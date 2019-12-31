finanzen.net
+++ Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern +++ Monatliche Verfügbarkeit +++ Bis 30. September 15  Amazon Gutschein zusätzlich +++-w-
15.09.2020 23:00

Power Integrations Targets Compact Smart-Lighting Designs With Highly Efficient GaN-Powered LYTSwitch-6 LED Drivers

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in high-efficiency, high-reliability LED-driver ICs, today announced a new member of the LYTSwitch-6 family of safety-isolated LED drivers for smart lighting applications  the LYT6078C. This new LYTSwitch-6 IC uses Power Integrations PowiGaN gallium nitride (GaN) technology to deliver efficiency and performance benefits, demonstrated by the new design example report (DER-920) the company is also announcing today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200915006307/en/

Power Integrations Targets Compact Smart-Lighting Designs with Highly Efficient GaN-Powered LYTSwitch-6 LED Drivers (Graphic: Business Wire)

Power Integrations Targets Compact Smart-Lighting Designs with Highly Efficient GaN-Powered LYTSwitch-6 LED Drivers (Graphic: Business Wire)

The PowiGaN-based LYT6078C IC incorporates a 750 V power switch and delivers flicker-free output up to 90 W with other members of the family providing up to 110 W. Including both the PFC stage and the LYTSwitch-6 LED driver, system efficiency exceeds 90%. Housed in the miniature InSOP-24 surface-mount package, LYTSwitch-6 ICs are protected by an advanced thermal fold-back system, which reduces output power to limit device temperature during abnormal conditions, while still providing light output. LYTSwitch-6 ICs also incorporate Power Integrations FluxLink communication technology, which allows secondary-side control without the need for an optocoupler, and provides better than ±3% CV and CC regulation across line, load, temperature, and manufacturing. All LYTSwitch-6 ICs exhibit fast transient response and easily support pulse-width-modulation (PWM) dimming.

The performance benefits of the LYT6078C are evident in a new design report (DER-920) detailing a two-stage PFC boost plus isolated flyback on a dimmable LED ballast. It employs the LYTSwitch-6 LYT6078C IC and Power Integrations HiperPFSTM-4 PFS7624C PFC controller and provides peak efficiency of greater than 91% when driving a 48 V LED string at 1350 mA from a 220 VAC to 277 VAC input. In standby mode, system power consumption is less than 80 mW, which provides engineers with substantial flexibility when designing lighting controls and particularly dim-to-off circuits.

Hubie Notohamiprodjo, director of product marketing for LED lighting said: "Power Integrations new PowiGaN-based LYTSwitch-6 ICs save lighting manufacturers space and system costs for smart lighting power supplies. The companys key design goals for our latest design report were high power factor, low harmonic content, high efficiency, and 3-in-1 dimming with zero-to-100% output current. The new LYT6078C driver IC combined with our HiperPFS-4 PFC controller easily met these challenges.

PowiGaN-based LYTSwitch-6 LED-driver ICs are available now, priced at $2.52 in 10,000 quantities. Technical support and the DER-920 design report are available from the Power Integrations website at https://www.power.com/lytswitch-6/.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The companys products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations, LYTSwitch, FluxLink, PowiGaN, HiperPFS, and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.

Nachrichten zu Power Integrations Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Power Integrations News
RSS Feed
Power Integrations zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Power Integrations Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
29.12.2017Power Integrations BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
28.07.2017Power Integrations BuyDrexel Hamilton
25.07.2017Power Integrations HoldDeutsche Bank AG
30.06.2017Power Integrations BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
22.12.2016Power Integrations BuyDrexel Hamilton
29.12.2017Power Integrations BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
28.07.2017Power Integrations BuyDrexel Hamilton
30.06.2017Power Integrations BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
22.12.2016Power Integrations BuyDrexel Hamilton
13.10.2016Power Integrations BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
25.07.2017Power Integrations HoldDeutsche Bank AG
16.06.2009Power Integrations holdNeedham & Company, LLC
01.08.2006Update Power Integrations Inc.: HoldCitigroup
14.01.2005Update Power Integrations Inc.: Equal-WeightStephens Inc.
22.07.2005Update Power Integrations Inc.: SellSmith Barney Citigroup
15.06.2005Update Power Integrations Inc.: SellJanney Montgomery Scott
14.06.2005Update Power Integrations Inc.: SellAmTech Research

