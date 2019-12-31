Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today announced the production release of the InnoSwitch3-AQ, an AEC-Q100-qualified flyback switcher with integrated 750 V MOSFET and secondary-side sensing. The newly qualified device family targets automotive EV applications, such as traction inverter, OBC (on-board charger), EMS (energy management DC/DC bus converters) and BMS (battery management systems).

The InnoSwitch3-AQ uses Power Integrations high-speed FluxLink coupling to achieve ±3% accuracy for combined line and load regulation while eliminating both dedicated isolated transformer sense-windings and optocouplers. FluxLink technology maintains output voltage regulation even under the transient stress test, which is particularly challenging for PSR-based implementations. The integrated 750 V MOSFET meets stringent automotive de-rating requirements, and an on-chip synchronous rectifier controller delivers above 90% efficiency at the nominal 400 VDC input voltage. Optimized InnoSwitch3-AQ designs achieve less than 10 mW no-load energy usage across the input voltage range. The InnoSwitch3-AQ family ICs are packaged in a surface-mount InSOP with 11 mm primary to secondary creepage, which exceeds the stringent requirements for high altitude (> 5000 m) isolation.

The RDR-840Q reference design kit incorporating the newly released IC demonstrates start-up, shutdown and efficient operation from 30 VDC to 550 VDC input, as well as fast transient response and a variety of safety and protection features.

Comments Power Integrations product marketing manager, Edward Ong: "The InnoSwitch3-AQ represents the highest level of integration for a flyback controller, resulting in automotive power supplies with the lowest component count and smallest PCB area. The high efficiency of the device across a wide load range means that it easily meets the automotive industrys demanding thermal requirements. Ong continued, "FluxLink technology enables accurate performance and is highly reliable.

InnoSwitch3-AQ ICs are available in the InSOP-24D package. Devices are available now with prices starting at $2.75 in 10,000-piece quantities. Technical support for the chipset is available from the Power Integrations website at: https://ac-dc.power.com/products/innoswitch3-aq

