Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in gate-driver technology for medium- and high-voltage inverter applications, today introduced factory conformal coating for its SCALE IGBT and MOSFET drivers. Conformal coating enhances system reliability by protecting electronic components against contaminants such as pollution, dust and condensation, which may cause corrosion. Power Integrations factory-coated gate drivers reduce inventory cost, lead time and overall cost of ownership by eliminating the need for manufacturers to send boards to subcontractors for cleaning and coating.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430006053/en/

Power Integrations SCALE Gate Drivers Now Available with Conformal Coating (Photo: Business Wire)

Power Integrations uses an advanced acrylic lacquer, broadly used in the industrial and automotive sectors. The highly automated process is qualified in accordance with IEC 60068-2 tests, and is followed by 100% optical inspection to ensure consistent quality. Conformally coated SCALE gate-driver cores are UL® recognized components.

Initially, the 2SC0106T, 2SC0108T, 2SC0435T, 2SP0115T and 1SP0335 gate-driver families will be offered with conformal coating, followed by the 2SD300C17, 2SC0535T, 2SC0635T, 2SP0320 and 1SP0635V series in the near future. All future products will also include factory coating as an option.

Comments Michael Hornkamp, senior director of marketing for gate-driver products at Power Integrations: "Customers in wind inverters, traction inverters, HVDC MMC stations, photovoltaics and industrial drives where harsh environments are routinely encountered benefit from a factory conformal-coating process. By testing, cleaning and coating the boards in our facility, we reduce the opportunity for the units to be contaminated prior to coating, and we eliminate the time, cost and inconvenience of using third-party subcontractors.

Technical support for the gate driver cores is available from the Power Integrations website at https://www.power.com/technology/conformal-coating.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The companys products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations, SCALE, and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430006053/en/