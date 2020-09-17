  • Suche
06.09.2021 17:45

Poxel Announces Its Participation at Investor and Scientific Conferences in September

POXEL SA (Euronext  POXEL  FR0012432516), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and rare disorders, today announced its participation at upcoming investor and scientific conferences in September 2021.

  • H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
    Date: September 13-15, 2021
    Thomas Kuhn, CEO, will present the company, and Poxel management team members will be available for one-on-one virtual meetings.
  • The 11th International Meeting AMPK
    Date: September 26-30, 2021
    Evian-les-Bains, France
    Poxel will deliver the following oral presentations:
    • "Characterization of a first-in-class direct AMPK activator, PXL770, for NASH and other metabolic disorders: from Preclinical to Clinical, presented by Sophie Bozec, Senior Vice President, R&D Pharmacology and Scientific Communication, Co-Founder
    • "Potential therapeutic utility of direct AMPK Activators for X-Linked Adrenoleukodystrophy, presented by Pierre-Axel Monternier, Senior Manager, Pharmacology

About Poxel SA

Poxel is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and rare disorders. Poxel has clinical and earlier-stage programs from its adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator and deuterated TZD platforms targeting chronic and rare metabolic diseases. For the treatment of NASH, PXL065 (deuterium-stabilized R-pioglitazone) is in a streamlined Phase 2 trial (DESTINY). PXL770, a first-in-class direct AMPK activator, has successfully completed a Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial for the treatment of NASH, which met its objectives. In the rare inherited metabolic disorder, adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD), the company intends to initiate Phase 2a proof of concept studies with PXL065 and PXL770 in patients with adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN). TWYMEEG (Imeglimin), Poxels first-in-class lead product that targets mitochondrial dysfunction, has been approved for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan. With this approval, Poxel is entitled to receive milestones, sales-based payments and royalties from Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma. Poxel has a strategic partnership with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma for Imeglimin in Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan and nine other Southeast Asian countries. The Company intends to generate further growth through strategic partnerships and pipeline development. Listed on Euronext Paris, Poxel is headquartered in Lyon, France, and has subsidiaries in Boston, MA, and Tokyo, Japan.

For more information, please visit: www.poxelpharma.com

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Companys control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target, "believe, "expect, "aim, "intend, "may, "anticipate, "estimate, "plan, "project, "will, "can have, "likely, "should, "would, "could and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Companys control that could cause the Companys actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

