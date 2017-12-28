Power on the Way to Major Urban Areas as Fluor Completes Work on Priority Lines in Puerto Rico

Fluor
Corporation (NYSE: FLR) confirmed today that the company, working
under its contract with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) in
support of a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) mission to help
repair and restore the power grid in Puerto Rico, has completed work on
portions of three priority 38kv power lines in large urban areas near
San Juan and a fourth priority 38kv line near Caguas.
The completion allows the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA)
to re-energize lines in Rio Piedras, Caguas and Minillas, as well as
lines that run from Canóvanas to Palmer. These lines will carry
electricity to a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Caguas,
schools, residential neighborhoods and several busy commercial districts.
"Every day, our crews go to their work sites knowing that what they are
doing is vitally important to the people of Puerto Rico, said Matt
Hunt, Fluors executive program director, Puerto Rico Power Restoration
Project. "We work in close coordination with PREPA and the Corps to make
progress every day, and we have brought additional resources to the
island to ensure we complete our job as safely, quickly and as
efficiently as possible.
Fluor has more than 1,600 people on the island dedicated to the
restoration of power. The company has purchased more than $37 million in
goods and services from over 60 local subcontractors and vendors.
Fluor has a unique combination of government contingency operations,
commercial power experience and a 54-year presence in the Commonwealth.
The company provides design, engineering, procurement, construction and
commissioning services to Puerto Rican clients in a broad range of high
employment industries, including power, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology,
aerospace, manufacturing and food and beverage. This expertise will
enable ongoing efforts to help sustain economic recovery on the island.
