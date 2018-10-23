Power Integrations Unveils High-Efficiency Flyback Switcher ICs with Integrated 900 V MOSFETs

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI),
the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient
power conversion, today announced the release of LinkSwitch-XT2
offline switcher ICs incorporating 900 V power MOSFETs. Targeting
high-efficiency isolated and non-isolated flyback power supplies up to 8
W, the up-rated ICs are suitable for three-phase industrial power
supplies to 480 VAC and high-quality consumer products destined for
regions with unstable mains grids, tropical regions with frequent
lightning strikes or any area where high-energy ring-waves and surges
are prevalent.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181023006128/en/
Targets three-phase 480 V industrial applications and appliance auxiliary power supplies for regions with unstable mains voltage (Photo: Business Wire)
The 900 V versions of the LinkSwitch-XT2
IC family are optimized for high efficiency, enabling designs to easily
meet Energy Related Products (ErP) limits. LinkSwitch-XT2 power supplies
use less than 30 mW when unloaded and have high conversion efficiency
across the load range. This makes the new devices ideal for IoT and home
and building automation (HBA) systems which spend substantial time in
active standby monitoring radio or networking interfaces. The ICs
feature selectable current limit and fully integrated auto-restart for
short-circuit and open-loop protection. The use of frequency jittering
greatly reduces EMI and devices easily meet high-voltage creepage and
clearance requirements between the DRAIN and all other pins both on the
PCB and on the package.
Comments senior product marketing manager Silvestro Fimiani: "These
switching power ICs enable designers of three-phase utility meters,
motors, industrial auxiliary power supplies, appliances and IoT/HBA
sensors and actuators to realize a truly one-world power supply that
meets the reliability expectations of users everywhere. For example,
OEMs addressing the burgeoning market in India for high-quality consumer
products suffer a continuous stream of electrically damaged and returned
products that must be serviced or replaced. 900 V LinkSwitch-XT2
switcher ICs provide effective and inexpensive protection with a
commensurate reduction in operating and product-support costs.
Samples of the 900 V LinkSwitch-XT2 ICs are available now and priced at
$0.60 in 10,000-piece quantities. Technical support is available from
the Power Integrations website at: www.power.com/linkswitch-xt2.
See the 900 V LinkSwitch-XT2 and other new Power Integrations products
this November at Electronica 2018 Hall
C5, Booth 212.
About Power Integrations
Power
Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor
technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The companys products
are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the
generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and
consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to
megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.
Power Integrations, LinkSwitch, and the Power Integrations logo are
trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All
other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.