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Power Integrations Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Power Integrations News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Power Integrations News
Werbung

Trading-News

Ehemaliger ING-Diba-Vorstand wechselt zu Fintech
Gilead will Krebsspezialisten - Aktie vor dem Rebound?
Apple: Geht die Korrektur weiter?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones weitere Gewinne möglich
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere, Fixkupon Express Anleihen Pro mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

ETF-Sparplan OSKAR jetzt gebührenfrei testen
Financial Fact: Inflationsbeschleunigung weiterhin unwahrscheinlich.
Shortseller bringt Nikola unter Druck
CosmosDirekt: Steigende Zinsen von bis zu 1,0 % garantiert
Droht eine neue Tech-Blase? Und: Was taugen Alternative Realwerte als Investment für Jedermann?
Ginmon: Die 5 größten ETF-Mythen
NEU bei Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Ammersee, im Speckgürtel von München
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur Power Integrations-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Power Integrations Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So machen Sie Ihr digitales Testament
Wie, wo, wann kaufen  oder doch besser mieten?
Wie Tesla oder doch wie Wirecard? Jetzt eskaliert der Fall Nikola
So handeln Sie das Taschengeld mit Ihrem Kind richtig aus
Drohender Rettungsfall  wie Erdogan sein Wirtschaftswunder zerstört

News von

Warum der mögliche Betrug bei Nikola für die Nel Asa-Aktie gefährlich sein könnte
Betrugsvorwürfe gegen Nikola ziehen immer weitere Kreise: Erste Kanzlei prüft Klage
Nel Asa wird neue Aktien herausgeben: Was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen
Betrugsvorwürfe gegen Nikola: Jetzt antwortet der E-Truckbauer
Ausgabenexplosion bei der Bundesagentur für Arbeit

Heute im Fokus

DAX verabschiedet sich fester -- Dow schließt auf Vortagesniveau -- GRENKE: Short-Attacke -- Daimler legt US-Diesel-Verfahren bei -- SEC prüft Nikola-Vorwürfe -- Schaeffler, Fraport, H&M im Fokus

Apple-Keynote steht am Abend an. Porsches US-Chef Zellmer wird Vertriebsvorstand der Marke VW. Continental will weiteres Werk schließen. Weiterer Diesel-Rückruf: VW muss bei Eos-Modellen nacharbeiten. HELLA übernimmt seinen Lieferanten FWB vollständig. ZEW-Index besser als erwartet. CropEnergies ist für das Gesamtjahr zuversichtlicher. BioNTech erhält vom Bund bis zu 375 Millionen Euro für Impfstoffentwicklung.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Carl Icahn in seinem Depot
Welche Aktien zählt Carl Icahn zu seinem Portfolio?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q2 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:07 Uhr
DAX verabschiedet sich fester -- Dow schließt auf Vortagesniveau -- GRENKE: Short-Attacke -- Daimler legt US-Diesel-Verfahren bei -- SEC prüft Nikola-Vorwürfe -- Schaeffler, Fraport, H&M im Fokus
Sonstiges
23:07 Uhr
So funktionieren Kapitalschutzzertifikate
Aktie im Fokus
22:26 Uhr
Citi-Aktie im Minus: US-Regulierer bereiten Rüge für die Citigroup vor
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
BioNTechA2PSR2
Apple Inc.865985
NEL ASAA0B733
NikolaA2P4A9
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
NVIDIA Corp.918422
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
XiaomiA2JNY1
CureVacA2P71U
Microsoft Corp.870747
Infineon AG623100