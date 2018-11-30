Premier Inc. Recognizes Hospitals, Health Systems and Suppliers for Improving Healthcare Quality and Costs

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading healthcare improvement company, has recognized dozens of hospitals, health systems and suppliers for their outstanding work to improve healthcare quality and costs.

"Recipients of Premiers 2019 Breakthroughs Awards are industry leaders that continue to transform healthcare, said Susan DeVore, CEO of Premier. "We are honored to recognize them for their innovative efforts to improve quality and efficiency, as well as the health of communities across the nation.

Winners were recognized during an awards ceremony held at Premiers annual Breakthroughs Conference and Exhibition. Each summer, thousands of health system, academic institution and supplier representatives attend the conference to network and learn practical, replicable strategies to improve healthcare delivery. A list of awards and winners is below.

Alternate Site Supplier Award

Recognizes Premier contracted suppliers working to extend product and service lines, and lower supply chain costs for alternate site providers and businesses. Suppliers are evaluated on the value of contracted offerings, level of service, ease of contract attachment and activation and overall support for Premiers alternate site programs. The winners of the award are:

Healthcare Purchasing Connection

ViaCentric

Alternate Site Sponsor Award

Recognizes Premier sponsors of affiliates that use all available resources to lower supply chain costs for alternate site affiliates through extensive participation in Premiers purchasing program. Sponsors are evaluated on commitment of resources, involvement in new initiatives, innovation and overall participation in Premiers alternate site programs. The winners of the award are:

Office Depot

Performance Health

American Excess Insurance Exchange (AEIX) Risk Management Award

Recognizes AEIX members that created practices to improve patient safety and enhance the quality of care. Winners are selected based on their new practices effectiveness and potential applicability to other healthcare settings. This years award winners are:

Eisenhower Health, Rancho Mirage, California

PeaceHealth, Vancouver, Washington

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth, Arlington, Texas

Culinary Cup Award

Premier presented the Culinary Cup Award to Chef Robert Eddy of Columbus Community Hospital to recognize his culinary talent. Eddy won the award for creating the best classic entree with a twist recipe, as judged by Premier members. In addition, the following three culinary experts were finalists and another six were among the top ten:

Jacques Wilson, El Camino Hospital, California (finalist)

Janisa Freycinet, Northshore University, New York of Acurity (finalist)

Lynson Espiritu, Stern Family Center of Rehabilitation, New York of Acurity (finalist)

Amber Steele Duncan, Carilion Clinic, Virginia of Carilion Health System

Daryl Cronk, Elderwood Administrative Services, New York of Pandion Optimization Alliance

Genie Gunn, Verner Center for Early Learning, North Carolina of U.S. Communities

Johnathan Williams, Lakeview Village, Kansas of Innovatix

Kathleen Paxson, Grandview Medical Center, Ohio of Kettering Health Network

Nicholas Skajewski, Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center, South Dakota of Avera Health

Diversity Award

Henry Ford Health System and Johnson & Johnson received the Diversity Award for their important contributions in developing and nurturing diversity programs in their organizations and communities. The MetroHealth System and Cardinal Health received an honorable mention.

Premier HIIN Award for Excellence in Patient Safety Across the Board

This award recognizes top performing hospitals that actively participate in the Premier Hospital Improvement Innovation Network (HIIN) and have demonstrated excellence in performance across the programs 13 patient safety adverse event areas of focus. Winners of the award include:

AdventHealth Hendersonville, North Carolina of AdventHealth

Adventist Health Glendale, California of Adventist Health

Adventist Health Hanford, California of Adventist Health

Carle Foundation Hospital, Illinois, The Carle Foundation

Catawba Valley Medical Center, North Carolina

Central Texas Medical Center, Texas of AdventHealth

CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital, Texas of CHI Texas Division

Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic, New York of Rochester Regional Health

Conway Medical Center, South Carolina

Corona Regional Medical Center, California of UHS of Delaware, Inc.

