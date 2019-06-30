Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in gate-driver technology for medium- and high-voltage inverter applications, today announced the launch of its automotive-qualified SID1181KQ SCALE-iDriver gate driver for 750 V-rated IGBTs. The new part expands the companys range of auto-qualified driver ICs, following the introduction of the 1200 V SID1182KQ driver IC.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200114005815/en/

Power Integrations highly robust SCALE-iDriver gate drivers achieve AEC-Q100 automotive qualification (Photo: Business Wire)

Compact, efficient and highly robust, the new driver IC uses Power Integrations high-speed FluxLink communications technology to ensure system safety even during fault conditions. FluxLink technology dramatically improves the reliability and isolation capability of the new AEC-Q100-qualified gate drivers, replacing optocouplers and capacitive or silicon-based inductively coupled solutions. SCALE-iDriver devices also include critical protection features such as desaturation monitoring, primary and secondary Undervoltage Lock-out (UVLO) and Advanced Soft Shut Down (ASSD) that protect the switch during short-circuit turn-off.

Comments Michael Hornkamp, senior director of marketing for automotive gate-driver products at Power Integrations: "The SCALE-iDriver family with FluxLink technology supports safe, cost-effective designs for a wide range of IGBT drivers for electric vehicle applications including powertrain, on-board chargers and charger stations, and other high reliability drivers and inverters.

SCALE-iDriver ICs minimize the number of external components required, eliminating tantalum and electrolytic capacitors and simplifying the isolated power supply, requiring only one transformer secondary winding. A simple two-layer PCB can be used, further increasing design simplicity and easing supply-chain management.

Power Integrations AEC-Q100-qualified SCALE-iDriver SID1181KQ gate drivers are available now, priced at $4.81 in 10,000-piece quantities. Technical information is available from the Power Integrations website at www.power.com/products/scale-idriver-ic-family/sid11xxkq/.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The companys products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations, SCALE, SCALE-iDriver and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200114005815/en/