Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) has been recognized by Forbes magazine as one of the World’s Best Employers for 2018. The company ranked first in the Specialized Chemicals category and placed in the Top 100 overall.

"Our global work force is our most valuable asset as they serve our customers and the communities in which we operate,” said David Strauss, vice president and chief human resources officer for Praxair. "This recognition is particularly meaningful as it is based upon feedback gathered from our employees.”

To create the list, Forbes retained Statista to analyze more than 430,000 recommendations from 2,000 companies worldwide. The recommendations were collected via a global poll as well as regional surveys. As part of the process, employees were asked to rate their own employer as well as to recommend other employers.

Praxair is committed to being an employer of choice and continues to be recognized for its efforts. The company was recently named to Forbes' America’s Best Employers for Women and America's Best Employers lists. Additionally, Praxair was named to the DiversityInc 2018 list of Noteworthy Companies for Diversity for the third consecutive year.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc. is a leading industrial gas company in North and South America and one of the largest worldwide. With market capitalization of approximately $40 billion and 2017 sales of $11 billion, the company employs over 26,000 people globally and has been named to the Dow Jones® World Sustainability Index for 16 consecutive years. Praxair produces, sells and distributes atmospheric, process and specialty gases, and high-performance surface coatings. Our products, services and technologies are making our planet more productive by bringing efficiency and environmental benefits to a wide variety of industries, including aerospace, chemicals, food and beverage, electronics, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, primary metals and many others. For more information about the company, please visit our website at www.praxair.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181026005402/en/