Howard County General Hospital, Maryland of Johns Hopkins Medicine

Kuakini Medical Center, Hawaii of Kuakini Health System

Medical Center Enterprise, Alabama of Community Health Systems

New England Baptist Hospital, Massachusetts of Beth Israel Lahey Health

Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital, South Carolina of Prisma Health - Upstate

Saint Francis Hospital, Oklahoma of Saint Francis Health System

Southview Medical Center, Ohio of Kettering Health Network

Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus, South Carolina of Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System

St. Anthony's Hospital, Florida of BayCare Health System

St. Luke's University Hospital - Bethlehem, Pennsylvania of St. Luke's University Health Network

Sycamore Medical Center, Ohio of Kettering Health Network

The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Maryland of Johns Hopkins Medicine

Illuminating Excellence Award

Premier presented the Illuminating Excellence Award to the following individuals for being outstanding foodservice professionals. Winners were selected based on their advancements in operations, participation in Premier and professional/community foodservice activities and personal achievements.

Steve Achord, Director of Nutrition Services, Advent Health Shawnee Mission of Advent Health (Acute Care)

Amy Julicher, Director of Nutritional Services, Elderwood Administrative Services of Pandion Optimization Alliance (Continuum of Care)

Pam LHeureux, Clinical Nutrition Senior Manager, Banner Baywood Medical Center of Banner Health (Nutrition)

Shawn Hoch, Senior Director of Hospitality Services, NC State University of US Communities (Education)

Jimmy Dilks, General Manager, Fremont Sports Complex/ Aqua Adventure of US Communities (Commercial)

Finalists for the award are:

Claudia Neef, Director-Food and Nutrition Services, Opelousas General Medical Center of Lafayette General Medical Center

David Perkins, Chief Manager, Connecticut College of Essensa

Deb Longway, Food Service Director, Lewis County General of Acurity

Dorothy Ricks, Director of Food and Nutrition, Huntington Living Center/ Nursing Home of Pandion Optimization Alliance

Jeff Gilmore, Director of Culinary and Nutrition, Banner Baywood/Heart of Banner Health

Joann Harmon, Director of Food and Nutrition Services, St. John's Riverside Hospital of Acurity

Matt Fikaris, Director of Dining Services, Laurel Lake Retirement Community of CHAMPS

Steve Meisel, Director of Dining Services, Grafton County Nursing Home of Innovatix

Susan Kapun, Dining Experience Director, Inglis House of Innovatix

Tracey MacRae, Campus Executive Chef, University of Washington Housing & Food Services of Value 4, LLC

QUEST® Award for High-value Healthcare

This award recognizes hospitals that participate in the QUEST quality improvement collaborative for achieving top performance in all five dimensions of the program, as well as the top performers in six peer groups. Designed to recognize top performing hospitals success within relevant peer groups that address hospital size and academic status, the six peer group categories are Academic Hospitals, Critical Access Hospitals and each of the four cost segments: Council of Teaching Hospitals (COTH) = 375 beds, COTH < 375 beds, Non-COTH =175 beds and Non-COTH < 175 beds. QUEST hospitals achieving top performance in any 4 of the 5 dimensions of the collaborative, as well as the second best performers in the six peer groups, were also recognized as award finalists.

Top Performance Threshold (TPT) QUEST Award Winners

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Booneville, Booneville, Mississippi of Baptist Memorial HealthCare Corporation

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City, Union City, Tennessee of Baptist Memorial Healthcare Corporation

Peer Group QUEST Award Winners

Adventist Health Glendale, Glendale, California of Adventist Health (Top Performer- non-COTH => 175)

CHI St. Lukes Health-Memorial Lufkin, Lufkin, Texas of CHI Texas Division (Top Performer- non-COTH < 175)

Geisinger Lewistown Hospital, Lewistown, Pennsylvania of Geisinger (Top Performer- COTH < 375)

Good Samaritan Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio of TriHealth, Inc. (Top Performer- COTH => 375)

PeaceHealth Peace Island Medical Center, Friday Harbor, Washington of PeaceHealth (Top Performer- Critical Access)

