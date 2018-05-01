PotlatchDeltic Names Anna Torma Vice President, Public Affairs

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ: PCH) announced today the appointment of Anna
Torma as Vice President, Public Affairs. Anna will succeed Mark Benson,
who is retiring.
"Anna has deep forest products sector knowledge and brings a wealth of
relevant experience to the company in her new role, said Mike Covey,
PotlatchDeltics CEO and Chairman of the board. "She joined
PotlatchDeltic as Director, Public Affairs in April 2018, after
assisting Deltic Timber with their strategic review and subsequent
merger. Prior to working with Deltic, Ms. Torma served as Senior Vice
President, Corporate Affairs at Forestar Group, where she focused on
investor relations and corporate communications. Previously, she was a
sell-side senior equity research analyst for more than 15 years,
specializing in paper & forest products. Ms. Torma received her Master
of Business Administration and a law degree from the University of
Western Ontario and holds a Bachelor of Science in Forestry from
Lakehead University.
Mark Benson is retiring following a 42-year career with the company and
has served in many roles, most notably as Vice President, Public Affairs
for the past 13 years. "Mark has served the company and industry well
during his distinguished career and I want to thank him for the many
contributions he has made to PotlatchDeltic. We wish him the very best
in his well-deserved retirement, added Covey.
About PotlatchDeltic
PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate
Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands
in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi.
Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six
sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial
real estate development business and a rural timberland land sales
program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is
dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its
timber resources. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005793/en/