  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
05.01.2021 08:00

Poxel Announces Financial Calendar for 2021

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.01. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

POXEL SA (Euronext: POXEL - FR0012432516), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative treatments for metabolic disorders, including type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced its calendar for the publication of financial information for 2021.

Event

Date*

2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Update

February 12, 2021

2020 Annual Results

March 25, 2021

2021 First Quarter Financial Update

April 21, 2021

2021 Second Quarter Financial Update

July 21, 2021

2021 First Half Results

September 23, 2021

2021 Third Quarter Financial Update

October 20, 2021

2021 Fourth Quarter Financial Update

February 16, 2022

*Subject to modification.

All corporate information on Poxel, including financial statements, press releases and corporate presentations, is available on the Investors page of the Companys website.

About Poxel SA

Poxel is a dynamic biopharmaceutical company that uses its extensive expertise in developing innovative drugs for metabolic diseases, with a focus on type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). In its mid-to-late-stage pipeline, the Company is currently advancing three drug candidates as well as earlier-stage opportunities. Imeglimin, Poxels first-in-class lead product, targets mitochondrial dysfunction. Poxel has a strategic partnership with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma for Imeglimin in Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan and nine other Southeast Asian countries. A Japanese new drug application (J-NDA) is under review by the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) to request approval for the manufacturing and marketing of Imeglimin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. After successfully completing a Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial for the treatment of NASH, which met its primary endpoint and study objectives, for PXL770, a first-in-class direct adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator, Poxel plans to initiate a Phase 2b program in the second half of 2021. PXL770 could also have the potential to treat additional metabolic diseases. PXL065 (deuterium-stabilized R-pioglitazone), a MPC inhibitor, is in a streamlined Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NASH. Poxel also has additional earlier-stage programs from its AMPK activator and deuterated TZD platforms targeting chronic and rare metabolic diseases. The Company intends to generate further growth through strategic partnerships and pipeline development. Listed on Euronext Paris, Poxel is headquartered in Lyon, France, and has subsidiaries in Boston, MA, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit: www.poxelpharma.com.

In the context of the COVID-19 outbreak, which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on March 12, 2020, the Company is regularly reviewing the impact of the outbreak on its business.

As of the date of this press release, and based on publicly available information, the Company has not identified the occurrence of any material negative effect on its business due to the COVID-19 pandemic that remains unresolved. However, the Company anticipates that the COVID-19 pandemic could have further material negative impact on its business operations. The worldwide impact of COVID-19 may notably affect the Companys internal organization and efficiency, particularly in countries where it operates and where confinement measures are implemented by the authorities. In addition, COVID-19 may impact market conditions and the Companys ability to seek additional funding or enter into partnerships. Particularly, delays in the supply of drug substance or drug products, in the initiation or the timing of results of preclinical and/or clinical trials, as well as delays linked to the responsiveness of regulatory authorities could occur, which could potentially have an impact on the Companys development programs and partnered programs. The Company will continue to actively monitor the situation.

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Companys control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target, "believe, "expect, "aim, "intend, "may, "anticipate, "estimate, "plan, "project, "will, "can have, "likely, "should, "would, "could and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Companys control that could cause the Companys actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Nachrichten zu Poxel SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Poxel SA News
RSS Feed
Poxel SA zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Poxel SA

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Poxel SA News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Poxel SA News
Werbung

Trading-News

Gold - eine wirksame Risikobremse?
DAX-Dividendensumme fällt 2021 um 4 Prozent  Das sollten Sie im Blick haben!
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Heute Abend um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
VW hat die Corona-Krise nicht überstanden
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Infineon, Daimler, Bayer
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Zwischenstopp Geldanlage: Dr. Jan Ehrhardt im Interview mit Markus Koch
2020 - Eine Pandemie als Turbolader
Auch dank Corona: Nachhaltiges Investieren wird 2021 zur heißen Börsenstory
Vieles spricht für breit aufgestellte Portfolios. Zum aktuellen Marktausblick 2021 von Allianz Global Investors
ETF-Replikation: Besser physisch oder synthetisch?
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Poxel SA-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Poxel SA Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das Ende der goldenen Ära am deutschen Arbeitsmarkt
Mieten oder kaufen? Die Antwort ist klarer als gedacht
Vom reichsten Chinesen fehlt seit Monaten jede Spur
Wenn der Elefant will, wärst du in zwei Minuten Mus
Schokoriegelgroß und toller Ton  das kann die neue DJI-Minikamera

News von

Jahresausblick mit Ferdinand Dudenhöffer: "Der Verbrennungsmotor ist ein totgerittenes Pferd"
Aston Martin-Aktie: Mit Vollgas aus der Krise - ein Investment für Risikobereite
Newsticker Corona: BBC - Johnson wird neuen Lockdown für England ankündigen
DAX im Plus: DAX auf Rekordhoch - Achterbahnfahrt bei Bitcoin
Thomas Rappold zu Amazon, Alphabet, Apple und Co.: "Plattformen sind das Geschäftsmodell des 21. Jahrhunderts"

Heute im Fokus

Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- EMA verschiebt Entscheidung zu Moderna-Impfstoff -- Neuer Commerzbank-Chef kündigt schmerzhafte Einschnitte an -- EU-Kommission genehmigt Milliarden-Staatshilfe für TUI

Lockdown bremst GRENKE im vierten Quartal. Dialog Semiconductor hebt Umsatzprognose für viertes Quartal an. T-Mobile kauft Mobilfunk-Aktivitäten in South Dakota. Längerer Lockdown: Ökonomen erwarten wirtschaftliche Schwächephase - Rezession in Deutschland? Keine Einigung bei Treffen von OPEC+ auf neue Fördermengen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2020
Diese Geschenke landen 2020 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Impfungen gegen Corona sind gestartet. Haben Sie vor, sich impfen zu lassen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen