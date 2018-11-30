Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI),
the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient
power conversion, today announced the release of a suite of offline
switcher ICs incorporating 900 V primary MOSFETs. The newly released
devices include ICs for high-efficiency isolated flyback power supplies
and for simple non-isolated buck converters. Applications include
three-phase industrial power supplies up to 480 VAC, and high-quality
consumer products destined for regions with unstable mains grids,
tropical regions with frequent lightning strikes or any area where
high-energy ring-waves and surges are prevalent.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190507005199/en/
Power Integrations Unveils Complete Range of Switcher ICs with Integrated 900 V MOSFETs (Graphic: Business Wire)
The new products include 900 V versions of the LinkSwitch-TN2
ICs for simple, non-isolated buck converters plus three new members of
the flagship InnoSwitch3-EP
IC family, which enable extremely high-efficiency isolated flybacks up
to 35 W. All members of the 900 V product families feature internal
control engines optimized for high efficiency across load, enabling
designs to easily meet energy-related products (ErP) limits, and a
variety of line and load protection mechanisms to further enhance system
robustness and reliability.
The 900
V LinkSwitch-TN2 ICs deliver the lowest-component-count switcher
solutions for buck converters. Devices feature selectable current limit
and fully integrated auto-restart for short-circuit and open-loop
protection. The use of frequency jittering greatly reduces EMI, and
devices easily meet high-voltage creepage and clearance requirements
between DRAIN and all other pins both on the PCB and at the package.
The 900
V InnoSwitch3-EP flyback switcher ICs provide lossless line OVP
sensing, which automatically interrupts switching when line voltages
exceed a selected threshold, preventing damage to the power supply
during severe line overvoltage situations. Devices achieve
industry-leading efficiencies of up to 90% across line and load
conditions, reducing power supply losses and resulting in compact power
supplies up to 35 W without heatsinks. The 900 V InnoSwitch3-EP ICs
employ Power Integrations innovative isolated digital communications
technology, FluxLink, plus synchronous rectification (SR), QR switching
and a precise secondary-side feedback sensing and control circuit. This
results in highly efficient, accurate, reliable power supply circuits
without the need for unreliable optocouplers.
Comments senior product marketing manager Silvestro Fimiani: "These
switching power ICs enable designers of three-phase utility meters,
motors, industrial auxiliary power supplies, appliances and even
cellphone chargers to realize a truly one-world power supply that
meets the reliability expectations of users everywhere. For example,
OEMs addressing the burgeoning market in India for high-quality consumer
products suffer a continuous stream of electrically damaged and returned
products that must be serviced or replaced. Our 900 V switcher ICs
provide effective and inexpensive protection and a substantial reduction
in operating and product-support costs.
Samples of the 900 V InnoSwitch3-EP ICs are available now, priced at
$1.18 for 10,000-piece quantities. Samples of 900 V LinkSwitch-TN2 ICs
are also available priced at $0.60 for 10,000-pieces orders. Technical
support for the 900 V family of ICs is available from the Power
Integrations website at: https://ac-dc.power.com/applications/unstable-mains-voltage.
About Power Integrations
Power
Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor
technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The companys products
are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the
generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and
consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to
megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.
Power Integrations, InnoSwitch, LinkSwitch, FluxLink, and the Power
Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power
Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their
respective owner.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190507005199/en/