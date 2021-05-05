  • Suche
13.01.2022 22:47

Premier Inc.s Contigo Health Expands Provider-Sponsored Health Plan Offerings Through New Partnership With OhioHealthy

Contigo Health LLC, a subsidiary of Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, today announced a new partnership with OhioHealthy Plans, LLC (OhioHealthy). As part of this agreement, Contigo Health, which collaborates with providers and employers to deliver products that offer health plan members the best possible care, will serve approximately 43,000 OhioHealthy members.

OhioHealthy will leverage Contigo Healths third-party administrator business process operations (TPA BPO) offering to help its members access more affordable, high-quality healthcare. Contigo Healths product provides all core administrative and clinical support services, including health plan management, customer service, network administration and support. Contigo Health will also deploy its extensive analytics capabilities. Contigo Healths care management platform will be accessed by its own and OhioHealthys clinical staff to monitor and manage utilization and help ensure effective collaboration between them.

"We are thrilled to partner with Contigo Health to further our efforts to help ensure members continue to have access to a high quality care engagement platform, said Stephen Cindrich, President of OhioHealthy. "We are impressed with Contigo Healths flexibility and experience working with provider-sponsored health plans and some of the best hospitals and health systems in the country. Contigo Healths offerings complement our ambitions to expand our offering to more employers in the greater-Columbus area.

OhioHealthy is a fully deployed product for self-funded employers in Columbus, Ohio. OhioHealthy offers access to a primary network of more than 11,500 physicians and 97 hospitals in Ohio.

"Our partnership with OhioHealthy leverages our deep expertise in health plan administration and strong capabilities and represents a significant milestone for our business, said Steven Nelson, President of Contigo Health. "We are excited to begin this work as it demonstrates Contigo Healths mission to bring providers and employers together in a frictionless manner to improve the health of communities across the country. We look forward to supporting OhioHealthys business and health plan operations.

Contigo Healths offering to OhioHealthy represents a comprehensive solution for an established health plan that is already being utilized by employers in the greater-Columbus area. Under the terms of the agreement, Contigo will manage OhioHealthys back office claims administration operations. OhioHealthy will also leverage Contigo Healths care management platform and offer ongoing sales and marketing support for OhioHealthys offerings.

The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed and are not expected to materially impact Premiers fiscal year 2022 financial results.

About Contigo Health

Contigo Health, LLC creates new ways for clinicians, health systems and employers to work together to optimize employee health benefits. With over 3.8 million eligible members, the Contigo Health® Network products include Sync Health Plan Administration (TPA) and Sync Health Plan BPO, ECEN Passport (COE), and Clinical Advantage. These quality programs support a common goal for all stakeholders to increase access to high-quality care, enhance employee engagement, control costs and get employees back to work and life faster. For more information, please visit www.contigohealth.com.

About Premier, Inc.

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 225,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premiers news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com; as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Premiers blog for more information about the company.

