  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
++KFZ-Versicherung wechseln und bis zu 40% sparen ++ Wechselservice & bis 3 Schäden frei ++ Stichtag 30.11.! ++ Heute wechseln und Amazon.de-Gutschein sichern ++ -w-
30.11.2020 17:45

Poxel to Host Virtual NASH Investor Event with Leading Experts on December 14, 2020

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.12. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

POXEL SA (Euronext: POXEL - FR0012432516), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative treatments for metabolic disorders, including type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced that it will host a virtual NASH investor event on Monday, December 14, 2020 from 8:30-10:00 am EST / 2:30-4:00 pm CET.

Detailed results from the STAMP-NAFLD Phase 2a study of PXL770 for the treatment of NASH will be discussed, and the presentation will feature a new analysis of the type 2 diabetes subpopulation, which showed a greater response. This large subpopulation accounts for approximately 50 percent of patients with NASH1. In addition, the Phase 2b plan for PXL770 will be reviewed as well as the AMPK mechanism. There will also be a discussion on PXL065 and the ongoing DESTINY 1 Phase 2 study.

Members of the Poxel management team and NASH key opinion leaders, Kenneth Cusi, MD, Chief of the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism in the Department of Medicine at the University of Florida and Stephen A. Harrison, MD, Director, Summit Clinical Research, will lead the discussion.

A live webcast of the event will be available on Poxels website at https://www.poxelpharma.com/en_us/news-media/events under Events. A replay of the event will be available on Poxels website following the presentation.

About NASH

NASH is a metabolic disease with no clear disease origin that is quickly becoming a worldwide epidemic. It is characterized by the accumulation of fat in the liver causing inflammation and fibrosis. The disease can be silent for a long period of time, but once it accelerates, severe damage and liver cirrhosis can occur, which can significantly impact liver function or can even result in liver failure or liver cancer. Typical risk factors for NASH include obesity, elevated levels of blood lipids (such as cholesterol and triglycerides) and type 2 diabetes. Currently no curative or specific therapies are available.

About PXL770

PXL770 is a first-in-class AMPK activator. AMPK is a central regulator of multiple metabolic pathways leading to the control of lipid metabolism, glucose homeostasis and inflammation. Based on its central metabolic role, targeting AMPK offers the opportunity to pursue a wide range of indications to treat chronic metabolic diseases, including diseases that affect the liver, such as NASH.

About PXL065

PXL065 is a novel, proprietary deuterium-stabilized R-pioglitazone. Although pioglitazone is not approved by the FDA for the treatment of NASH, it is the most extensively studied drug for NASH and has demonstrated "resolution of NASH without worsening of fibrosis in a Phase 4 trial2. Pioglitazone is the only drug recommended for biopsy-proven NASH patients by the Practice Guidelines published by the AASLD and the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL)3. Pioglitazones off-label use for NASH, however, has been limited due to the PPAR?-related side effects, which include weight gain, bone fractures and fluid retention.

Pioglitazone is a 1:1 mixture of two mirror-image compounds (R- and S-stereoisomers) that interconvert in vivo. Using deuterium, we stabilized each stereoisomer and characterized their different pharmacological properties. In in vitro studies, PXL065 has been shown to target mitochondrial pyruvate carrier (MPC) as an inhibitor. In preclinical animal models, PXL065 exhibits the anti-inflammatory and NASH activity associated with pioglitazone with little or no weight gain or fluid retention, side effects which are associated with the S-stereoisomer. Based upon preclinical and Phase 1 results to date, Poxel believes that PXL065 may have a better therapeutic profile than pioglitazone for NASH.

About Poxel SA

Poxel is a dynamic biopharmaceutical company that uses its extensive expertise in developing innovative drugs for metabolic diseases, with a focus on type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). In its mid-to-late stage pipeline, the Company is currently advancing three drug candidates as well as earlier-stage opportunities. Imeglimin, Poxels first-in-class lead product, targets mitochondrial dysfunction. Poxel has a strategic partnership with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma for Imeglimin in Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan and nine other Southeast Asian countries. A Japanese new drug application (J-NDA) is under review by the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) to request approval for the manufacturing and marketing of Imeglimin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. PXL770, a first-in-class direct adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator, has successfully completed a Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial for the treatment of NASH. The Phase 2a trial met its primary endpoint and study objectives. PXL770 could also have the potential to treat additional metabolic diseases. PXL065 (deuterium-stabilized R-pioglitazone), a MPC inhibitor, is in a streamlined Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NASH. Poxel also has additional earlier-stage programs from its AMPK activator and deuterated TZD platforms targeting chronic and rare metabolic diseases. The Company intends to generate further growth through strategic partnerships and pipeline development. Listed on Euronext Paris, Poxel is headquartered in Lyon, France, and has subsidiaries in Boston, MA, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit: www.poxelpharma.com.

