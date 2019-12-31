finanzen.net
Zehn europäische boerse.de-Champions in einem Open End Index-Zertifikat - Hier informieren!-w-
11.08.2020 22:16

Premier, Inc. Initiates Quarterly Cash Dividend and Declares Initial Dividend

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading healthcare improvement company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share, or $0.76 on an annualized basis, on the companys shares of Class A common stock. Premiers first dividend payment will be made on September 15, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 1, 2020.

"Our initiation of a common stock dividend demonstrates our commitment to delivering value to our stockholders and underscores our confidence in the strength, stability and future prospects of our company, said Susan DeVore, Premiers Chief Executive Officer and a member of the companys Board.

"With our consistent, strong cash flow generation and solid balance sheet, we expect to have ample liquidity to return capital to stockholders while continuing to invest in the business to drive long-term growth and value-creation, said Craig McKasson, Premiers Chief Administrative and Financial Officer.

In a separate press release issued today, Premier announced that it has eliminated its dual-class ownership structure and terminated its Tax Receivable Agreements.

The company also announced today that it has entered into amended Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) agreements with a vast majority of its member-owners. The amended GPO agreements are expected to support sustainable, long-term growth of net administrative fees revenue and enhance the companys flexibility to invest in strategic initiatives to deliver additional value for members and stockholders.

About Premier, Inc.
Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,000 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 175,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premiers news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com; as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Premiers blog for more information about the company.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts, such as our expected cash flow generation, balance sheet strength and sufficient liquidity to return capital to stockholders, are "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Premier to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The actual declaration of any future cash dividends, and the setting of record and payment dates as well as the per share amounts, will be at the discretion of our board each quarter after consideration of various factors, including our capital position and alternative uses of funds.

Nachrichten zu Premier Inc (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
10.08.20
Erste Schätzungen: Premier A zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
31.05.20
Was Analysten von der Premier A-Aktie erwarten (finanzen.net)
04.05.20
Ausblick: Premier A präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
05.02.20
Premier A stellte Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
03.02.20
Ausblick: Premier A legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
18.08.19
Ausblick: Premier A gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Premier A News
RSS Feed
Premier A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Premier Inc (A)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
22.08.2018Premier A BuyThe Benchmark Company
14.08.2018Premier A HoldCanaccord Adams
08.02.2018Premier A BuyThe Benchmark Company
25.08.2015Premie a BuyTopeka Capital Markets
16.07.2015Premie a BuyCanaccord Adams
22.08.2018Premier A BuyThe Benchmark Company
08.02.2018Premier A BuyThe Benchmark Company
25.08.2015Premie a BuyTopeka Capital Markets
16.07.2015Premie a BuyCanaccord Adams
18.06.2015Premie a OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
14.08.2018Premier A HoldCanaccord Adams

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Premier Inc (A) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Premier A News

10.08.20Erste Schätzungen: Premier A zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Weitere Premier A News
Werbung

Trading-News

Der ausführliche Altersvorsorge-Ratgeber
DAX: Abwärts im August?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Widerstände sind Mangelware
Nintendo surft die Corona-Welle
Vontobel: Quantencomputer  Kein Problem ist zu komplex  Mehrwert Magazin August 2020
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Kapitalmarktkommentar von Dr. Jens Ehrhardt: 16.000 Punkte für den DAX sind realistisch
Ein Alteryx-Fan bleibt skeptisch
NEU bei Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Ammersee, im Speckgürtel von München
Aktien ohne Alternative
Ginmon: Wie Sie bis zu 1.000 Bonus für Ihr ETF-Depot bekommen
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur Premier A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Premier A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So finden Sie den richtigen Versicherungsvermittler
Mit diesen E-Bikes gehören Sie zur Fahrrad-Elite
Gold und Silber? Jetzt wird eine dritte Option interessant
Das ist wie sparen, aber besser
So gelingt der Einstieg an der Börse  auch ohne Vorwissen

News von

DAX knapp unter 13.000 Punkte - Konjunkturoptimisten machen Börsen Beine
Großinvestor will offenbar Millionen von Ballard Power-Aktien verkaufen
Frühruhestand: Sparen für ein Leben ohne Arbeit - so geht's
Allzeithöchststände beim Bitcoin kommen in Sichtweite
Nel Asa und McPhy im Vergleich: Diese Wasserstoff-Aktie hat die besseren Kennzahlen

Heute im Fokus

DAX knapp unter 13.000 Punkten -- Verluste an der Wall Street -- ZEW-Index steigt -- BioNTech: Impfstoffzulassung im Oktober -- Zalando verdoppelt Gewinn -- Uniper, HelloFresh, Aurubis im Fokus

RHÖN-KLINIKUM benennt nach Übernahmekampf Vorstände. NIO meldet vorläufige Zahlen. United Internet und 1&1 Drillisch rechnen 2020 mit leichtem Wachstum. OHB-Geschäft schrumpft. DEUTZ spürt Corona-Krise und macht noch mehr Verlust. alstria office mit roten Zahlen - Dividendenzahlung geplant. Russland lässt als weltweit erstes Land Corona-Impfstoff zu. Corestate Capital macht deutlich weniger Umsatz.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 32 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 32 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Haben Sie Verständnis für die Proteste gegen die Corona-Maßnahmen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:21 Uhr
DAX knapp unter 13.000 Punkten -- Verluste an der Wall Street -- ZEW-Index steigt -- BioNTech: Impfstoffzulassung im Oktober -- Zalando verdoppelt Gewinn -- Uniper, HelloFresh, Aurubis im Fokus
Ausland
22:21 Uhr
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk: Wieso "China rockt" und welchen Fehler die USA machen
Ausland
22:16 Uhr
Facebook löscht Millionen Beiträge mit fragwürdigen Corona-Infos
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Apple Inc.865985
NikolaA2P4A9
TUITUAG00
BayerBAY001
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Lufthansa AG823212
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
Wirecard AG747206
TeslaA1CX3T
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Amazon906866