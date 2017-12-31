Power Integrations Announces Successful Certifications of USB PD Adapters Using InnoSwitch3 ICs

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI),
the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient
power conversion, today announced that a range of adapter designs based
on Power Integrations InnoSwitch3-Pro
and InnoSwitch3-CP ICs have achieved compliance with USB Power Delivery
(PD) 3.0 standards. During a recent workshop in Portland, Oregon, nine
adapter designs featuring InnoSwitch3 devices including several
designs submitted by leading power-supply manufacturers successfully
completed USB PD 3.0 compliance testing. Several of the successful
designs incorporated the advanced PPS (Programmable Power Supply) option
within the USB PD 3.0 standard, which enables faster charging of
smartphones, tablets and notebooks without generating dangerously high
levels of heat in the device itself.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180809005768/en/
(Photo: Business Wire)
The dynamically configurable InnoSwitch3-Pro
integrated switcher IC family from Power Integrations enables digital
micro-stepping of voltage and current for precise battery charge
control. Capable of delivering up to 65 W and achieving up to 94%
efficiency across line and load conditions, the new devices may be
paired with a microcontroller or take inputs from a system CPU to
control and monitor the off-line power supply.
InnoSwitch3-Pro
supports virtually any rapid-charging protocol, including USB PD 3.0 +
PPS, Quick Charge 4/4+, AFC, VOOC, SCP, FCP and other industrial and
consumer battery charger standards, as well as applications in dimmable
LED ballast drivers and field-configurable industrial power supplies.
Comments Shyam Dujari, director of product marketing for Power
Integrations: "USB PD 3.0 will be ubiquitous in mobile devices in the
very near future. The PPS option is important not only for smartphones
and tablets but also now for notebook computers due to the thermal
constraints of todays super-thin form factors. With efficiency of up to
94%, our InnoSwitch3-Pro IC family enables devices to run cool, while
also reducing the system BOM.
InnoSwitch3-Pro
samples are available now, priced at $1.12, in 10,000-piece quantities.
Technical support for InnoSwitch3-Pro ICs is available from the Power
Integrations website at: www.power.com/products/innoswitch/innoswitch3-pro.
About Power Integrations
Power
Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor
technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The companys products
are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the
generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and
consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to
megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.
Power Integrations, InnoSwitch, FluxLink, and the Power Integrations
logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc.
All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180809005768/en/