21.04.2020 23:00

Power Integrations GaN Technology Increases Output Power of High-Efficiency Display PSUs to 75 W

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today announced that its InnoSwitch3-MX isolated switcher IC family has been expanded with the addition of three new PowiGaN devices. As part of a chipset with Power Integrations InnoMux controller IC, the new switcher ICs now support display and appliance power supply applications with a continuous output power of up to 75 W without a heatsink.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200421005191/en/

Power Integrations GaN Technology Increases Output Power of High-Efficiency Display PSUs to 75 W (Photo: Business Wire)

Power Integrations GaN Technology Increases Output Power of High-Efficiency Display PSUs to 75 W (Photo: Business Wire)

The InnoMux chipset employs a unique single-stage power architecture that reduces losses in display applications by 50% when compared to conventional designs, increasing overall efficiency to 91% in constant-voltage and constant-current LED backlight driver designs. Additionally, by eliminating the need for post regulation (i.e. buck and boost) stages, TV and monitor designers can halve component count, improving reliability and reducing manufacturing cost. With a high breakdown voltage of 750 V, the PowiGaN InnoSwitch3-MX parts are also extremely robust and highly-resistant to the line surges and swells commonly-seen in regions with unstable mains voltages.

InnoSwitch3-MX flyback switcher ICs combine the primary switch, the primary-side controller, a secondary-side synchronous rectification controller, and PIs innovative FluxLink high-speed communications link. The InnoSwitch3-MX receives control instructions from its chipset partner InnoMux IC, which independently measures the load requirements of each output and directs the switcher IC to deliver the right amount of power to each output, maintaining accurate regulation of current or voltage.

Comments Power Integrations product marketing manager Edward Ong: "By using our PowiGaN technology we are able to address higher-output applications in TVs, monitors and appliances that employ LED displays. The chipset increases efficiency beyond the requirements of all mandatory regulations and improves manufacturers scores in EU efficiency labeling programs.

Samples of the INN3478C, INN3479C, INN3470C InnoSwitch3-MX ICs are available now with prices starting at $2.52, $3.14 and $3.71 respectively in 10,000-piece quantities. Technical support for the chipset is available from the Power Integrations website at: https://ac-dc.power.com/products/innomux-family/

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The companys products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations, InnoSwitch, PowiGaN, InnoMux and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.

29.12.2017Power Integrations BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
28.07.2017Power Integrations BuyDrexel Hamilton
25.07.2017Power Integrations HoldDeutsche Bank AG
30.06.2017Power Integrations BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
22.12.2016Power Integrations BuyDrexel Hamilton
29.12.2017Power Integrations BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
28.07.2017Power Integrations BuyDrexel Hamilton
30.06.2017Power Integrations BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
22.12.2016Power Integrations BuyDrexel Hamilton
13.10.2016Power Integrations BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
25.07.2017Power Integrations HoldDeutsche Bank AG
16.06.2009Power Integrations holdNeedham & Company, LLC
01.08.2006Update Power Integrations Inc.: HoldCitigroup
14.01.2005Update Power Integrations Inc.: Equal-WeightStephens Inc.
22.07.2005Update Power Integrations Inc.: SellSmith Barney Citigroup
15.06.2005Update Power Integrations Inc.: SellJanney Montgomery Scott
14.06.2005Update Power Integrations Inc.: SellAmTech Research

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Power Integrations Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
