04.09.2019 17:45
Poxel Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference

POXEL S.A. (Euronext  POXEL - FR0012432516), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative treatments for metabolic disorders, including type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), announced today that it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference.

The H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference is being held on September 8 - 10, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. The Company will present a corporate overview on Monday, September 9th from 9:35 - 10:00 am ET in Kennedy II (4th floor) and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors.

About Poxel SA
Poxel uses its development expertise in metabolism to advance a pipeline of drug candidates focused on the treatment of metabolic disorders, including type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). We have successfully completed the Phase 2 clinical program for our first-in-class lead product, Imeglimin, which targets mitochondrial dysfunction, in the U.S., Europe and Japan. Together, with our partner Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, we are conducting the Phase 3 Trials of IMeglimin for Efficacy and Safety (TIMES) program for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan. Our partner Roivant Sciences is responsible for Imeglimins development and commercialization in countries outside of Poxels partnership with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, including the U.S. and Europe. PXL770, a first in class direct adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator, is in a Phase 2a proof-of-concept program for the treatment of NASH. PXL770 could also have the potential to treat additional metabolic diseases. PXL065 (deuterium-stabilized R-pioglitazone), targets mitochondrial pyruvate carrier (MPC) inhibition, is in Phase 1 and being developed for the treatment of NASH. Poxel also has additional earlier-stage programs, including deuterated drug candidates for metabolic, specialty and rare diseases. We intend to generate further growth through strategic partnerships and pipeline development. (Euronext: POXEL, www.poxelpharma.com)