St. Lukes University Hospital - Bethlehem, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania of St. Lukes University Health Network (Top Performer- Academic)

TPT QUEST Award Finalists

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County, New Albany, Mississippi of Baptist Memorial HealthCare Corporation

Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital, Richmond, Virginia of Bon Secours Mercy Health

CHI St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital, Navasota, Texas of CHI Texas Division

CHI St. Lukes Health-Lakeside Hospital, The Woodlands, Texas of CHI Texas Division

CHI St. Lukes Health-Memorial Livingston, Livingston, Texas of CHI Texas Division

CHI St. Lukes Health-Memorial San Augustine, San Augustine, Texas of CHI Texas Division

Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital, Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania of Geisinger

North Mississippi Medical Center-Iuka, Iuka, Mississippi of North Mississippi Health Services

Page Memorial Hospital, Luray, Virginia of Valley Health System

Peace Health Cottage Grove Community Medical Center, Cottage Grove, Oregon of PeaceHealth

PeaceHealth Peace Island Medical Center, Friday Harbor, Washington of PeaceHealth

St. Joseph Memorial Hospital, Murphysboro, Illinois of Southern Illinois Healthcare

St. Josephs Hospital-South, Riverview, Florida of BayCare Health System

St. Lukes Monroe Campus, Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania of St. Lukes University Health Network

War Memorial Hospital, Berkeley Springs, West Virginia of Valley Health System

Peer Group QUEST Award Finalists

CHI St. Lukes Health-Baylor St. Lukes Medical Center, Houston, Texas of CHI Texas Division (2nd Top Performer- Academic)

Kuakini Medical Center, Honolulu, Hawaii of Kuakini Health System (2nd Top Performer- non-COTH < 175)

Morton Plant Hospital, Clearwater, Florida of BayCare Health System (2nd Top Performer- COTH => 375)

PeaceHealth Cottage Grove Community Medical Center, Cottage Grove, Oregon of PeaceHealth (2nd Top Performer- Critical Access)

SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma of SSM Health (2nd Top Performer- non-COTH => 175)

St. Lukes Allentown Campus, Allentown, Pennsylvania of St. Lukes University Health Network (2nd Top Performer- COTH < 375)

Supplier Legacy Award

The following suppliers received the Legacy Award for their longstanding work to support Premier members through exceptional local customer service and engagement, value creation through clinical excellence and commitment to lower costs.

ACell Inc.

Advance Medical Designs, Inc.

Baxter Healthcare Corporation

CSL Behring

Hillrom

Kimberly-Clark Professional

Merck & Co., Inc.

PNC Bank, N.A.

Quest Diagnostics

Ruiz Food Products, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

STERIS Corporation

Xerox Corporation

Supplier Horizon Award

The following suppliers received the Horizon Award for exceptional local customer service and engagement, value creation through clinical excellence and commitment to lower costs.

CenTrak Inc.

Grifols Diagnostic Solutions

Key Surgical

National Business Furniture

Neurologica, A Division of Samsung Electronics

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

Salter Labs

SpendMend

Strauss Brands Inc.

The ScottCare Corporation

Supply Chain Excellence Award

The following hospitals and health systems received the Supply Chain Excellence Award for superior supply expense performance.

Adventist Health, California

Atrium Health Kings Mountain, North Carolina of Atrium Health

Cape Fear Valley Health System, North Carolina

Carolinas Healthcare System Stanly, North Carolina of Atrium Health

Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital, Michigan of Henry Ford Health System

Heritage Valley Health System, Pennsylvania of Consolidation Supply Chain Services

Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Ohio of Bon Secours Mercy Health

Mount St. Mary's Hospital, New York of Catholic Health

PeaceHealth Cottage Grove Community Medical Center, Oregon of PeaceHealth

Riverside Health System, Virginia

Socorro General Hospital, New Mexico of Presbyterian Healthcare Services

SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - St. Louis, Missouri of SSM Health

University Hospitals Bedford Medical Center, a campus of UH Regional Hospitals, Ohio of University Hospitals

