PotlatchDeltic Names Anna Torma Vice President, Public Affairs

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ: PCH) announced today the appointment of Anna Torma as Vice President, Public Affairs. Anna will succeed Mark Benson, who is retiring.

"Anna has deep forest products sector knowledge and brings a wealth of relevant experience to the company in her new role, said Mike Covey, PotlatchDeltics CEO and Chairman of the board. "She joined PotlatchDeltic as Director, Public Affairs in April 2018, after assisting Deltic Timber with their strategic review and subsequent merger. Prior to working with Deltic, Ms. Torma served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs at Forestar Group, where she focused on investor relations and corporate communications. Previously, she was a sell-side senior equity research analyst for more than 15 years, specializing in paper & forest products. Ms. Torma received her Master of Business Administration and a law degree from the University of Western Ontario and holds a Bachelor of Science in Forestry from Lakehead University.

Mark Benson is retiring following a 42-year career with the company and has served in many roles, most notably as Vice President, Public Affairs for the past 13 years. "Mark has served the company and industry well during his distinguished career and I want to thank him for the many contributions he has made to PotlatchDeltic. We wish him the very best in his well-deserved retirement, added Covey.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland land sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005793/en/