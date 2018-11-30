Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today announced the release of a suite of offline switcher ICs incorporating 900 V primary MOSFETs. The newly released devices include ICs for high-efficiency isolated flyback power supplies and for simple non-isolated buck converters. Applications include three-phase industrial power supplies up to 480 VAC, and high-quality consumer products destined for regions with unstable mains grids, tropical regions with frequent lightning strikes or any area where high-energy ring-waves and surges are prevalent.

Power Integrations Unveils Complete Range of Switcher ICs with Integrated 900 V MOSFETs (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new products include 900 V versions of the LinkSwitch-TN2 ICs for simple, non-isolated buck converters plus three new members of the flagship InnoSwitch3-EP IC family, which enable extremely high-efficiency isolated flybacks up to 35 W. All members of the 900 V product families feature internal control engines optimized for high efficiency across load, enabling designs to easily meet energy-related products (ErP) limits, and a variety of line and load protection mechanisms to further enhance system robustness and reliability.

The 900 V LinkSwitch-TN2 ICs deliver the lowest-component-count switcher solutions for buck converters. Devices feature selectable current limit and fully integrated auto-restart for short-circuit and open-loop protection. The use of frequency jittering greatly reduces EMI, and devices easily meet high-voltage creepage and clearance requirements between DRAIN and all other pins both on the PCB and at the package.

The 900 V InnoSwitch3-EP flyback switcher ICs provide lossless line OVP sensing, which automatically interrupts switching when line voltages exceed a selected threshold, preventing damage to the power supply during severe line overvoltage situations. Devices achieve industry-leading efficiencies of up to 90% across line and load conditions, reducing power supply losses and resulting in compact power supplies up to 35 W without heatsinks. The 900 V InnoSwitch3-EP ICs employ Power Integrations innovative isolated digital communications technology, FluxLink, plus synchronous rectification (SR), QR switching and a precise secondary-side feedback sensing and control circuit. This results in highly efficient, accurate, reliable power supply circuits without the need for unreliable optocouplers.

Comments senior product marketing manager Silvestro Fimiani: "These switching power ICs enable designers of three-phase utility meters, motors, industrial auxiliary power supplies, appliances and even cellphone chargers to realize a truly one-world power supply that meets the reliability expectations of users everywhere. For example, OEMs addressing the burgeoning market in India for high-quality consumer products suffer a continuous stream of electrically damaged and returned products that must be serviced or replaced. Our 900 V switcher ICs provide effective and inexpensive protection and a substantial reduction in operating and product-support costs.

Samples of the 900 V InnoSwitch3-EP ICs are available now, priced at $1.18 for 10,000-piece quantities. Samples of 900 V LinkSwitch-TN2 ICs are also available priced at $0.60 for 10,000-pieces orders. Technical support for the 900 V family of ICs is available from the Power Integrations website at: https://ac-dc.power.com/applications/unstable-mains-voltage.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The companys products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

