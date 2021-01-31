  • Suche
09.09.2021 02:04

Power Integrations Introduces SCALE-iFlex Single Plug-and-Play Gate Drivers for "New Dual Modules

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in gate-driver technology for medium- and high-voltage inverter applications, today announced SCALE-iFlex Single gate-drivers for the popular "New Dual 100 mm x 140 mm IGBT modules. The compact new drivers support modules up to 3.3 kV and are available now for design-in. The SCALE-iFlex Single gate-drivers are ideal for light-rail, renewable energy generation and other high-reliability applications that demand compact, rugged driver solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908006164/en/

SCALE-iFlex Single gate-drivers are ideal for light-rail, renewable energy generation and other high-reliability applications that demand compact, rugged driver solutions (Photo: Business Wire)

SCALE-iFlex Single gate-drivers are ideal for light-rail, renewable energy generation and other high-reliability applications that demand compact, rugged driver solutions (Photo: Business Wire)

Thorsten Schmidt, product marketing manager at Power Integrations commented: "SCALE-iFlex Single gate-drivers fit the outline of the latest standard IGBT power modules including the Mitsubishi LV100/HV100, Infineon xHP2 and xHP3, ABB LinPak, Hitachi nHPD² and other similar products.

SCALE-iFlex Single gate-drivers use Power Integrations SCALE-2 ASIC technology which dramatically reduces component count compared to conventional products. The ASIC also provides Advanced Active Clamping (AAC) over-voltage protection during normal operation, a substantial improvement over simple soft shut down, which adds extra protection in case of short-circuit during turn-on. Devices are conformally coated and feature reinforced isolation. Isolated housings ensure isolation between modules when they are mounted side-by-side. Devices are pre-qualified according to railway standards IEC 61373  Class 1B (shock & vibration) and IEC 61000-4-x (EMC tests) and IEC 60068-2-x (serial environmental tests). Burn-in is optionally available.

The new gate drivers are rated at 20 A peak output current per channel at 85 °C ambient temperature with no air flow. Higher power levels are possible with cooling or a lower ambient temperature. Both electrical and fiber-optic interfaces are available.

The SCALE-iFlex Single gate-drivers are available for sampling now. For more information, please visit www.power.com/products/scale-iflex-single/.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The companys products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations, SCALE-2, SCALE-iFlex and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.

