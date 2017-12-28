28.12.2017 12:39
Power on the Way to Major Urban Areas as Fluor Completes Work on Priority Lines in Puerto Rico

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) confirmed today that the company, working under its contract with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) in support of a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) mission to help repair and restore the power grid in Puerto Rico, has completed work on portions of three priority 38kv power lines in large urban areas near San Juan and a fourth priority 38kv line near Caguas.

The completion allows the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) to re-energize lines in Rio Piedras, Caguas and Minillas, as well as lines that run from Canóvanas to Palmer. These lines will carry electricity to a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Caguas, schools, residential neighborhoods and several busy commercial districts.

"Every day, our crews go to their work sites knowing that what they are doing is vitally important to the people of Puerto Rico, said Matt Hunt, Fluors executive program director, Puerto Rico Power Restoration Project. "We work in close coordination with PREPA and the Corps to make progress every day, and we have brought additional resources to the island to ensure we complete our job as safely, quickly and as efficiently as possible.

Fluor has more than 1,600 people on the island dedicated to the restoration of power. The company has purchased more than $37 million in goods and services from over 60 local subcontractors and vendors.

Fluor has a unique combination of government contingency operations, commercial power experience and a 54-year presence in the Commonwealth. The company provides design, engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning services to Puerto Rican clients in a broad range of high employment industries, including power, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, aerospace, manufacturing and food and beverage. This expertise will enable ongoing efforts to help sustain economic recovery on the island.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that designs, builds and maintains capital-efficient facilities for its clients on six continents. For more than a century, Fluor has served its clients by delivering innovative and integrated solutions across the globe. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 149 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19 billion in 2016 and has more than 60,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on social media at Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

