlatch News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Potlatch News
Anzeige

Inside

Was sind die Vorteile eines ETF-Sparplans?
GBPUSD Kurs nach BOE Zinsentscheid weiter abwärts
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones kommt nicht voran
US-Öl knackt die 60 Dollarmarke
Vontobel: Endspurt - Nur noch wenige Tage!: Neue Zeichnungen
UBS: Commerzbank  Pullback oder Trendwende?
Taubenhafte Fed lässt Edelmetalle kräftig steigen
HSBC: Trendumfrage zeigt: Zertifikate haben Kostenvorteile!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Potlatch-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Potlatch Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Der verfügbare Handwerker wird endgültig zur Utopie
Fed beendet Zinserhöhungen
Das Glück der ewigen Verschuldung
Sollte sich der Vorwurf bestätigen, hat Bayer eine schwere Zeit vor sich
Diese Tarifaufpasser suchen für Sie den günstigsten Strompreis

News von

Gold wird knapp: Was das für Minenaktien bedeutet, wie Anleger profitieren
DAX wegen Bayer und Autoaktien tief im Minus - und was Anleger sonst noch wissen müssen
DAX: Geht es jetzt nach unten?
DAX schwächer: Fed-Ausblick schürt Konjunktursorgen - Siemens-Aktie steigt
Deutsche Bank-Aktie: Chef Sewing will Deal mit Commerzbank

News von

Microsoft soll demnächst eine neue Xbox ankündigen - diese 5 Kriterien muss sie erfüllen, um Sony Playstation zu überholen
Studie zeigt, warum man bei der Bewerbung auch befristete Jobs in Betracht ziehen sollte
Startup will 50 Tonnen Cannabis importieren: "Deutschland wird der größte Markt für medizinisches Cannabis weltweit"
Spionageverdacht: Deutsche Geheimdienstler sollen schon 2011 vor Huawei gewarnt haben
Tesla-Investoren sollten damit rechnen, dass Musk womöglich seinen Chefposten verliert, warnt JP Morgan

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt leichter -- US-Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen -- Levi's mit fulminanter Börsenrückkehr -- FT legt mit Vorwürfen gegen Wirecard nach -- HeidelCement, Fed, Biogen, Siemens, HORNBACH im Foku

Hapag-Lloyd streicht Dividende zusammen. Allianz will HUK Spitzenplatz in der Autoversicherung abjagen. Nemetschek erhöht Dividende und plant Aktiensplit. AXA nimmt mit US-Anteilsverkauf 1,4 Milliarden Dollar ein. Führungsspitze von EssilorLuxottica streitet nach Fusion anscheinend um Chefposten.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 11 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

In diesen Ländern ist Netflix am teuersten
Hier müssen Abonnenten tief in die Tasche greifen
Die korruptesten Länder der Welt
In diesen Staaten ist die Korruption am höchsten
Abschlüsse der DAX-Chefs
Diese Studiengänge haben die DAX-Chefs absolviert
Erster Job
Wo Absolventen am meisten Geld verdienen
Das Schwarzbuch 2018/2019
Wo 2018 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Nun ist es bestätigt: Deutsche Bank und Commerzbank loten offiziell eine Fusion aus. Glauben Sie, dass es tatsächlich dazu kommen wird?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
21.03.19
DAX schließt leichter -- US-Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen -- Levi's mit fulminanter Börsenrückkehr -- FT legt mit Vorwürfen gegen Wirecard nach -- HeidelCement, Fed, Biogen, Siemens, HORNBACH im Foku
Aktie im Fokus
01:00 Uhr
Merck: Ein Jahr der heeren Versprechungen
Private Finanzen
21.03.19
Vom Ingenieur zum reichsten Europäer: Der beispiellose Werdegang von Monsieur Arnault
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Bank AG514000
CommerzbankCBK100
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BASFBASF11
SteinhoffA14XB9
NEL ASAA0B733
Allianz840400
TeslaA1CX3T
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403