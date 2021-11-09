  • Suche
09.11.2021 23:00

Power Integrations Releases InnoSwitch3-PD Reference Design for Ultra-Compact USB Type C, PD + PPS Adapter

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today published a new reference design that describes a USB Power Delivery (PD) charger with exceptional performance and very low component count. Based around Power Integrations' new InnoSwitch3-PD PowiGaN flyback switcher and HiperPFS-4 PFC controller ICs, the DER-937 report contains the power supply specification, schematic, PCB layout, bill of materials, detailed magnetics specifications and performance data of a power factor corrected (PFC) 100 W USB PD 3.0 + Programmable Power Supply (PPS) charger using only 117 components.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109006428/en/

Power Integrations' DER-937 leverages highly integrated boost PFC and GaN flyback switcher ICs to implement 100 W USB PD charger using only 117 components. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Aditya Kulkarni, senior product marketing engineer at Power Integrations, said: "This USB PD charger design reaches efficiency levels in excess of 93%, including input, PFC and flyback stages. Its no-load performance is also excellent  the circuit requires less than 40 mW no-load input power at 230 VAC. BOM count is approximately half that of conventional designs, saving space, reducing design time and simplifying component sourcing for high-volume manufacture of slim, ultra-compact OEM and aftermarket chargers."

DER-937 uses two recently introduced ICs from Power Integrations. The InnoSwitch3-PD INN3870C off-line quasi-resonant flyback switcher combines a USB Type C and USB PD controller, high-voltage PowiGaN gallium-nitride switch, synchronous rectification and FluxLink feedback. The HiperPFS-4 PFS7628C PFC controller IC, available with an integrated Qspeed low-reverse-recovery-charge (Qrr) boost diode, delivers greater than 98% efficiency across the full load range.

Availability & Resources

DER-937 is available to download on the Power Integrations website at power.com/der-937.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The companys products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information, please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations, the Power Integrations logo, InnoSwitch, HiperPFS, FluxLink, PowiGaN and Qspeed are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysen zu Power Integrations Inc.

29.12.2017Power Integrations BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
28.07.2017Power Integrations BuyDrexel Hamilton
25.07.2017Power Integrations HoldDeutsche Bank AG
30.06.2017Power Integrations BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
22.12.2016Power Integrations BuyDrexel Hamilton
29.12.2017Power Integrations BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
28.07.2017Power Integrations BuyDrexel Hamilton
30.06.2017Power Integrations BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
22.12.2016Power Integrations BuyDrexel Hamilton
13.10.2016Power Integrations BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
25.07.2017Power Integrations HoldDeutsche Bank AG
16.06.2009Power Integrations holdNeedham & Company, LLC
01.08.2006Update Power Integrations Inc.: HoldCitigroup
14.01.2005Update Power Integrations Inc.: Equal-WeightStephens Inc.
22.07.2005Update Power Integrations Inc.: SellSmith Barney Citigroup
15.06.2005Update Power Integrations Inc.: SellJanney Montgomery Scott
14.06.2005Update Power Integrations Inc.: SellAmTech Research

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Power Integrations Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
