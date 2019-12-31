finanzen.net
10.03.2020 22:00

Power Integrations Expands Range of InnoSwitch3 ICs Incorporating Robust 750 V GaN Transistors

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today announced an expansion of its InnoSwitch3 families of offline CV/CC flyback switcher ICs. The new INN3x78C devices incorporate a smaller "size 8 750 V PowiGaN transistor, enabling compact, efficient power supplies delivering between 27 W and 55 W without heatsinks. The ICs are housed in the same high-creepage, safety-compliant InSOP-24D package as larger members of the GaN-based InnoSwitch3 families, which target up to 120 W.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005936/en/

InnoSwitch3 ICs incorporating PowiGaN technology permits manufacture of 94% efficient power supplies suitable for regions with frequent brown-outs and line surges (Graphic: Business Wire)

InnoSwitch3 ICs incorporating PowiGaN technology permits manufacture of 94% efficient power supplies suitable for regions with frequent brown-outs and line surges (Graphic: Business Wire)

Known for exceptional efficiency  up to 94% efficient across line and load, PowiGaN technology is also extremely robust, making them highly resistant against line surges and swells commonly seen in regions with unstable mains voltage. This enables OEMs to specify a single power supply design to be used worldwide. Applications for the new parts include USB PD and high-current chargers/adapters for mobile devices, as well as set-top boxes, displays, networking and gaming products and appliances  especially those aiming to comply with the planned European Energy Labeling Regulation.

Comments Chris Lee, director of product marketing at Power Integrations: "We have experienced increased demand for our efficient AC-DC converter ICs with the highly robust 750 V GaN transistor. Simultaneous electrical strength and efficiency are difficult to achieve due to the relationship between Silicon MOSFET breakdown voltage and COSS-related switching loss. Our electrically strong PowiGaN transistors have very low COSS, so achieving over 94% efficiency and low field return rate from tropical markets is very straightforward.

Power Integrations new InnoSwitch3 ICs are available now with InnoSwitch3-CP and InnoSwitch3-EP priced at $2.95 in 10,000 quantities, and InnoSwitch3-Pro priced at $3.25 in 10,000 quantities. Technical information is available from the Power Integrations website at www.power.com/innoswitch3.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The companys products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations, InnoSwitch, PowiGaN, InSOP, and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.

Nachrichten zu Power Integrations Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Power Integrations News
RSS Feed
Power Integrations zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Power Integrations Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
29.12.2017Power Integrations BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
28.07.2017Power Integrations BuyDrexel Hamilton
25.07.2017Power Integrations HoldDeutsche Bank AG
30.06.2017Power Integrations BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
22.12.2016Power Integrations BuyDrexel Hamilton
29.12.2017Power Integrations BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
28.07.2017Power Integrations BuyDrexel Hamilton
30.06.2017Power Integrations BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
22.12.2016Power Integrations BuyDrexel Hamilton
13.10.2016Power Integrations BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
25.07.2017Power Integrations HoldDeutsche Bank AG
16.06.2009Power Integrations holdNeedham & Company, LLC
01.08.2006Update Power Integrations Inc.: HoldCitigroup
14.01.2005Update Power Integrations Inc.: Equal-WeightStephens Inc.
22.07.2005Update Power Integrations Inc.: SellSmith Barney Citigroup
15.06.2005Update Power Integrations Inc.: SellJanney Montgomery Scott
14.06.2005Update Power Integrations Inc.: SellAmTech Research

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Power Integrations Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Power Integrations News

13.02.20Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Power Integrations (POWI) is a Great Choice
Weitere Power Integrations News
Werbung

Inside

BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Einbruch des Ölpreises verstärkt Sorgen vor weltweiter Rezession
Aktien Europa: Aufwärts mit Angst
Knorr-Bremse setzt auf automatisiertes Fahren
Endlich Aktien kaufen, die man schon immer haben wollte
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Continental, RWE, Infineon
SOCIETE GENERALE: Apple: Chance von 205,8 Prozent
Vonovia  Krisenfestes Betongold?
Neue Events von Scalable Capital
DZ BANK - Gap Kapitulation markiert Basis für Rebound
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Power Integrations-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Power Integrations Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Mit der Jahrhundert-Formel bringen Sie Ihr Vermögen durch die Krise
Der Kurs-Kollaps der Banken erinnert an 2008
Darum geht Russland beim Ölpreis so extrem ins Risiko
Rasen kalken gegen saure Erde
Wir sind jetzt offiziell im Crashbereich

News von

DAX stärker: Börsen starten nach "Schwarzem Montag" Erholungsversuch
DAX-Chartanalyse: Es dürfte noch schlimmer werden
Ölpreis: Schlimmster Kursrutsch seit 30 Jahren - Royal Dutch Shell Aktie bricht ein - Jetzt einsteigen?
Commerzbank-Aktie auf dem tiefsten Stand aller Zeiten. Und nun?
DAX stürzt acht Prozent ab - und was Anleger sonst noch wissen müssen

Heute im Fokus

DAX-Erholungsversuch scheitert -- Wall Street im Plus -- Infineon darf Cypress übernehmen -- Post erhöht Dividende -- TUI, Schaeffler, Symrise, Lufthansa, VW, Uniper, KlöCo im Fokus

Weitere Sicherheitslücken in Prozessoren von Intel. Ubers Roboterautos kehren nach San Francisco zurück. E.ON verkauft Heizstromgeschäft an Ökoanbieter Lichtblick. Daimlers Van-Chef sieht Sparte nach Milliardenverlust auf gutem Weg. Delta und American Airlines schränken Flugplan wegen Coronavirus ein.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
Diese Aktien und Anleihen hat George Soros im Depot (Q4 2019)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welcher der folgenden Faktoren ist Ihnen bei der Auswahl eines Emittenten am wichtigsten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
21:02 Uhr
DAX-Erholungsversuch scheitert -- Wall Street im Plus -- Infineon darf Cypress übernehmen -- Post erhöht Dividende -- TUI, Schaeffler, Symrise, Lufthansa, VW, Uniper, KlöCo im Fokus
Sonstiges
22:13 Uhr
Sachwertorientiert sparen mit Immobilienfonds
Aktie im Fokus
21:17 Uhr
Infineon erhält US-Genehmigung für Cypress-Übernahme - Cypress-Aktie schießt 44 Prozent hoch, Infineon-Aktie stark
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Lufthansa AG823212
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
CommerzbankCBK100
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Infineon AG623100
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747
Deutsche Post AG555200