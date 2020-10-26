  • Suche
26.10.2020 22:00

Power Integrations Demonstrates Continued Industry Leadership as InnoSwitch IC Sales Surpass One Billion Units

Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today announced that shipments of the groundbreaking InnoSwitch family of ICs have surpassed one billion units. Launched in 2014, the InnoSwitch family was the first to incorporate Power Integrations innovative FluxLink communication technology, which provides highly accurate secondary-side control without the need for an optocoupler, resulting in exceptional energy efficiency, reliability and robustness.

InnoSwitch ICs, including the InnoSwitch3 family which launched in 2017, support a diverse range of power-supply applications including USB PD chargers, consumer electronics, PCs, displays, servers, appliances, industrial devices and automotive. The InnoSwitch product range has expanded to include a wide range of variants:

  • InnoSwitch3-CP for USB PD and other constant-power applications
  • InnoSwitch3-EP for major appliances and industrial power supplies
  • InnoSwitch3-CE for IoT and high-current charger and adapters applications
  • InnoSwitch3-MX for multi-output constant-voltage and constant-current applications such as displays
  • InnoSwitch3-Pro, featuring I2C digital programmability of voltage and current
  • InnoSwitch3-AQ, which is AEC-Q100 qualified for automotive applications

InnoSwitch devices incorporate a range of silicon transistor options from 650 V to 900 V, or Power Integrations PowiGaN 750 V gallium-nitride (GaN) switch technology, which enables power delivery up to 100 W at 95% efficiency without a heatsink.

Commenting on the billion-unit milestone, Power Integrations president and CEO Balu Balakrishnan said: "The InnoSwitch family set a new standard in power-conversion technology and hailed a paradigm shift in power-supply design. The expensive, complicated method of combining a primary-side controller and associated MOSFETs with a synchronous rectification controller has given way to a more highly integrated architecture that is simple, elegant, more reliable and more efficient. We are delighted by the markets response to InnoSwitch ICs and proud to have shipped more than one billion units.

InnoSwitch devices reflect Power Integrations commitment to delivering technology that achieves industry-leading performance while reducing energy consumption and curbing the use of hazardous materials in electronics manufacturing. Power Integrations makes it easy for customers to meet efficiency specifications such as the Chinese CSCC, ENERGY STAR® and European Ecodesign Directive as well as compliance with materials standards such as RoHS and REACH.

Learn more about InnoSwitch devices and download reference designs at the Power Integrations website: https://ac-dc.power.com/products/innoswitch-family/.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The companys products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations, InnoSwitch, FluxLink, PowiGaN, and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.

Nachrichten zu Power Integrations Inc.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysen zu Power Integrations Inc.

29.12.2017Power Integrations BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
28.07.2017Power Integrations BuyDrexel Hamilton
25.07.2017Power Integrations HoldDeutsche Bank AG
30.06.2017Power Integrations BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
22.12.2016Power Integrations BuyDrexel Hamilton
29.12.2017Power Integrations BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
28.07.2017Power Integrations BuyDrexel Hamilton
30.06.2017Power Integrations BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
22.12.2016Power Integrations BuyDrexel Hamilton
13.10.2016Power Integrations BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
25.07.2017Power Integrations HoldDeutsche Bank AG
16.06.2009Power Integrations holdNeedham & Company, LLC
01.08.2006Update Power Integrations Inc.: HoldCitigroup
14.01.2005Update Power Integrations Inc.: Equal-WeightStephens Inc.
22.07.2005Update Power Integrations Inc.: SellSmith Barney Citigroup
15.06.2005Update Power Integrations Inc.: SellJanney Montgomery Scott
14.06.2005Update Power Integrations Inc.: SellAmTech Research

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Power Integrations Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
