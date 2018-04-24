Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI),
the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient
power conversion, today announced the release of the InnoMux
chipset for display power supplies. The chipsets unique single-stage
power architecture reduces losses in display applications by increasing
overall efficiency in constant-voltage and constant-current LED
backlight driver stages by 50% compared to conventional solutions,
achieving up to 91% efficiency. Additionally, TV and monitor designers
can realize over 50% reduction in component count, reducing
manufacturing cost and providing an associated improvement in board
reliability.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005844/en/
Power Integrations Increases Efficiency of Display Power Supplies with New InnoMux Technology (Photo: Business Wire)
The new chipset consists of an InnoMux
controller IC partnered with an InnoSwitch3-MX
isolated switcher IC. The InnoSwitch3-MX is the latest addition to Power
Integrations flyback switcher IC families, combining the primary FET,
the primary-side controller, a secondary-side controller for synchronous
rectification, and FluxLink high-speed communications technology, which
eliminates the need for an optocoupler. The InnoSwitch3-MX receives
control information from the InnoMux IC, which independently measures
the load requirements of each output and directs the InnoSwitch3-MX
switcher to deliver the right amount of power to each of the outputs to
maintain accurate regulation of current or voltage; this eliminates the
load and cross-regulation challenges seen with conventional multi-output
power supplies, making post-regulators unnecessary. Overall power
conversion efficiency increases by 10%, removing the need for heatsinks
and eliminating hotspots while easing compliance with the upcoming
ENERGY STAR® 8.0 display specification and the new CEC
power-consumption standard scheduled to take effect in July 2019.
Uniquely, InnoMux
technology supports both accurately regulated constant-current and
constant-voltage outputs simultaneously, supplying one to four channels
of constant-current and up to two constant-voltage outputs. This
flexibility supports the logic, audio and LED requirements typically
seen in TV and monitor displays. The IC provides overload protection for
each output. InnoMux technology also supports sophisticated dimming on
the LED CC output analog, PWM, interleaved and hybrid dimming are
controlled via dedicated analog and PWM control pins, allowing accurate
dimming down to 1.5%.
Comments Edward Ong, product marketing manager at Power Integrations:
"Developers can leverage InnoMuxs
power conversion efficiency in two ways: they can develop highly
efficient monitors and TVs to meet manufacturer targets and regional
regulatory mandates, or they can downgrade the efficacy, and therefore
the cost, of their display panel by using less expensive LEDs and
simpler, cheaper, diffusers while still meeting upcoming ENERGY STAR 8.0
rules.
Two reference designs, DER-635 and DER-636, are available. DER-636
describes a 40 W power supply monitor power supply with one
constant-voltage output and four constant-current outputs. DER-635 is a
45 W supply that supports TV applications, providing 2 CV and 1 CC
output. Samples will be available in the second quarter of 2019 via the
Power Integrations website at www.power.com/products/innomux-family.
About Power Integrations
Power
Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor
technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The companys products
are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the
generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and
consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to
megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.
Power Integrations, InnoSwitch, InnoMux, FluxLink, and the Power
Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power
Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their
respective owner.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005844/en/