Power Integrations SCALE Gate Drivers Now Available With Conformal Coating

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI),
the leader in gate-driver technology for medium- and high-voltage
inverter applications, today introduced factory conformal
coating for its SCALE IGBT and MOSFET drivers. Conformal coating
enhances system reliability by protecting electronic components against
contaminants such as pollution, dust and condensation, which may cause
corrosion. Power Integrations factory-coated gate drivers reduce
inventory cost, lead time and overall cost of ownership by eliminating
the need for manufacturers to send boards to subcontractors for cleaning
and coating.
Power Integrations uses an advanced acrylic lacquer, broadly used in the
industrial and automotive sectors. The highly automated process is
qualified in accordance with IEC 60068-2 tests, and is followed by 100%
optical inspection to ensure consistent quality. Conformally coated
SCALE gate-driver cores are UL® recognized components.
Initially, the 2SC0106T, 2SC0108T, 2SC0435T, 2SP0115T and 1SP0335
gate-driver families will be offered with conformal coating, followed by
the 2SD300C17, 2SC0535T, 2SC0635T, 2SP0320 and 1SP0635V series in the
near future. All future products will also include factory coating as an
option.
Comments Michael Hornkamp, senior director of marketing for gate-driver
products at Power Integrations: "Customers in wind inverters, traction
inverters, HVDC MMC stations, photovoltaics and industrial drives where
harsh environments are routinely encountered benefit from a factory
conformal-coating process. By testing, cleaning and coating the boards
in our facility, we reduce the opportunity for the units to be
contaminated prior to coating, and we eliminate the time, cost and
inconvenience of using third-party subcontractors.
Technical support for the gate driver cores is available from the Power
Integrations website at https://www.power.com/technology/conformal-coating.
About Power Integrations
Power
Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor
technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The companys products
are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the
generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and
consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to
megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.
Power Integrations, SCALE, and the Power Integrations logo are
trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All
other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.