In the context of the COVID-19 outbreak, which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on March 12, 2020, the Company is regularly reviewing the impact of the outbreak on its business.

As of the date of this press release, and based on publicly available information, the Company has not identified the occurrence of any material negative effect on its business due to the COVID-19 pandemic that remains unresolved. However, the Company anticipates that the COVID-19 pandemic could have further material negative impact on its business operations. The worldwide impact of COVID-19 may notably affect the Companys internal organization and efficiency, particularly in countries where it operates and where confinement measures are implemented by the authorities. In addition, COVID-19 may impact market conditions and the Companys ability to seek additional funding or enter into partnerships. Particularly, delays in the supply of drug substance or drug products, in the initiation or the timing of results of preclinical and/or clinical trials, as well as delays linked to the responsiveness of regulatory authorities could occur, which could potentially have an impact on the Companys development programs and partnered programs. The Company will continue to actively monitor the situation.

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Companys control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target, "believe, "expect, "aim, "intend, "may, "anticipate, "estimate, "plan, "project, "will, "can have, "likely, "should, "would, "could and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Companys control that could cause the Companys actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

________________________

1 Prevalence of type 2 diabetes in patients with NASH estimated to be 47% (Younossi ZM et al, Hepatology 64, 7384, 2016)

2 Cusi, et al., Ann Intern Med. 2016, 165(5), 305-315).

3 J Hepatol. 2016, 64(6),1388-402; Hepatology 2018, 67, 328-357.

 

Nachrichten zu Poxel SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Poxel SA News
RSS Feed
Poxel SA zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Poxel SA

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Aus dem einstigen Nischenmarkt um Gaming und E-Sports ist ein Milliardenmarkt entstanden. Erfahren Sie in unserem Live-Seminar morgen um 18 Uhr, welche Investitionsmöglichkeiten sich für Sie als Anleger ergeben könnten!

Jetzt noch schnell anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Poxel SA News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Poxel SA News
Werbung

Trading-News

DZ BANK - Wirtschaft und Börse 2021: Corona-Krise beendet oder kommt das dicke Ende erst noch?
Amgen und BB Biotech: Zwei Biotech-Aktien mit umgekehrten Vorzeichen
Vontobel: Vontobel ist Gesamtsieger bei den ZertifikateAwards 2020/2021
Nikola: Zweifel am GM-Deal nicht ausgeräumt
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Konsolidierung intakt
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
So viel fehlt in der gesetzlichen Rentenkasse
Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
Der Zins ist verschwunden, die Anleihen bleiben
Webinar: Wie Sie intelligent alternative Anlagen mit ETFs & Investmentfonds kombinieren
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Poxel SA-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Poxel SA Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Cyber Monday - Die besten Angebote im Deals-Ticker
Was getan wurde, ist beispiellos
650 Euro für ein WG-Zimmer  Hier schlägt das Corona-Paradox am stärksten zu
So sparen Sie am Cyber Monday bei Staubsaugern und Saugrobotern
So sparen Sie jetzt bei Waschmaschinen, Trocknern und Kombimaschinen

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Anleger hoffen auf Fortsetzung der Aktienrally
DAX im Plus: Goldener November - Impfstoffhoffnungen beflügeln Börsen
Nordex-Aktie: Langsam wieder hochdrehen - Rücksetzer zum Einstieg nutzen
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Milliardenfusion treibt IHS Markit-Aktien
Nel Asa-Beteiligung: Everfuel-Aktie mehr als verdoppelt - was dahinter steckt

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt leichter -- GlobalWafers will Siltronic übernehmen -- Moderna will EU-Zulassung für COVID-Impfstoff beantragen -- VW, Bitcoin, CureVac, Commerzbank, Corestate im Fokus

US-Notenbank verlängert einige Corona-Hilfen bis Ende März 2021. Slack-Aktie auf Rekord - Salesforce-Gebot steht laut CNBC bevor. GM beteiligt sich nicht an Nikola. EU erlaubt Dupixent von Sanofi/Regeneron zur Behandlung von Kindern. Corona-Impfstoffstudie von US-Biopharmakonzern Novavax verzögert sich. Knorr-Bremse schließt Belieferungsvertrag mit Schmitz-Cargobull. S&P Global will IHS Markit in Milliarden-Deal kaufen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2020
Diese Geschenke landen 2020 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Länder sind die größten Goldproduzenten
Wo wird das meiste Gold produziert?
Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Gesundheitsminister Jens Spahn rechnet mit ersten Corona-Impfungen noch im Dezember. Teilen Sie diesen Optimismus?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen